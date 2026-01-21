LIV Golf Roster 2026: All 57 Players Confirmed For New Season

The full line-up of players for the 2026 LIV Golf League is now locked in

Boards on a putting green showing Crushers GC, Cleeks Golf Club and 4Aces GC logos
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a busy LIV Golf transfer window ahead of the 2026 season, with a large turnover in players.

In total, ten players have left following the 2025 campaign and 12 new faces have joined after the league upped its field size from 54 to 57. It did this by increasing the number of wildcard players from two to five.

LIV Golf team rosters 2026

Teams

Player

Player

Player

Player

4Aces GC

Dustin Johnson (c)

Patrick Reed

Thomas Pieters

Thomas Detry

Cleeks GC

Martin Kaymer (c)

Richard Bland

Adrian Meronk

Victor Perez

Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau (c)

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Sergio Garcia (c)

Josele Ballester

David Puig

Luis Masaveu

HyFlyers GC

Phil Mickelson (c)

Cameron Tringale

Brendan Steele

Michael La Sasso

Korean GC

Byeong-hun An (c)

Danny Lee

Min-kyu Kim

Young-han Song

Legion XIII GC

Jon Rahm (c)

Tyrrell Hatton

Caleb Surratt

Tom McKibbin

Majesticks GC

Lee Westwood (c)

Ian Poulter (c)

Sam Horsfield

Laurie Canter

RangeGoats GC

Bubba Watson (c)

Peter Uihlein

Matt Wolff

Ben Campbell

Ripper GC

Cameron Smith (c)

Marc Leishman

Lucas Herbert

Elvis Smylie

Smash GC

Talor Gooch (c)

Jason Kokrak

Graeme McDowell

Harold Varner III

Southern Guards GC

Louis Oosthuizen (c)

Charl Schwartzel

Dean Burmester

Branden Grace

Torque GC

Joaquin Niemann (c)

Carlos Ortiz

Sebastian Munoz

Abraham Ancer

LIV Golf wildcards 2026

  • Scott Vincent
  • Yosuke Asaji
  • Richard T Lee
  • Bjorn Hellgren
  • Anthony Kim

Which players have left LIV Golf before the 2026 season?

  • Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC) - relegated
  • Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) - relegated
  • Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) - relegated
  • Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC) - relegated
  • Mito Pereira (Torque GC) - relegated
  • Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)
  • Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)
  • Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)
  • Matt Jones (Ripper GC)
  • Chieh-po Lee (Wildcard)
