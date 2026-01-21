LIV Golf Roster 2026: All 57 Players Confirmed For New Season
The full line-up of players for the 2026 LIV Golf League is now locked in
It has been a busy LIV Golf transfer window ahead of the 2026 season, with a large turnover in players.
In total, ten players have left following the 2025 campaign and 12 new faces have joined after the league upped its field size from 54 to 57. It did this by increasing the number of wildcard players from two to five.
The biggest news of the offseason was the high profile departure of Brooks Koepka, who has rejoined the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program.
Kevin Na also left in a overhaul of the Iron Heads GC team, which is now known as Korean GC and has three new players including captain Byeong-hun An who joined LIV Golf from the PGA Tour this month.
Other notables to depart include the relegated Henrik Stenson, who was a co-captain of the Majesticks team, and Mito Pereira, who was relegated before announcing a shock retirement at the age of 30.
Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Laurie Canter and Elvis Smylie also signed from the PGA and DP World Tours, while NCAA Division 1 champion Michael La Sasso forfeited his Masters exemption to turn pro and join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers.
Five players earned their cards via qualification, with Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji coming via the International Series Rankings and Richard T Lee, Bjorn Hellgren and the relegated Anthony Kim securing their spots via LIV Golf Promotions.
There have been some trades, too, with Abraham Ancer joining Torque and Harold Varner III moving to Smash in place of Brooks Koepka, with Talor Gooch taking over as captain of the franchise.
So, how does LIV Golf's 2026 roster look? Here's all 13 teams and the wildcards for the upcoming season...
LIV Golf team rosters 2026
Teams
Player
Player
Player
Player
4Aces GC
Dustin Johnson (c)
Patrick Reed
Thomas Pieters
Thomas Detry
Cleeks GC
Martin Kaymer (c)
Richard Bland
Adrian Meronk
Victor Perez
Crushers GC
Bryson DeChambeau (c)
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
Sergio Garcia (c)
Josele Ballester
David Puig
Luis Masaveu
HyFlyers GC
Phil Mickelson (c)
Cameron Tringale
Brendan Steele
Michael La Sasso
Korean GC
Byeong-hun An (c)
Danny Lee
Min-kyu Kim
Young-han Song
Legion XIII GC
Jon Rahm (c)
Tyrrell Hatton
Caleb Surratt
Tom McKibbin
Majesticks GC
Lee Westwood (c)
Ian Poulter (c)
Sam Horsfield
Laurie Canter
RangeGoats GC
Bubba Watson (c)
Peter Uihlein
Matt Wolff
Ben Campbell
Ripper GC
Cameron Smith (c)
Marc Leishman
Lucas Herbert
Elvis Smylie
Smash GC
Talor Gooch (c)
Jason Kokrak
Graeme McDowell
Harold Varner III
Southern Guards GC
Louis Oosthuizen (c)
Charl Schwartzel
Dean Burmester
Branden Grace
Torque GC
Joaquin Niemann (c)
Carlos Ortiz
Sebastian Munoz
Abraham Ancer
LIV Golf wildcards 2026
- Scott Vincent
- Yosuke Asaji
- Richard T Lee
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Anthony Kim
Which players have left LIV Golf before the 2026 season?
- Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC) - relegated
- Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC) - relegated
- Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC) - relegated
- Frederik Kjettrup (Cleeks GC) - relegated
- Mito Pereira (Torque GC) - relegated
- Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)
- Kevin Na (Iron Heads GC)
- Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)
- Matt Jones (Ripper GC)
- Chieh-po Lee (Wildcard)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
