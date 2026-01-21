LIV Golf Roster 2026: All 57 Players Confirmed For New Season

It has been a busy LIV Golf transfer window ahead of the 2026 season, with a large turnover in players.

In total, ten players have left following the 2025 campaign and 12 new faces have joined after the league upped its field size from 54 to 57. It did this by increasing the number of wildcard players from two to five.

The biggest news of the offseason was the high profile departure of Brooks Koepka, who has rejoined the PGA Tour via the Returning Member Program.

Kevin Na also left in a overhaul of the Iron Heads GC team, which is now known as Korean GC and has three new players including captain Byeong-hun An who joined LIV Golf from the PGA Tour this month.

Other notables to depart include the relegated Henrik Stenson, who was a co-captain of the Majesticks team, and Mito Pereira, who was relegated before announcing a shock retirement at the age of 30.

Thomas Detry, Victor Perez, Laurie Canter and Elvis Smylie also signed from the PGA and DP World Tours, while NCAA Division 1 champion Michael La Sasso forfeited his Masters exemption to turn pro and join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers.

Five players earned their cards via qualification, with Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji coming via the International Series Rankings and Richard T Lee, Bjorn Hellgren and the relegated Anthony Kim securing their spots via LIV Golf Promotions.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There have been some trades, too, with Abraham Ancer joining Torque and Harold Varner III moving to Smash in place of Brooks Koepka, with Talor Gooch taking over as captain of the franchise.

So, how does LIV Golf's 2026 roster look? Here's all 13 teams and the wildcards for the upcoming season...

LIV Golf team rosters 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Teams Player Player Player Player 4Aces GC Dustin Johnson (c) Patrick Reed Thomas Pieters Thomas Detry Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer (c) Richard Bland Adrian Meronk Victor Perez Crushers GC Bryson DeChambeau (c) Paul Casey Charles Howell III Anirban Lahiri Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia (c) Josele Ballester David Puig Luis Masaveu HyFlyers GC Phil Mickelson (c) Cameron Tringale Brendan Steele Michael La Sasso Korean GC Byeong-hun An (c) Danny Lee Min-kyu Kim Young-han Song Legion XIII GC Jon Rahm (c) Tyrrell Hatton Caleb Surratt Tom McKibbin Majesticks GC Lee Westwood (c) Ian Poulter (c) Sam Horsfield Laurie Canter RangeGoats GC Bubba Watson (c) Peter Uihlein Matt Wolff Ben Campbell Ripper GC Cameron Smith (c) Marc Leishman Lucas Herbert Elvis Smylie Smash GC Talor Gooch (c) Jason Kokrak Graeme McDowell Harold Varner III Southern Guards GC Louis Oosthuizen (c) Charl Schwartzel Dean Burmester Branden Grace Torque GC Joaquin Niemann (c) Carlos Ortiz Sebastian Munoz Abraham Ancer

LIV Golf wildcards 2026

Scott Vincent

Yosuke Asaji

Richard T Lee

Bjorn Hellgren

Anthony Kim

Which players have left LIV Golf before the 2026 season?