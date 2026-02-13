How You Can Play The 2026 Open Venue For Under £100
The newly launched 'Birkdale Ballot' allows golfers to play this year's Open Championship course for just £99
Royal Birkdale is gearing up for a big year as The Open Championship returns to the famed English links for the 11th time in July.
Open venues, all of which take public green fee-paying visitors, are always busy leading up to the sport's oldest Major, and Birkdale is giving golfers the chance to test their games on this year's Open course for a hugely discounted rate.
A newly launched 'Birkdale Ballot' is open for golfers of recognised clubs in the UK and Ireland and costs just £99 per player courtesy of a £396 fourball deal. That is a massive saving on the usual 2026 green fee of £450pp in March and April, and £495pp from May to October.
The stunning links ranks 6th in our Top 100 UK&I Course Rankings in association with Peter Millar, making it Golf Monthly's best golf course in England.
The Southport links was originally designed in the late 1890s by George Lowe before being raised to championship quality and status in the 1920s by Hawtree and Taylor.
It is renowned for its towering dunes and has witnessed many memorable moments through the years, most recently in 2017 when Jordan Spieth lifted the Claret Jug.
Many legends of the game have won The Open at Birkdale including Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino, while it has also hosted two Ryder Cups and six Women's Opens.
Entries for the ballot close of March 31st.
Birkdale Ballot
Royal Birkdale Golf Club is proud to introduce a special 2026 initiative designed to celebrate the domestic game and give golfers from across the Home Nations the opportunity to play its championship links during a landmark year for the Club.
As Royal Birkdale prepares to host The Open Championship, interest in experiencing the course is understandably high. To mark the occasion, the Club has created The Birkdale Ballot - a limited ballot offering UK golfers the chance to enjoy one of the world’s great championship venues at a preferred fourball rate of £396, equating to under £100 per player.
The ballot is open to golfers holding an active WHS handicap and membership at a recognised club in England, Scotland, Wales or Ireland. Entrants will nominate two preferred tee times from a published list, with successful applications drawn at random. Full payment is required upon confirmation.
The Birkdale Ballot Opens at 9am on Friday 13th February 2026 and closes at 11pm on Tuesday 31st March 2026, please note we are unable to process any entries after the deadline.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
