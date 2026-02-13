Jordan Spieth Confident His Game Is 'In A Great Spot' After Lowest Round Since July

Despite getting himself in a "bad kind of mental place" in Phoenix, Jordan Spieth feels confident his game is on the way back after shooting his lowest score since July at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open but feels that was down more to a strange day mentally rather than continued flaws in his game.

"I got in a bad kind of mental place Friday," says Spieth. "I was swinging it well and I decided to tell myself I wasn't. I just had a bad day."

It was a different story in the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as Spieth shot 66 at Spyglass, which he says is much more like the form he shows in practice on the range.

"At Spyglass six under may be the best I ever shot around here so very pleased," was his assessment, and that bodes well for the rest of the season.

As Spieth, who has struggled with injury in the last year or so, feels his game is now finally in good shape and just needing the consistency that will come with more tournament rounds.

"I feel like it's solid," he insisted. "It's in a great spot. It's just the consistency and the tightness of the face control now so that just comes with playing more tournaments.

"I'll go do performance practice on the range and just be as good as ever, but bringing it to the course, sidehill lie, wind changes, pins tucked, that kind of stuff. I just haven't played many rounds since August and it really got really good since August with a lot of work.

"So hopefully as I continue to play in more and more rounds here, it just gets better every day. I'm not worried about it getting too far off or anything like that, I'm just trying to tighten it up just a little bit one day at a time."

The question of Spieth's form is a big one in golf, of whether he can ever recapture the kind of play that gave him three Majors as one of the most talented players of his generation. But he's certainly talking positively right now.

Spieth was never too concerned with his missed cut at TPC Scottsdale as he knew it was more a weird day mentally rather than technically, and he got that out of his system when arriving at golfing nirvana Pebble Beach.

"Things are better than what they seem there," he explained. "That was just kind of a strange deal. I came up here, I played a fun round with my brother on Sunday morning at Pebble.

"Then just once Monday hit, it was just get prepared for a normal week and just throw it out the window.

"I mean, it was just an off day and a week that is typically a really good one for me.

"So get out there and try to go off this momentum. This is more of how I feel I've been, I just thought I had a fluke kind of crappy day, woke up on the wrong side of the best kind on Friday."