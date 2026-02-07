LIV Golf Riyadh Leaderboard And Live Updates: Elvis Smylie Leads On Debut, As Jon Rahm Among Chasing Pack

Going into the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh, it's Elvis Smylie and Peter Uihlein who share the lead at 16-under, with the duo one shot clear of recently appointed Smash GC captain, Talor Gooch.
A new addition to the LIV Golf League, Smylie is searching for a first win since the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, while Uihlein will hope to claim this first victory on the circuit after a number of close calls.
Jon Rahm and notable others are in pursuit of the leaders, and you can keep up-to-date with all the action via our blog below.
LIV Golf Riyadh Leaderboard
- -19 Elvis Smylie
- -18 Peter Uihlein
- -18 Jon Rahm
- -18 Thomas Detry
- -17 Abraham Ancer
- -17 Thomas Pieters
- -17 David Puig
Updates from...
RAHM AND DETRY WITHIN ONE
The European pair of Rahm and Detry aren't giving up and, at the par 5 10th, both find birdies to jump to 18-under, one back of Smylie.
BACK NINE BEGINS
We are moving into the back nine at LIV Golf Riyadh, and it's the circuit rookie, Elvis Smylie, who leads at 19-under, one ahead of Peter Uihlein, with both men three-and-two-under for their rounds.
Behind the pair is a big logjam at 17-under, which includes Jon Rahm and circuit newcomer Thomas Detry, with an intriguing back nine in-store at the season opener.
