LIV Golf Riyadh Leaderboard And Live Updates: Elvis Smylie Leads On Debut, As Jon Rahm Among Chasing Pack

Going into the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh, it's Elvis Smylie and Peter Uihlein who share the lead at 16-under, with the duo one shot clear of recently appointed Smash GC captain, Talor Gooch.

A new addition to the LIV Golf League, Smylie is searching for a first win since the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, while Uihlein will hope to claim this first victory on the circuit after a number of close calls.

Jon Rahm and notable others are in pursuit of the leaders, and you can keep up-to-date with all the action via our blog below.

LIV Golf Riyadh Leaderboard

-19 Elvis Smylie

Elvis Smylie -18 Peter Uihlein

Peter Uihlein -18 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm -18 Thomas Detry

Thomas Detry -17 Abraham Ancer

Abraham Ancer -17 Thomas Pieters

Thomas Pieters -17 David Puig

