LIV Golf Promotions Full Prize Money Payout 2026

At the start of this week's LIV Golf Promotions, there were around 90 players hoping to land one of the three Wild Card spots available in the LIV Golf League this year. Now, with one round to go, just over 20 remain.

Should they be successful in their original quest, not only will players bank at least $100,000 immediately, but they will also effectively secure at least another $600,000 or so via the 13 LIV Golf events to come this term.

And if the lucky trio don't finish bottom of the pile each week, the amount of money they could earn may well extend into the millions. Since 2022, the average LIV player has collected just under $4 million per season.

But, in the short-term, it is about trying to claim the lion's share of the $1.5 million prize money payout on offer at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida. The winner of LIV Golf Promotions 2026 earns $200,000.

The top-10 finishers should bank at least $25,000 each while also snapping up exemptions for each of the Asian Tour's International Series tournaments. Last term, there were nine International Series events, eight of which offered a $2 million prize fund and the final tournament putting up a total of $5 million.

Anthony Kim began the week at LIV Golf Promotions looking for an instant return (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those to have fallen already will be licking their wounds and planning their next steps, with a one-year ban from all PGA Tour-affiliated events reportedly awaiting them. The most likely remaining options include trying to earn status on the Asian Tour or DP World Tour.

Players who didn't qualify for the final two rounds of LIV Golf Promotions were compensated with $10,000 prize money while those who completed round one but progressed no further scooped $5,000.

Any amateurs were able to claim $1,000 no matter where they finished, with any prize money earned for finishing inside the top-10 going towards a charity of LIV's choice.

Below is a full breakdown of prize money payouts for every position at LIV Golf Promotions 2026.

LIV GOLF PROMOTIONS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN