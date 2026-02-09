How Much Money The Main Professional Golf Tours Are Playing For In 2026

The battle for supremacy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is well known, with one of the stories never far from the headlines being the prize money on offer on each circuit.

Four years into LIV Golf's existence, that shows little sign of easing, with the PGA Tour attempting to go toe-to-toe with the Saudi-backed league to entice its exisiting big names to stay - and for others to return.

But it's not just the two big men's circuits where serious money can be made as a touring professional, with the main tours in both the men's and women's game all offering some eye-catching prize money throughout 2026.

Let's take a look at each of the main circuits and weigh up the approximate prize money on offer on each this year.

PGA Tour - $487.9m

Since 2023, the PGA Tour has significantly ramped up its prize money, and no more so than in its Signature Events.

There are eight Signature Events in 2026, and each offers a purse of $20m.

Meanwhile, an identical sum will be available at the first of the two FedEx Cup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship, with $40m at the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour's flagship event is The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and that has suitably huge purse too, with $25m on the table.

The PGA Tour's regular events are also not short of potentially life-changing prize money, with many approaching a $10m purse, while even its alternate events offer significant payouts, with $4m available at each.

All this means that, overall, close to $490m will be distributed over the course of the season.

LIV Golf - $470m

Even though the LIV Golf's figure is less than the PGA Tour's, it has to be noted that there are far fewer events on the newer circuit, with just 14 rather than 41.

Additionally, limited fields remain the order of the day, with all 57 players competing each week winning some prize money.

For the 2026 season, the figure for each individual event increases from $25m to $30m, while all 13 teams will earn some money each week too.

LIV Golf is also introducing a prize pool of $2.3m per event, with that money distributed among the podium finishers of the teams and individual players.

One area where the prize money is reducing is in the season-ending bonus payout. Instead of $30m being shared among the top three in the Individual Championship, that's down to $10m, but the overall sum to be handed out across the year still amounts to a staggering $470m.

DP World Tour - $157.5m

The DP World Tour can't get close to either the PGA Tour or LIV Golf for prize money, but it's still the third highest-paying circuit in the game in 2026.

The season will see a minimum of 42 events in 25 countries, with players competing for record overall prize money of $157.5m.

The biggest money can be made on the DP World Tour's elevated Rolex Series events, with $9m available in the first four and $10m in the season-closing DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

Other big events include the Open de France, with a payout of $6m, and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which has a $5m purse, with many other tournaments surpassing $2m.

There's also bonus money via the different swing sections of the season, with $200,000 available to the winner in each, while the Race to Dubai also has incredible bonus money.

In 2025, that came to $10m, and it's likely to be similar again.

Asian Tour - $30m

Helped by the elevated International Series events, which launched in 2022 and were backed by LIV Golf, in 2026, the Asian Tour is offering a total prize money payout of $30m for the third year in a row.

While many of the International Series events offer a purse of $2m, by far the biggest tournament of the year is the PIF Saudi International, which will have a payout of $5m.

Korn Ferry Tour - $27m

There are 25 events in the schedule for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the majority offering a $1m payout with $180,000 to the winner.

However, that is boosted for the final four events comprising the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, with each having a purse of $1.5m and the winner banking $270,000, bringing the overall figure to $27m.

HotelPlanner Tour - $11m

The DP World Tour’s feeder circuit has 30 events in 2026, and approximately $11m will be distributed among them.

Most tournaments will feature purses ranging between $300,000 and $3750,000, but for the final three events, there's a marked increase, with $500,000 available in both the Hainan Open and Hangzhou Open, before players compete for around $600,000 at the season-closing Rolex Grand Final.

Sunshine Tour - $14.5m

The Southern and East Africa-based circuit, whose season began last May and runs until late March, will see a total distribution of approximately $14.5m.

That figure is boosted considerably by its DP World Tour co-sanctioned events, including the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which offers $6m.

For many other events, there are far more modest sums on the table, typically around the $125,000 mark.

PGA Tour of Australasia - $8m

Like the Sunshine Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia season, which began in August, sees its overall prize fund of around $11.4m AUD ($8m USD) boosted by it's co-sanctioned events with the DP World Tour.

Those two tournaments, the BMW Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open, had a combined purse of $4.5m AUD (around $3.1m), whereas most events are in the $200,000 AUD-$250,000 ($140,000-$275,000) range.

LPGA Tour - $132m

In November, the biggest circuit in the women's game, the LPGA Tour, announced its 2026 schedule, featuring 33 events and confirming its overall prize fund will be $132m, the largest in its history.

Of that, $11m will be offered in the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship. In 2025, winner Jeeno Thitikul claimed $4m of that total - comparable with the biggest payouts to winners of events in the men's game.

While the overall LPGA Tour season prize money pales in comparison to the biggest circuits in men's golf, it still represents a huge increase from just five years ago, when competitors played for a total of $62m across the season.

LET - $45m

There's a solid prize payout on offer on the main Europe-based women's circuit, too, with around $45m up for grabs in 2026.

That's boosted by its associations with two of the Majors, the Amundi Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open, as well as the LPGA Tour co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Scottish Open, which has a $2m purse.

Other big tournaments are the PIF Global Series events, with purses of $1.5m in each except for the LPGA Tour co-sanctioned Aramco Championship, which has a $3.5m payout.

However, the LET's biggest event is the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which has a $5m purse, the same as the men's event.

Epson Tour - $4.7m

The 2026 season for the official developmental tour of the LPGA Tour begins in March and runs to October with a total of 19 events.

All of them offer between $200,000 and $400,000, bringing the overall figure to $4.7m.

LET Access Series - $1.25m

At the time of writing, the payouts of three tournaments for the LET Access Series season are yet to be confirmed, but the ones that have feature a total of 858,000 euros in prize money (aorund $1m) suggesting that the overall payout for the season will be around $1.25m.

Most LET Access Series events offer prize money of €50,000 (around $65,000).