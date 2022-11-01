Report: Dustin Johnson To Change 4 Aces GC Team Line-Up
The 4 Aces GC captain is reportedly set to appoint Peter Uihlein to the team, with Talor Gooch making way
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
It is only a matter of days since the curtain came down on the inaugural LIV Golf season following the Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida. However, according to an ESPN report (opens in new tab), changes are already afoot for the winning team, Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC, in preparation for next season.
The report states that Johnson has decided to welcome Peter Uihlein to the team alongside Patrick Reed and Pat Perez. That means Taylor Gooch, who had been a member of 4 Aces GC since the second tournament in Portland, Oregon, will move to Niblicks GC, which is captained by Bubba Watson. Harold Varner III and Hudson Swafford are expected to complete the Niblicks GC line-up.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Uihlein had something of a nomadic existence in the first half of the 2022 season. His LIV Golf debut at London's Centurion club saw him captain Crushers GC. He remained with the team for the second event, albeit no longer as captain as Bryson DeChambeau took on the role. However, by the third event at Bedminster he had moved to Niblicks GC. Then, for the next tournament in Boston, he was moved to Smash GC, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.
While the shake-up for a team that won five tournaments in the opening season may seem strange, on paper, the arrival of Uihlein will strengthen Johnson's outfit as the American finished third in the individual standings, while Gooch finished 11th.
The move is one of several changes expected for the next LIV Golf season. As well as expanding to a 14-tournament League, LIV Golf is also reportedly linked with four new signings including Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Meanwhile, the schedule is expected to be released at the end of the month with Spain's Real Club de Valderrama expected to be one of the venues.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Black Friday Golf Rangefinder Deals
Are you looking for a rangefinder? Check out some of the best offers we have seen during Black Friday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Golf Resort Entrepreneur Peter De Savary Dies Aged 78
The businessman, who operated seven championship courses, passed away unexpectedly on 30 October
By Mike Hall • Published