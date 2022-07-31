'I Played Like A Captain' - Stenson Makes Ryder Cup Dig Following LIV Golf Win
The 46-year-old secured victory on his LIV Golf debut, with Stenson taking a slight dig after being stripped of the European Ryder Cup captaincy
Henrik Stenson was the main talking point on Sunday afternoon as he secured his first professional title since 2017. What was perhaps more of a talking point was that it was a win on his LIV Golf debut, with it coming just a week or so after being stripped from Ryder Cup captaincy of team Europe.
Over the final day, the 46-year-old looked fairly unfazed as he claimed a two shot win over Matt Wolff, as a $4 million pay check landed in the Swede's bank account. However, following the win, it seemed he couldn't resist taking a slight dig at the Ryder Cup captaincy snub, with Stenson saying: "We can agree, I played like a captain."
Hear from the champion himself @henrikstenson #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/1TQQUfVEcsJuly 31, 2022
The comment was obviously aimed at the recent news of Stenson being stripped for the European Ryder Cup captaincy for 2023, with a recent announcement stating that: "Ryder Cup Europe today confirms that Henrik Stenson’s tenure as Captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, has been brought to an end with immediate effect."
The release went on to say: "In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfil certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.
"Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time."
Despite the announcement, it doesn't seem to have affected Stenson very much, with the Swede carding three birdies and one bogey in his final round at Trump National Bedminster, as he claimed a two shot win.
The victory meant a $4 million paycheck, with the Swede also picking up $375,000 for his runner-up finish in the team event.
