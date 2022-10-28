'I'm Where I Want To Be' - Sergio Garcia Happy With LIV Move

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sergio Garcia has insisted he made the right move in joining LIV Golf even if it means staying away from the Ryder Cup he loves so much, to give Europe the best chance of winning.

Garcia has also revealed that the overwhelming feeling of not being wanted prompted him to leave the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, which signalled the beginning of the end for him in Ryder Cup terms.

The Ryder Cup all-time record points scorer is now out of contention for a place in the side at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome next year, and unless something drastic happens in the next few years he’s unlikely to ever be part of the event again.

He’s now captain of the Fireballs for LIV Golf’s season-ending Team Championship in Miami, and believes he’s made the right decision both to join the Saudi-backed outfit and then also stay away from the Ryder Cup.

“I can only speak for myself, but I've definitely made the right decision. I feel like I'm where I want to be,” Garcia said of his switch to LIV Golf.

“Obviously I knew some of the things that might happen if I joined here, but at the end of the day, as we're seeing, you can see that some of the guys on the other side don't really want me there.

“I don't want to be a burden to anyone and even less in a Ryder Cup. I'd rather be away from that as much as it hurts and make sure that Europe has the best chance of winning than me being there and three or four guys that are going to be there are going to be upset or something.

“I think the Ryder Cup is bigger than any of us or me for that matter, even with my record, and I'm happy to be able to be here and enjoying my time with my three partners and trying to build something that is very exciting and that we're extremely proud of.”

It was the mid-tournament exit from Wentworth that angered many, but Garcia said that he left because he was not wanted, and that fact was made clear.

"It's quite simple,” he told the Times (opens in new tab). “I didn't enjoy the way we were getting treated, not only myself, and for me mentally it was tough to be there and focus after giving more than half my life to the Tour.

"I was playing great and excited to get there and get some Ryder Cup points and everything, but already on Thursday morning after Pelley's and Horschel's press conferences, I wasn't right. I felt like there was really not much for me to do there; I couldn't concentrate."

Garcia also revealed that he’s got a torn meniscus in his knee that will require surgery next month, but will still be able to play in Miami this weekend.

“I had an MRI last week, and unfortunately I have a torn meniscus, but I can play through it. That's the good thing.

“After our charity event in Austin beginning of November, then I'll get it cleaned up and we'll be ready to go for the beginning of the season.”