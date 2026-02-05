Progress Or A Big Mistake? Expert Panel Debates Controversial LIV Golf World Ranking Points Decision

The landscape of men's professional golf has once again experienced a pretty seismic shift, leaving many questioning whether we are moving closer or further away from a united game.

After almost four years of asking, the LIV Golf has finally secured Official World Golf Ranking points, but perhaps not in the way it had hoped.

A decision was made by the OWGR to award points only to the top-10 finishers in LIV Golf events, meaning any player finishing 11th to 57th will not receive anything.

LIV Golf has responded by saying that the OWGR decision 'disproportionately harms' consistent performers and emerging talent, meaning it's hard to call who has actually come out on top in this ongoing saga.

Following much deliberation and soul-searching, I've come to the conclusion that the OWGR's decision on the process for awarding points is fair - but also concerning.

I'll explain why in a moment, but in the interest of balance I also reached out to a few of the experts at Golf Monthly HQ for their take on whether it's right to start awarding LIV Golf world ranking points...

Expert Panel Debates LIV Golf World Ranking Points Decision

Before I clarify my opinion on the matter, why not also share your take? Drop us a comment in the box at the bottom of this article and have your say, or use the poll within this article to outline your position on this divisive issue.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyway, while you consider your thoughts, I will press on.

I've flip-flopped on this issue over the years, but I do feel (at the moment) that LIV Golf deserve some Official World Golf Ranking Points.

I do, however, have some reservations about frivolously giving points to a tour that has no cut, a small field (relatively speaking) and limited routes for entry - which is why I feel the OWGR's position on only rewarding the top-10 finishers is fair.

The question is, does the awarding of points in this way improve or weaken LIV Golf's position?

I feel it's a suitable safeguard for men's professional golf, but over time I feel it could harm LIV's ability to retain and attract top talent.

While I would argue that Brooks Koepka returning doesn't significantly strengthen the PGA Tour right now, due to his turbulent recent form and other reasons I outline in the video above, I believe the olive branch offered does present a significant problem for LIV Golf - and this is another nail in the coffin.

With this news about ring-fenced OWGR points, and the likes of Patrick Reed also jumping ship, perhaps the tide is shifting and this is just another step towards oblivion for LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka's exit alongside this latest news about the awarding of OWGR points places LIV Golf in a precarious position (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Do The Golf Monthly Team Think?

Nick Bonfield Social Links Navigation Features Editor Nick Bonfield joined Golf Monthly in 2012 after graduating from Exeter University and earning an NCTJ-accredited journalism diploma from News Associates in Wimbledon. He is responsible for managing production of the magazine, sub-editing, commissioning and feature writing.

I think LIV probably deserves world ranking points on balance, but the fact the Saudi-backed circuit isn't happy with the restrictions imposed by the Official World Golf Ranking shows there's more than a touch of delusion circulating in LIV HQ.

The majority of the players have been cherry-picked and the fact only two spaces are available via the International Series and three via the Promotions event suggests they want to control as much as they can control.

The reality is LIV doesn't come close to meeting the full criteria for world ranking points, but it also boasts some world-class golfers on its roster, so this compromise feels fair.

As far as I see it, someone who doesn't have to make a cut shouldn't receive world ranking points as a matter of course.



I do think the Official World Golf Ranking has many flaws, though. The tournaments with the biggest prize pools give the most world ranking points because these events attract the best players.

Not enough emphasis is placed on the historical significance of tournaments and the DP World Tour is disproportionately affected because it doesn't have the financial might of the PGA Tour.

It's an unbreakable cycle. I also think tournaments like the Hero World Challenge awarding world ranking points is ridiculous.

But while I have my issues with LIV Golf and the OWGR, the top-ten each event receiving ranking points feels about right to me.

Elliott Heath Social Links Navigation News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Yes, I believe the Official World Golf Ranking was right in awarding LIV Golf ranking points.

It is a little harsh that only the top-10 finishers will receive points, but it is very understandable when you hear the reasoning from the OWGR that the league did not meet a number of points in its criteria from field size to no-cut events and pathways.

LIV does not do itself many favors, as seen by Jinichiro Kozuma’s departure due to a team rebrand.

While the OWGR system is certainly not fixed, it should hopefully be a bit of a better judge on who the world’s best golfers are now that LIV’s winners and high finishers will start accumulating points and begin rising back up the rankings.

This is a good start for LIV and the OWGR, and I’m sure there will be developments as the years progress.

Kozuma lost his place on LIV Golf as part of a team rebrand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

I think it was only a matter of time before the OWGR handed LIV World Ranking points, given the strength of the field and the fact that, finally, some changes have actually been made to its set-up to try and conform to the correct terms and conditions.



The main thing I can't get my head around is LIV complaining that only the top 10 earn OWGR points, while those who finish in 11th place and below earn nothing. They seem to forget that their field size is much smaller than the average OWGR-ranked event.



Using their logic, Jinichiro Kozuma, who finished 32nd in the individual LIV standings for 2025, despite only playing half the events, should still be on a team, given that he was comfortably inside the top 48 bracket.

On the PGA Tour/DP World Tour, you finish inside the number and your playing rights are guaranteed for the year, but LIV's system goes against that.



The problem, I think, is the franchise element, which you don't get with any other Tours.

Japanese player Kozuma was part of Iron Heads GC, but they have now rebranded to Korean Golf Club, which is made up of four South Korean golfers.

What's more, and I'm only using the next bit of evidence to prove my point further, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield all finished behind Kozuma, but because they are a part of Majesticks, an all-English franchise, they kept their spots.



Anyway, I digress. Does LIV Golf deserve ranking points? Overall, I'm divided on the matter, but given that the League's main focus appears to be team franchises and making them profitable, then I'd say does LIV actually even need OWGR points?

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

I think it probably was the right call to award LIV Golf some world-ranking points, but what I can't accept is that a 57-man field - the strength of which is extremely debatable - can fight it out for more OWGR points than a regular DP World Tour event despite only the top-10 earning anything.

Yes, the top end of LIV is clearly stronger, but the bottom end of the field is far worse than a standard DP World Tour event.

Plus, there is a cut on the DP World Tour while there isn't in LIV. What should have happened is LIV was given a small pool of points for the top half of the full field at each event (smaller than the DP World Tour) and it makes do with that.

Such a heavy weighting given to the top-10 is nothing short of an absolute joke.

Conor Keenan Ecommerce Writer Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 having previously worked on a freelance basis. He joins as part of the E-commerce team seeking to give honest buying advice in the world of golf gear, of which he has built up expertise and knowledge. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Currently he has a handicap of four.

Whether LIV Golf DESERVES world ranking points is another debate, but ultimately the sole purpose of the OWGR is to provide an accurate ranking of the best golfers in the world.

The problem here is, and always has been, LIV not following the clearly stated criteria for acquiring such points. The organizers knew them, as did the players, so they can keep this faux outrage about LIV being blackballed to themselves.

Jon Rahm said "I don't like how we're not being treated the same as every other tour", ignoring the fact that those 'other tours' conform to the clearly-specified guidelines.

It's like leaving the house without an umbrella when its raining and then complaining about your hair getting wet, you knew what you were signing up for.

The OWGR shouldn't have to change their criteria to a rebel breakaway tour.