LIV Golf Schedule 2022 - Upcoming Events And 2023 Speculation

LIV GOLF SCHEDULE

With the completion of the fifth tournament in the inaugural LIV Golf season at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, attention began turning to the final three events - two of which will take place outside the USA.

After beginning in London in June, the next four tournaments took place in the USA - some controversially at the same time as PGA Tour events in the same country. However, after that extended run in the US, three tournaments in October - with two in Asia - bring the Series to a close.

The sixth tournament takes place in Bangkok at Stonehill between 7 and 9 October. Following that, the action moves to Saudi Arabia capital Jeddah for the final regular event of the season at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, between 14 and 16 October. Then it's back to the USA for the finale featuring a $50m knockout team championship format at Trump National Doral in Florida, between 28 and 30 October.

That season-ending event differs from the regular tournaments, and not just because it offers double the prize money. The format of the 2022 Invitational Series Team Championship will also be different. It will comprise singles and foursomes match play over the first two days, finishing with stroke play on the final day as the 12 teams compete for a share of the purse. The team crowned LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion will split $16 million equally between its four members, with $10 million awarded to second place and $8 million to the team in third to bring the season to a spectacular conclusion.

Having secured some of the world's top players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, and with a TV deal reportedly close to being agreed, the powers-that-be at LIV Golf will doubtless be satisfied with the overall impact of the inaugural season after the the final putt has rolled in at the iconic Blue Monster course.

However, it is unlikely CEO Greg Norman and co will rest on their laurels for long, with plans to turn the Series into a 14-tournament League for 2023 courtesy of an additional $405m of investment. While the schedule hasn't yet been confirmed, and negotiations on venues are reportedly ongoing, a report per Sports Illustrated offers us a glimpse as to how the new League might look. Below is a breakdown of the schedule and results for 2022 followed by an insight into how the 2023 schedule is shaping up.

LIV Golf Series Schedule And Results 2022

June 9-11: London - Centurion Club

(Result - Individual: Charl Schwartzel Team: Stingers GC) July 1-3: Portland - Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club

(Result - Individual: Brandon Grace Team: 4 Aces GC) July 29-31: New Jersey - Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

(Result - Individual: Henrik Stenson Team: 4 Aces GC) September 2-4: Boston - The International

(Result - Individual: Dustin Johnson Team: 4 Aces GC) September 16-18: Chicago - Rich Harvest Farms

(Result - Individual: Cameron Smith Team: 4 Aces GC) October 7-9: Stonehill Golf Club – Bangkok, Thailand

October 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

October 28-30: Team Championship, Trump National Doral, Miami, USA

LIV Golf League Schedule 2023

When LIV Golf confirmed its plans to expand the number of tournament in 2023, it also confirmed plans to take it to more areas of the world, including North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

The 2023 season is expected to begin in February with three US tournaments - one in Florida, another in California, and a March tournament in Arizona. After that, it is thought the League will go around the world, beginning in Australia in April, followed by a tournaments in Singapore, then back to the USA for events in Washington DC and Philadelphia in May. It is then anticipated that the League will go back to where LIV Golf began, at London's Centurion Club, next July.

Another July tournament is slated for Spain, then three more US-based tournaments are expected in August and September, with the penultimate tournament thought to be earmarked for either Canada or Mexico later that month. Finally, the League season is expected to conclude back at Florida's Trump National Doral.