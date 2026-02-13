Tiger Woods Makes 2026 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption Choice

One-time PGA Tour winner Sahith Theegala has been chosen by tournament host Tiger Woods as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2026 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

The Sifford exemption has been presented annually since 2009 and gives a deserving golfer from a minority background the opportunity to play in The Genesis Invitational.

Previous recipients have included Marcus Byrd, Cameron Champ, JJ Spaun and Harold Varner III while last year's beneficiary was Danny List.

The special exemption was designed to continue Sifford's legacy by "recognizing players whose journeys reflect the power of opportunity, perseverance and progress in the game of golf," per a statement announcing the news.

The statement went on to say that "perseverance helped propel Sifford to opportunities on the golf course, and his belief in earning opportunity through performance remains central to the exemption."

Explaining the reasons Theegala was chosen, Woods said: "During Charlie’s playing days, all he wanted was an opportunity to compete with the best players in the world so he could showcase his game, and Sahith shares those same characteristics.

“I am proud to welcome Sahith to the field for The Genesis Invitational, a tournament that shares a lot of meaning for us both.”

Theegala - who was born in Fullerton, California and raised in Chino Hills by his parents who immigrated to the United States from India - also reacted to his inclusion ahead of a sixth appearance in the event.

He said: “Receiving this special invitation from Tiger is an honor.

“The Genesis Invitational has played an important role in my journey to the PGA Tour, and I truly appreciate the opportunity to compete in Charlie’s memory.”

Theegala has played in the Genesis Invitational five times previously, making his PGA Tour debut as a Pepperdine University student at the 2017 running and achieving a best finish of T6th in 2023.

Coincidentally, Theegala went on to make his first professional appearance on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship - the tournament Sifford won for his first victory.

Following a highly disappointing campaign last year in which Theegala battled a neck injury and ultimately finished the season 147th in the FedEx Cup standings, the 2023 Fortinet Championship winner will hope to continue what has been a highly promising start to 2026 next week.

Theegala was T31st at the Sony Open but then finished T8th at the American Express and T7th at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Californian subsequently ended the WM Phoenix Open T18th after being presented with the first of three successive sponsor's exemptions.

He is currently competing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on a sponsor's exemption and will make it three events in a row at Riviera between February 19-22.