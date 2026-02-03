Dustin Johnson's 4Aces Confirm Replacement For LIV Golf League Opener After Patrick Reed's Departure
Following Patrick Reed's departure from the circuit, LIV Golf Reserve player, Miguel Tabuena, will start for the 4Aces in the season opener in Riyadh
LIV Golf's fifth season is to get underway in Riyadh on Wednesday and, following Patrick Reed's shock departure from the 4Aces GC, much was made about who would step-in for the former Major winner.
Now, 24 hours before the LIV Golf Riyadh event gets started, it has been confirmed that LIV Golf Reserve player, Miguel Tabuena, will be the man filling Reed's shoes, with the four-time Asian Tour winner making his circuit debut.
Claiming the International Series Philippines event in his home country back in October 2025, Tabuena came narrowly close to earning his LIV Golf League card that same year, finishing third in the International Series Rankings.
In those rankings, the top two players secured their playing rights, with Tabuena finishing behind Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji, who will be Wild Cards for 2025.
It's unclear as to whether Tabuena will be a permanent fixture on the 4Aces roster but, with LIV taking place in Riyadh this week and Adelaide next week, the Filipino may be part of the side for the next fortnight.
Tabuena won't be the only player featuring as a replacement. Prior to the start of the tournament, both Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood withdrew from the events in Riyadh and Adelaide.
Mickelson won't be present due to a "family health matter," with the six-time Major winner replaced by LIV reserve Ollie Schniederjans. Westwood, meanwhile, suffered a wrist injury and will be replaced by Ben Schmidt.
The two experienced pros will hope to be back for the third LIV event in Hong Kong, which takes place on March 5-8th, while Dustin Johnson will be searching for a fourth member for his 4Aces GC.
Having signed Thomas Detry in the off-season, Johnson, Detry and Thomas Pieters make up 75% of the side, with a fourth member yet to be announced by the 4Aces.
