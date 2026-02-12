A Huge Top Off The Tee And Outrageous Recovery - Bryson DeChambeau's Incredible Birdie In Adelaide

Only Bryson DeChambeau could hit a stone cold top off the tee and still get it 245 yards, and not many golfers other than Bryson could then hammer his second shot onto the green and make a birdie.

It's just the second LIV Golf event of the season going on in Adelaide, Australia, but DeChambeau's birdie at the Grange Golf Club will be hard to beat as the most eventful hole of the year.

As when DeChambeau wound up to launch one of his monster drives off the par-five 10th tee, he smacked his ball directly into the turf and a daisy cutter whizzed off the top of the tee box.

Somehow, thanks mainly to a helpful bounce off a cart path, such an outrageous top still managed to fly along the turf for 245 yards - the ultimate stinger - and that was eventul enough before what DeChambeau did next.

Facing a 288-yard second shot, the two-time Major champion hammered a fairway wood, carried the greenside bunker and onto the green just 30 feet from the hole.

An eagle would have been a ridiculous result, and it almost happened as DeChambeau left himself just six inches away, but a birdie four was still incredible given the tee shot.

It was from the ridiculous to the sublime with how DeChambeau finished off the hole with one of seven birdies that saw him end the first round tied for the lead on six under alongside Marc Leishman.

"Oh, yeah, it was a great line drive into the tee box and bounced it off the cart path," DeChambeau explained after his round.

.@brysondech topped it 240 yards, then made birdie on 10 🤯#LIVGolfAdelaide | @Crushers_GC pic.twitter.com/fAkYuP1aW3February 12, 2026

"I had a nice scuff mark. Some kid has a nice scuff marked ball out there. Then it was a perfect 287-yard 3-wood to 27 feet, and nice two-putt for birdie."

Even pro golfers as talented as DeChambeau can prove they're human every once in a while, with the odd shank or top - and top players remember every single one of them.

So after DeChambeau had finished his round, he had no problem remembering when he last hit such a top off the tee - and no wonder as it was a costly one.

"Last time I did that was 2021 Players Championship off the 4th tee box and it cost me The Players," he added.

"I've done it before. But that shot was more of a thin shot. I just hit too far down on the ball. I actually struck it nicely. It was a perfect strike right into the tee box. It was awesome.

"Got to make sure I don't hit it with too negative an attack angle next time."