Anthony Kim Makes Flying 4Aces Debut At LIV Golf Adelaide
Anthony Kim said he's still getting used to being on a LIV Golf team, after making a fine 4Aces debut at LIV Golf Adelaide
Anthony Kim says he is honored to be the newest member of the 4Aces in LIV Golf, but is "still getting used" to being in a team.
Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf left a vacant spot in Dustin Johnson's side, which was filled by Miguel Tabuena as a substitue for last week's season opener in Riyadh.
It was Kim who filled the void full-time though when he joined the 4Aces, and he stepped out in his new team gear at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia.
Kim enjoyed a fine 4Aces debut at the Grange Golf Club with a five-under round of 67 putting him in a tie for third - alongside none other than his new captain Johnson.
Kim says he did not need to join a team at all, but opted to be part of the 4Aces as he's happy to spend more time with Johnson and Belgian duo Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry.
"I'm just one day in, but obviously I wouldn't have accepted to be on the team if I didn't like all three of the guys," said Kim after his round.
"I've gotten to play with Thomas now quite a bit, and just being around guys that I want to hang out with off the golf course is the reason I chose to be on a team because obviously I had an option to stay wild card.
"But honored to be a part of the team, and I think as I get better, the team will have more chances to win."
Kim is famously just delighted to be out playing pro golf again and being able to bring his family along, but now having teammates to lean on is something he sees as a bonus.
"Yeah. I mean, certainly being around those guys that I like, I'll enjoy my time more," he added.
"But I enjoy my time with my daughter and my wife. I don't need more support than that. But to have some extra guys that I like being around is going to be very helpful."
Kim is slowly heading in the right direction after he gets his game together following such a long absence from the game - and he's using his experience to now not make the same mistakes he made as a fiery youngster that burst into the scene.
"It was a roller coaster," he said of his earlier career. "But I think what I'm doing better is using my experience and my age to my advantage on the golf course.
"I'm more patient out there. Do I want to break 12 clubs some rounds? Absolutely. But I'm focusing on the next shot.
"People told me in my early 20s that that's what I should be doing, and I don't know if it was arrogance or confidence that I didn't want to listen. But I'm playing smarter. I'm staying more patient. I really want nothing to do with that 20-something-year-old kid.
"I want to be right where I am. I'm very blessed to have an amazing family and be alive. This is awesome."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
