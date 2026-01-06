TGL Teams 2026: Every Player On Each Roster In Season Two

TGL is back for season two with another stretch of intense action at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

As was the case in year one, six teams of four full-time players will battle it out to try and win the SoFi Cup by reaching the playoffs and coming up clutch in mid-March.

Each match sees three players per roster go head-to-head with another squad to try and claim two points towards their season tally. The top-four sides at the end of the regular campaign will head into the post-season.

Although there have been a handful of minor alterations to the rules and format for players and fans alike to catch up on, much remains very similar to 2025 - including the players involved.

Below is a full list of all six franchise's four-man line-ups as well as the alternates they have enlisted if necessary.

ATLANTA DRIVE TGL ROSTER

(Image credit: TGL)

Atlanta Drive won the inaugural season of TGL thanks, in large parts, to its three main stars. Billy Horschel holed the winning putt to help Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay lift the trophy at SoFi Center, while Lucas Glover played his part throughout the season.

This year, Justin Thomas is currently injured and a lack of availability from Cantlay and Glover meant Horschel was joined by Corey Conners and Chris Gotterup for the season's opening match against New York.

Justin Thomas (full-time)

Billy Horschel (full-time)

Patrick Cantlay (full-time)

Lucas Glover (full-time)

Corey Conners (alternate)

Chris Gotterup (alternate)

BOSTON COMMON TGL ROSTER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winless in season one, Boston Common picked up a first victory against LA in their first match of 2026 as one of their alternates rose to the fore.

Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley are usually joined by one of Hideki Matsuyama or Adam Scott, but neither was available early on and Michael Thorbjornsen stepped in with aplomb. Should any of Boston Common's roster not be available moving forward, the American is likely to be asked back very quickly.

Keegan Bradley (full-time)

Rory McIlroy (full-time)

Hideki Matsuyama (full-time)

Adam Scott (full-time)

Michael Thorbjornsen (alternate)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jupiter Links is Tiger Woods' TGL team, but it remains unclear whether the 15-time Major winner will tee it up at SoFi Center before the playoffs come around. Woods said he would be at the stadium for each game, but more likely as a fan for the time being.

In his absence, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim are the other three full-time players looking to do better than last season's disappointing display.

Tiger Woods (full-time)

Max Homa (full-time)

Kevin Kisner (full-time)

Tom Kim (full-time)

LOS ANGELES TGL ROSTER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A beaten semi-finalist in 2025, LAGC returns in 2026 with exactly the same full-time line-up and hoping that they can go at least one better.

And they should have a good chance with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood - huge parts in multiple Ryder Cup wins for Team Europe - as well as Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala who are both capable of special moments, too.

Tommy Fleetwood (full-time)

Justin Rose (full-time)

Collin Morikawa (full-time)

Sahith Theegala (full-time)

NEW YORK TGL ROSTER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's beaten finalists recovered from a slow start to give Atlanta Drive a great test last March.

Although it wasn't to be for Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, having Cameron Young - who has since gone on to win for the first time on the PGA Tour and perform admirably at the Ryder Cup - should aid their quest to lift the SoFi Cup this time around.

Matt Fitzpatrick (full-time)

Rickie Fowler (full-time)

Xander Schauffele (full-time)

Cameron Young (full-time)

THE BAY TGL ROSTER

(Image credit: TGL)

The only team based on the west coast has retained its brilliant line-up for 2026, with three Ryder Cup winners and one of the most popular golfers on the planet.

Ludvig Aberg and Shane Lowry will once again be joined by Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee in representing The Bay in TGL this season.