A 'Grateful' Scott O'Neil Softens His Stance On LIV Golf Ranking Points

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil seems to have softened his stance on the allocation of Official World Golf Ranking points as he launched a charm offensive on chairman Trevor Immelman.

O'Neil is in Adelaide for LIV's second event of the season and talked through a range of topics, from the upcoming debut of a tournament in South Africa and a change in venue for the annual trip to Australia for 2027.

Top of the bill was the official recognition of the OWGR board and points being allocated - albeit to just the top 10 finishers at each LIV Golf event.

That at first drew stinging criticism via a LIV Golf statement, with back-up from the likes of Jon Rahm saying that the tour was not being dealt with fairly.

O'Neil is now taking a softer approach, after just last week looking at the bright side of at least getting points - he told a press conference in Adelaide that the team-based tour was "grateful" to have gained points.

Especially when the DP World Tour and PGA Tour have a vote in matters, which O'Neil says can't have been easy as the two big competitors to LIV Golf.

"We're so grateful to be welcomed into the golf family officially," said O'Neil. "That's first and foremost.

"It's very nice, especially you have a board with two - the commissioner of the PGA Tour is on the board and the CEO of the European Tour is on the board. Arguably those are two that would have a bit to lose if you have a scarcity mindset, if you will, by our being recognized publicly.

"So to be able to get to that point, what a tremendous nod to what LIV Golf has built, is building, and where it's heading in the future."

O'Neil had special praise for Immelman, the chairman of the OWGR, who he says had the most influence in LIV Golf getting points.

"They're led by Trevor Immelman, the chairman, a former Masters champion, South African great, their favorite son," said O'Neil.

'I have a really growth mindset, I don't have a scarcity mindset'

"He's been a wonderful leader and champion in the face of quite a bit of difficulty and scrutiny, and I think he's done an extraordinary job in pulling the board together.

"For us, though, world ranking points were a nice recognition and a great step forward, and our focus is on making sure that as many of these young talented players that we have and these established superstars and these kind of solid-core veterans get the opportunity to play on the world's biggest stage, and that's the four Majors."

Asked if his softening stance was because he was aware of plans to increase the points allocation in the future, O'Neil was keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I've learned over time that sometimes the best negotiations are behind the scenes and not in front of the cameras," he added. "So we're just at this point just publicly really grateful for where we are."

O'Neil confirmed that LIV Golf Adelaide is moving from the Grange Golf Club to Kooyonga next year and will also be moving date to March 18-21.

New on the schedule for this year is an event in South Africa, for which O'Neil says tickets are selling fast.

"For the first time ever, we've slowed down, so we've actually put them on hold four times just to try to slow down the action. But we are going to cut it off at 90,000. They are coming like a freight train. They're already talking about '27."

And in perhaps a dig at the PGA Tour's new mantra of less is more and slimming down the calendar, O'Neil is looking at growth and expansion for LIV.

"Look, I have a really growth mindset, I don't have a scarcity mindset," he said. "I have that with life. I have that with golf. I have that with LIV, and I have that with our events.

"You have this opportunity, and just as long as we stay mission driven and our mission is to grow the game around the world and a healthy competition makes me very happy."