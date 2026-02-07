LIV Golf Riyadh Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026

The 2026 LIV Golf League campaign sees a slightly tweaked overall prize money payout with $20 million shared across the 57 players involved each week

Adrian Meronk with the trophy after winning LIV Golf Riyadh
LIV Golf has returned for 2026 with a multitude of changes finally in operation on the PIF-backed circuit.

There is also the new dynamic of Official World Golf Ranking points on offer for anyone who ends the four-day event inside the top-10.

And then there's the money. LIV announced an increase in the weekly prize pot, which includes payouts to individual players and teams, from $25 million to $30 million.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

As far as the individual payouts go, though, finishing anywhere in the top-eight will reward players with the same prize as 2025 with $4 million handed to the winner, $2.25m going to the runner-up and $1.5 million being paid out to third.

However, ninth and 10th position have seen marginal increases after LIV tweaked its payout for the bottom positions.

Previously, ending an individual event in the high-40s or low-50s secured pros at least $60,000, whereas LIV has now changed its weekly payout to ensure that anyone who finishes 47th-57th each week will collect a flat fee of $50,000.

Another new addition from LIV for 2026 is the introduction of prize money for every team each week.

2025 saw only the top-three sides earn anything to pump back into their franchises, but now clubs are guaranteed to pick up $200,000 even if they finish last. The top prize for winning the team competition at each LIV event is $3 million.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Riyadh 2026, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF RIYADH INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

TOTAL

$20 million

LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

TOTAL

$10 million

LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER

Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

