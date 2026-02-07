LIV Golf Riyadh Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026
The 2026 LIV Golf League campaign sees a slightly tweaked overall prize money payout with $20 million shared across the 57 players involved each week
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
LIV Golf has returned for 2026 with a multitude of changes finally in operation on the PIF-backed circuit.
Not only have we seen 72 holes for the first time at Riyadh Golf Club this week, but a handful of fresh faces have been competing in the team competition for the first time as well.
There is also the new dynamic of Official World Golf Ranking points on offer for anyone who ends the four-day event inside the top-10.
And then there's the money. LIV announced an increase in the weekly prize pot, which includes payouts to individual players and teams, from $25 million to $30 million.
Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.
In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”
As far as the individual payouts go, though, finishing anywhere in the top-eight will reward players with the same prize as 2025 with $4 million handed to the winner, $2.25m going to the runner-up and $1.5 million being paid out to third.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, ninth and 10th position have seen marginal increases after LIV tweaked its payout for the bottom positions.
Previously, ending an individual event in the high-40s or low-50s secured pros at least $60,000, whereas LIV has now changed its weekly payout to ensure that anyone who finishes 47th-57th each week will collect a flat fee of $50,000.
Another new addition from LIV for 2026 is the introduction of prize money for every team each week.
2025 saw only the top-three sides earn anything to pump back into their franchises, but now clubs are guaranteed to pick up $200,000 even if they finish last. The top prize for winning the team competition at each LIV event is $3 million.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Riyadh 2026, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.
LIV GOLF RIYADH INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
TOTAL
$20 million
LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
TOTAL
$10 million
LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.