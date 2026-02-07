LIV Golf Riyadh Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026

LIV Golf has returned for 2026 with a multitude of changes finally in operation on the PIF-backed circuit.

Not only have we seen 72 holes for the first time at Riyadh Golf Club this week, but a handful of fresh faces have been competing in the team competition for the first time as well.

There is also the new dynamic of Official World Golf Ranking points on offer for anyone who ends the four-day event inside the top-10.

And then there's the money. LIV announced an increase in the weekly prize pot, which includes payouts to individual players and teams, from $25 million to $30 million.

Additionally, LIV has introduced a new mini pot of $2.3 million to be allocated to players on the top-three teams at each tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In theory, the prizes of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000 could be given to the leading player on the corresponding team's roster, but LIV noted that “captains can allocate to their team players as they wish.”

As far as the individual payouts go, though, finishing anywhere in the top-eight will reward players with the same prize as 2025 with $4 million handed to the winner, $2.25m going to the runner-up and $1.5 million being paid out to third.

However, ninth and 10th position have seen marginal increases after LIV tweaked its payout for the bottom positions.

Previously, ending an individual event in the high-40s or low-50s secured pros at least $60,000, whereas LIV has now changed its weekly payout to ensure that anyone who finishes 47th-57th each week will collect a flat fee of $50,000.

Another new addition from LIV for 2026 is the introduction of prize money for every team each week.

2025 saw only the top-three sides earn anything to pump back into their franchises, but now clubs are guaranteed to pick up $200,000 even if they finish last. The top prize for winning the team competition at each LIV event is $3 million.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Riyadh 2026, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF RIYADH INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000 TOTAL $20 million

LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000 TOTAL $10 million

LIV GOLF RIYADH TEAM PRIZE BONUS FOR INDIVIDUAL PLAYER