New $405m LIV Golf League Unveiled For 2023

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will become the LIV Golf League from 2023, with 48 players and 12 established team franchises competing in an expanded 14-tournament schedule – and an enormous $405m total prize purse, a huge increase on the $225m on offer for this year’s eight-tournament Series.

While there has yet to be confirmation of the venues earmarked for the League, it is expected that tournaments will take place in North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe as the Saudi-backed venture looks to gain an even stronger foothold in the world of golf.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

As well as an extra six tournaments, LIV Golf has also committed to enhancing player pathways via the International Series that was launched this year in collaboration with the Asian Tour. As a result, LIV Golf players are anticipated to compete in several International Series events, with tournaments expected in Thailand, England, South Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and as-yet-unnamed locations in Europe and the Americas. Combined, that will mean that LIV Golf will be responsible for an impressive 25 tournaments next year, with the events broadcast around the world.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said: “LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential. Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

Once again, the events will feature simultaneous team and individual tournaments as players compete for a share of the enormous prize fund. As with this year’s event, the season will finish with the Team World Championship match. Each team will also be led by one established captain who will have the opportunity to build their team franchise in ways that gain the greatest fan followings and sponsor interest.

As reported earlier in the week, LIV Golf is also introducing promotions and relegations through the LIV Golf International Series which it says will increase the chances of international golfers and amateurs alike to gain entry into the League. There will also be broad exemption categories giving players a chance to earn positions in the League.

Finally, LIV Golf has confirmed that the schedule will not compete with the Majors, international team events or heritage events. There has been long-running debate surrounding whether players teeing it up in the Series should be free to do so without reprisals. The PGA Tour has suspended players who have opted to join the Series so far, and LIV Golf's insistence that "the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play" is likely to ensure that debate continues.