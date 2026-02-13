Justin Rose Details Incredible PGA Tour Daily Routine From 5am Wake-Up To His ‘Recovery Bus’

If you want to still be challenging with the young guns on the PGA Tour it takes some work, as Justin Rose has explained with his extreme recovery routine.

Rose was a dominant wire-to-wire winner of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines recently - becoming the oldest winner of the event and setting a new tournament scoring record.

So even as a 45-year-old, Rose is not only competing on the PGA Tour but able to dominate, and that comes down to not only his golfing ability but how meticulous he is in both his preparation and, crucially, his recovery.

Speaking to Dan Rapaport, Rose detailed just how far he goes in terms of his recovery when going through what a regular day would look like with an early 8am tee time - and it's caused a huge reaction among golf fans.

Rose said that for an 8am tee time he would be up 5am for an early morning massage with his trainer "doing a little bit of soft tissue stuff around the lumbar region" even before breakfast.

From there it's breakfast and a visit to the fitness trailers they have at PGA Tour venues for a quick 30-minute warm-up "just to get a little bit of pep in my step" before then getting on to the golf.

Rose says he'll only get to the range about 40 minutes before his tee-time.

"I don't like that long on the range," he says. "I'll probably hit balls for 30 minutes and then get going."

After the round Rose is not one to go hit the range hard again like a Bryson DeChambeau might do, not unless something is seriously wrong in his game - but it's his recovery routine that has people talking.

That's because Rose has his own "recovery bus" as he likes to call it, which is an RV that he's stripped out and fitted with some of the most cutting edge recovery systems.

"We've got a hot plunge, cold plunge, infrared sauna, steam shower - steam shower's my favourite especially during allergy season," said Rose.

"There's a red light bed and we've got a spin bike with fresh oxygen."

Rose gave golf.com a tour of his RV a couple of years ago at The Masters when he was able to park up across the street from Augusta National.

Citing a cocktail of hot and cold plunges as his favorite, Rose says he emerges from the recovery bus "feeling brand new" - and the way he's been playing golf lately it's hard to argue.

It doesn't stop there though for one of the hardest workers on tour, as even though he's had an early start, Rose will wait until the next day's pin placements come out before doing some homework on those before calling it a day.

"Typically I feel like my day is always 6 until 8," Rose added. "Then the pin placements come out at 8pm so I like to get them, put them in my book and work out my strategy for the next day.

"So I feel like my mind's not switching off from golf until about nine o'clock at night. It's kind of a long day but hey, I feel like I'm out here to work is the way I look at it."

Having such a routine over almost three decades as a pro shows why Rose has always been spoken about as the ultimate professional - and definitely one of the hardest workers.

It's a routine that has served him well over a superb career, and one that especially in terms of recovery still has him playing at the very top level into his mid-40s.

And who knows, it may just be that extra edge he needs to finally add a second Major to his record even in the twilight of his career.