Brooks Koepka Claims LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Victory

After the Smash GC pair of Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka couldn't be separated after 54 holes, we were treated to a three hole playoff, with Koepka eventually getting the better of his good friend, as he secured the $4 million first prize.

It turned out to be an expensive hour or so for Uihelin, who missed the opportunity to grab second in the individual standings from Branden Grace, although the American did finish third, thus earning himself an extra $4 million for his efforts.

But the day was all about Koepka, who seemed slightly emotional after his LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah victory, with the four-time Major winner stating: "The last two years have been tough. It's been a long road and I didn't know if my career was over for a half-second, I mean, I told Claude (his coach) I'm not sure if I'm ever going to be able to play, so it's nice to come back and be able to win."

Beginning the final day it was Uihlein who led his fellow Smash GC teammate Koepka, with more than 10 players within five shots of the lead. However, after just a couple of holes, we saw a three-way tie at the top, with Sergio Garcia adding his name to the list at 11-under-par.

All three were looking for their first LIV Golf individual title and, heading into the back nine, it was Koepka who was looking the most likely, as back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th put him ahead by one.

With eight holes remaining though, there was still plenty of drama left to go and, through 13 holes, Uihlein, Koepka and Garcia were joined by Paul Casey, as a four-way tie took place with just five holes left to play.

However, the duo of Koepka and Uihlein soon found themselves ahead of the congested pack and, when Joaquin Niemann and Garcia both set the clubhouse target at 11-under, it was down to the American pair to better them.

Uihlein managed to secure the third and final spot in the LIV Golf individual standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

And that's exactly what they did, with both men finding birdies at the last to jump Garcia and Niemann to 12-under and force the second ever playoff in LIV Golf. After signing their cards, they headed up the 18th, with both birdieing it yet again, as we went up the par 5 once more.

Yet again, more birdies followed, with the duo back up the last for the fourth time in just over an hour. With the light fading, we were eventually gifted our winner as, after both found the greenside bunker with their second shots, Uihlein hit a stone and carved his ball into the lake behind the 18th green.

That left Koepka to splash out to eight-feet and roll in his birdie putt for his first LIV Golf title and first victory since the 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Along with the individual title, his Smash GC side also secured the team trophy, with $750,000 heading to each of the quartet.