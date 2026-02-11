How Many Of The World's Top 50 Golfers Are Equipment-Free Agents?
The world's top 50 is crammed with Major winners and Ryder Cup stars, but how many of them possess equipment contracts and how many are equipment-free agents?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Throughout most players' careers, it's likely that the majority of their earnings actually came from sponsorships rather than prize money, with brands coughing up substantial paychecks for players to use and advertise their equipment.
Tiger Woods, for example, made an estimated $500 million during a 27-year partnership with Nike, while his prize money earnings on the PGA Tour stand at $121 million.
Now though, with large increases of prize money on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League, players are finding themselves earning similar amounts of money through tournament purses to brand and equipment deals, so much so, it seems more and more equipment-free agents are popping up on the professional circuits.
However, is this really the case? Well, firstly, it's best to explain what an equipment-free agent is, as well as why there are benefits to being one on Tour.
Firstly, an equipment-free agent is someone who isn't tied down to one particular manufacturer. Essentially, they have free rein to use any brand they see fit, such as TaylorMade woods, Callaway irons and Titleist wedges.
By being an equipment-free agent, they can use the manufacturer that's best for them without upsetting their sponsors, something that those who have an equipment deal can't do.
If the clubs aren't performing, and they're tied down to an equipment contract, they must continue using the clubs, or end their deal and part ways with the company.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Looking at the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a total of 11 players are equipment-free agents and even those who do have equipment deals don't necessarily play a full bag of clubs, or even the most recent models.
US Open winner, JJ Spaun, for example, joined Srixon in January 2017 and was contracted to use the then Z-Star golf ball, as well as Cleveland Golf RTX Series wedges and Srixon staff bag.
Eight years on at his Major win at Oakmont last year, Spaun had Srixon irons, Cleveland wedges and Z-Star Diamond golf ball in-play, along with a Titleist driver and TaylorMade fairway woods.
Below, we have listed the top 50 players in the world and whether they are equipment-free agents or contracted.
It's worth noting that the extent and details of the deals between the players and manufacturers remain private, so the table is based on thorough research in terms of the years players signed and the clubs they possess in their set-ups as of now.
How Many Of The World's Top 50 Are Equipment-Free Agents?
*correct as of February 11th 2026
Player
Club Deal
Ball Deal
Scottie Scheffler
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Justin Rose
N/A
Titleist
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Chris Gotterup
Bridgestone (irons)
Bridgestone
Russell Henley
Titleist (full bag)
Titleist
JJ Spaun
Srixon (irons, wedges)
Srixon
Robert MacIntyre
N/A
Titleist
Ben Griffin
Mizuno (irons)
Maxfli
Xander Schauffele
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon (driver, irons, wedges)
Srixon
Justin Thomas
Titleist (full bag)
Titleist
Harris English
Ping (full bag)
Titleist
Sepp Straka
Srixon (irons, wedges)
Srixon
Viktor Hovland
Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter)
Titleist
Alex Noren
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Patrick Reed
N/A
Titleist
Keegan Bradley
Srixon (irons, wedges)
Srixon
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)
Titleist
Cameron Young
Titleist (full bag)
Titleist
Maverick McNealy
N/A
Titleist
Matt Fitzpatrick
N/A
Titleist
Ryan Gerard
Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)
Titleist
Tyrrell Hatton
Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter)
Titleist
Si Woo Kim
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Aaron Rai
N/A
Titleist
Sam Burns
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Shane Lowry
Srixon (driver, irons, wedges)
Srixon
Patrick Cantlay
N/A
Titleist
Marco Penge
PXG (full bag)
Titleist
Corey Conners
Ping (full bag)
Titleist
Bryson DeChambeau
N/A
N/A
Jason Day
N/A
Bridgestone
Andrew Novak
Srixon (irons, wedges)
Srixon
Matt McCarty
Ping (full bag)
N/A
Michael Brennan
Titleist (full bag)
Titleist
Kristoffer Reitan
Ping (full bag)
Titleist
Sam Stevens
Ping (full bag)
Titleist
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Michael Kim
Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)
Titleist
Kurt Kitayama
N/A
Bridgestone
Michael Thorbjornsen
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Pierceson Coody
TaylorMade (full bag)
TaylorMade
Sami Valimaki
N/A
Titleist
Brian Harman
Titleist (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges)
Titleist
Max Greyserman
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Akshay Bhatia
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
Ryan Fox
Srixon (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges)
Srixon
Nicolai Hojgaard
Callaway (full bag)
Callaway
As mentioned, 11 players inside the top 50 are equipment-free agents, with five of those being Major winners and eight claiming victories on their respective circuits in the last 12 months.
A total of 24 players have full bags in-play, with TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Ping and PXG featuring in that category.
Once more, it doesn't necessarily mean those players have the most recent clubs in the bag, as shown by Russell Henley, who uses 2019 versions of the Titleist T100 irons, as well as the TSi2 hybrid from 2021.
When it comes to the golf balls, Titleist is the stand-out brand and, although some of the players listed don't have golf club contracts with the company, they are ambassadors in terms of using their golf balls.
The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are among the best golf balls money can buy, hence why a lot of the top 50 have partnerships with Titleist as Brand Ambassadors.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.