How Many Of The World's Top 50 Golfers Are Equipment-Free Agents?

Throughout most players' careers, it's likely that the majority of their earnings actually came from sponsorships rather than prize money, with brands coughing up substantial paychecks for players to use and advertise their equipment.

Tiger Woods, for example, made an estimated $500 million during a 27-year partnership with Nike, while his prize money earnings on the PGA Tour stand at $121 million.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now though, with large increases of prize money on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League, players are finding themselves earning similar amounts of money through tournament purses to brand and equipment deals, so much so, it seems more and more equipment-free agents are popping up on the professional circuits.

However, is this really the case? Well, firstly, it's best to explain what an equipment-free agent is, as well as why there are benefits to being one on Tour.

Firstly, an equipment-free agent is someone who isn't tied down to one particular manufacturer. Essentially, they have free rein to use any brand they see fit, such as TaylorMade woods, Callaway irons and Titleist wedges.

By being an equipment-free agent, they can use the manufacturer that's best for them without upsetting their sponsors, something that those who have an equipment deal can't do.

If the clubs aren't performing, and they're tied down to an equipment contract, they must continue using the clubs, or end their deal and part ways with the company.

Justin Rose is the highest ranked equipment-free agent in world rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a total of 11 players are equipment-free agents and even those who do have equipment deals don't necessarily play a full bag of clubs, or even the most recent models.

US Open winner, JJ Spaun, for example, joined Srixon in January 2017 and was contracted to use the then Z-Star golf ball, as well as Cleveland Golf RTX Series wedges and Srixon staff bag.

Eight years on at his Major win at Oakmont last year, Spaun had Srixon irons, Cleveland wedges and Z-Star Diamond golf ball in-play, along with a Titleist driver and TaylorMade fairway woods.

Spaun during his final round of the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we have listed the top 50 players in the world and whether they are equipment-free agents or contracted.

It's worth noting that the extent and details of the deals between the players and manufacturers remain private, so the table is based on thorough research in terms of the years players signed and the clubs they possess in their set-ups as of now.

How Many Of The World's Top 50 Are Equipment-Free Agents?

*correct as of February 11th 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Club Deal Ball Deal Scottie Scheffler TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Rory McIlroy TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Justin Rose N/A Titleist Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Chris Gotterup Bridgestone (irons) Bridgestone Russell Henley Titleist (full bag) Titleist JJ Spaun Srixon (irons, wedges) Srixon Robert MacIntyre N/A Titleist Ben Griffin Mizuno (irons) Maxfli Xander Schauffele Callaway (full bag) Callaway Hideki Matsuyama Srixon (driver, irons, wedges) Srixon Justin Thomas Titleist (full bag) Titleist Harris English Ping (full bag) Titleist Sepp Straka Srixon (irons, wedges) Srixon Viktor Hovland Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter) Titleist Alex Noren Callaway (full bag) Callaway Patrick Reed N/A Titleist Keegan Bradley Srixon (irons, wedges) Srixon Collin Morikawa TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Ludvig Aberg Titleist (driver, irons, wedges) Titleist Cameron Young Titleist (full bag) Titleist Maverick McNealy N/A Titleist Matt Fitzpatrick N/A Titleist Ryan Gerard Titleist (driver, irons, wedges) Titleist Tyrrell Hatton Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter) Titleist Si Woo Kim Callaway (full bag) Callaway Aaron Rai N/A Titleist Sam Burns Callaway (full bag) Callaway Shane Lowry Srixon (driver, irons, wedges) Srixon Patrick Cantlay N/A Titleist Marco Penge PXG (full bag) Titleist Corey Conners Ping (full bag) Titleist Bryson DeChambeau N/A N/A Jason Day N/A Bridgestone Andrew Novak Srixon (irons, wedges) Srixon Matt McCarty Ping (full bag) N/A Michael Brennan Titleist (full bag) Titleist Kristoffer Reitan Ping (full bag) Titleist Sam Stevens Ping (full bag) Titleist Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway (full bag) Callaway Michael Kim Titleist (driver, irons, wedges) Titleist Kurt Kitayama N/A Bridgestone Michael Thorbjornsen TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Pierceson Coody TaylorMade (full bag) TaylorMade Sami Valimaki N/A Titleist Brian Harman Titleist (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges) Titleist Max Greyserman Callaway (full bag) Callaway Akshay Bhatia Callaway (full bag) Callaway Ryan Fox Srixon (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges) Srixon Nicolai Hojgaard Callaway (full bag) Callaway

As mentioned, 11 players inside the top 50 are equipment-free agents, with five of those being Major winners and eight claiming victories on their respective circuits in the last 12 months.

A total of 24 players have full bags in-play, with TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Ping and PXG featuring in that category.

Once more, it doesn't necessarily mean those players have the most recent clubs in the bag, as shown by Russell Henley, who uses 2019 versions of the Titleist T100 irons, as well as the TSi2 hybrid from 2021.

When it comes to the golf balls, Titleist is the stand-out brand and, although some of the players listed don't have golf club contracts with the company, they are ambassadors in terms of using their golf balls.

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are among the best golf balls money can buy, hence why a lot of the top 50 have partnerships with Titleist as Brand Ambassadors.