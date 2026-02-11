How Many Of The World's Top 50 Golfers Are Equipment-Free Agents?

The world's top 50 is crammed with Major winners and Ryder Cup stars, but how many of them possess equipment contracts and how many are equipment-free agents?

Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published
Golfers hitting shots, with various pictures of clubs around them
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout most players' careers, it's likely that the majority of their earnings actually came from sponsorships rather than prize money, with brands coughing up substantial paychecks for players to use and advertise their equipment.

Tiger Woods, for example, made an estimated $500 million during a 27-year partnership with Nike, while his prize money earnings on the PGA Tour stand at $121 million.

Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now though, with large increases of prize money on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League, players are finding themselves earning similar amounts of money through tournament purses to brand and equipment deals, so much so, it seems more and more equipment-free agents are popping up on the professional circuits.

However, is this really the case? Well, firstly, it's best to explain what an equipment-free agent is, as well as why there are benefits to being one on Tour.

Firstly, an equipment-free agent is someone who isn't tied down to one particular manufacturer. Essentially, they have free rein to use any brand they see fit, such as TaylorMade woods, Callaway irons and Titleist wedges.

By being an equipment-free agent, they can use the manufacturer that's best for them without upsetting their sponsors, something that those who have an equipment deal can't do.

If the clubs aren't performing, and they're tied down to an equipment contract, they must continue using the clubs, or end their deal and part ways with the company.

Justin Rose speaks to his caddie next to his golf bag

Justin Rose is the highest ranked equipment-free agent in world rankings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, a total of 11 players are equipment-free agents and even those who do have equipment deals don't necessarily play a full bag of clubs, or even the most recent models.

US Open winner, JJ Spaun, for example, joined Srixon in January 2017 and was contracted to use the then Z-Star golf ball, as well as Cleveland Golf RTX Series wedges and Srixon staff bag.

Eight years on at his Major win at Oakmont last year, Spaun had Srixon irons, Cleveland wedges and Z-Star Diamond golf ball in-play, along with a Titleist driver and TaylorMade fairway woods.

JJ Spaun pulls a club out of his bag

Spaun during his final round of the US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we have listed the top 50 players in the world and whether they are equipment-free agents or contracted.

It's worth noting that the extent and details of the deals between the players and manufacturers remain private, so the table is based on thorough research in terms of the years players signed and the clubs they possess in their set-ups as of now.

How Many Of The World's Top 50 Are Equipment-Free Agents?

*correct as of February 11th 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Club Deal

Ball Deal

Scottie Scheffler

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Justin Rose

N/A

Titleist

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Chris Gotterup

Bridgestone (irons)

Bridgestone

Russell Henley

Titleist (full bag)

Titleist

JJ Spaun

Srixon (irons, wedges)

Srixon

Robert MacIntyre

N/A

Titleist

Ben Griffin

Mizuno (irons)

Maxfli

Xander Schauffele

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon (driver, irons, wedges)

Srixon

Justin Thomas

Titleist (full bag)

Titleist

Harris English

Ping (full bag)

Titleist

Sepp Straka

Srixon (irons, wedges)

Srixon

Viktor Hovland

Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter)

Titleist

Alex Noren

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Patrick Reed

N/A

Titleist

Keegan Bradley

Srixon (irons, wedges)

Srixon

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)

Titleist

Cameron Young

Titleist (full bag)

Titleist

Maverick McNealy

N/A

Titleist

Matt Fitzpatrick

N/A

Titleist

Ryan Gerard

Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)

Titleist

Tyrrell Hatton

Ping (driver, irons, wedges, putter)

Titleist

Si Woo Kim

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Aaron Rai

N/A

Titleist

Sam Burns

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Shane Lowry

Srixon (driver, irons, wedges)

Srixon

Patrick Cantlay

N/A

Titleist

Marco Penge

PXG (full bag)

Titleist

Corey Conners

Ping (full bag)

Titleist

Bryson DeChambeau

N/A

N/A

Jason Day

N/A

Bridgestone

Andrew Novak

Srixon (irons, wedges)

Srixon

Matt McCarty

Ping (full bag)

N/A

Michael Brennan

Titleist (full bag)

Titleist

Kristoffer Reitan

Ping (full bag)

Titleist

Sam Stevens

Ping (full bag)

Titleist

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Michael Kim

Titleist (driver, irons, wedges)

Titleist

Kurt Kitayama

N/A

Bridgestone

Michael Thorbjornsen

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Pierceson Coody

TaylorMade (full bag)

TaylorMade

Sami Valimaki

N/A

Titleist

Brian Harman

Titleist (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges)

Titleist

Max Greyserman

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

Ryan Fox

Srixon (driver, fairway woods, irons, wedges)

Srixon

Nicolai Hojgaard

Callaway (full bag)

Callaway

As mentioned, 11 players inside the top 50 are equipment-free agents, with five of those being Major winners and eight claiming victories on their respective circuits in the last 12 months.

A total of 24 players have full bags in-play, with TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist, Ping and PXG featuring in that category.

Once more, it doesn't necessarily mean those players have the most recent clubs in the bag, as shown by Russell Henley, who uses 2019 versions of the Titleist T100 irons, as well as the TSi2 hybrid from 2021.

When it comes to the golf balls, Titleist is the stand-out brand and, although some of the players listed don't have golf club contracts with the company, they are ambassadors in terms of using their golf balls.

The Pro V1 and Pro V1x are among the best golf balls money can buy, hence why a lot of the top 50 have partnerships with Titleist as Brand Ambassadors.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.