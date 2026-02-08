WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Hideki Matsuyama Maintains Slim Lead In Thrilling Final Stages

Refresh

NEAR MISS OFF THE TEE THIS close to the water ... but it stays dry.Hideki leads by one @WMPhoenixOpen with two to play!📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/IsXGFYrhojFebruary 8, 2026

CHIP SHOTS ON THE 17TH Hojgaard is first to play at the 17th and, with his chip, it's played superbly as it runs by the flag to four-feet. Maverick McNealy, meanwhile, comes up just shy and leaves a mid-range birdie putt. Leader, Matsuyama, has a tough shot coming up but plays it so well despite running it 10-feet by. It couldn't have been played much better, but it should be a straightforward par for the 33-year-old.

SCOTTIE SPEAKS FOLLOWING HIS ROUND "I have some great memories around this place...being able to get my first win here was really special."Scottie Scheffler reflects on his final round at the @WMPhoenixOpen with @Amanda_Balionis. pic.twitter.com/HVKwyGVZICFebruary 8, 2026

AND BREATHE... That could have been nasty for Matsuyama, who gets away with another huge break! Playing the 17th, he opts for a 3-wood and, striking the ball, it's heading left and towards the water. Thankfully, for the Major winner, it lands softly and finishes a few feet shy of the drink, leaving a lengthy two putt for birdie.

LONG WAIT FOR THE FINAL GROUP Bit of a delay here on the 17th for the final group, who are waiting for Kim, Thorbjornsen and Hisatsune to finish on the green. The hole is drive-able, hence why they're waiting, and it's good news for Matsuyama, who would have seen Thorbjornsen make bogey to drop to 15-under. Thorbjornsen is the nearest challenger to Matsuyama on the course, with the latter 17-under.

SI WOO NEARLY PUTTS INTO THE WATER Faced with 120-feet for eagle at the 17th, Kim will be happy to get it anywhere the hole from there. Taking the putter back, the strike is good, but the ball is always going left, so-much-so, it nearly drops into the water guarding the green! It stays up, just!

A BIG SWING IN PHOENIX Mongolian reversal @WMPhoenixOpen 😮A two-shot swing in seconds and Hideki is back in the lead!📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/0DeSPOeFJiFebruary 8, 2026

BIG MISTAKE FOR THORBJORNSEN Is that his race run? After bogeying the 16th, Thorbjornsen pulls his tee shot left at the 17th and finds the water next to the green. He'll be able to drop on the green, but a lengthy two-putt will be needed to save par.

GOTTERUP FINISHES AT 16-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) It's yet another strong week for Chris Gotterup, who birdies the last to match Scheffler with a seven-under 64. The American sets the target at 16-under-par, which is currently one back of Matsuyama, who finds the green at the par 3 16th.

TWO SHOT SWING And, just like that, we have a two shot swing at the WM Phoenix Open! Starting with Matsuyama, who holes his five-foot birdie putt at the 15th to jump to 17-under. A seriously classy birdie for the 33-year-old, who finds himself in the lead. The reason? Well, after Thorbjornsen goes long at the 16th, he plays a poor chip that runs 15-feet by. Needing to hole the putt coming back, it misses left and it's a first dropped shot for the American.

EXCELLENT FROM GOTTERUP Blasting his drive well right, Gotterup leaves himself a wedge into the green, which he plays perfectly! Landing on the front-edge, it releases out and finishes a few feet shy of the hole. A closing birdie would move him to 16-under.

EAGLE PUTT Eagle to take the lead for Michael Thorbjornsen!He's +115 to win @WMPhoenixOpen.📺@PGATOURLIVE Betcast presented by @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/e46gHv72SYFebruary 8, 2026

SO GOOD FROM HIDEKI Despite being forced to lay-up with his second at the 15th, Matsuyama isn't phased and plays a delightful wedge from 77 yards that checks up perfectly. He leaves himself around five-foot for birdie, which would tie Thorbjornsen, who has gone long of the green at the 16th. Some adrenaline was in that shot, as a pitching wedge goes through the back from 180 yards...

HIDEKI FORCED TO LAY-UP It's another missed fairway for Matsuyama, this time at the par 5 15th. What's more, his tee shot finishes in a horrible lie, resting next to the path and on a layer of sand. He opts to play from the sand, with Matsuyama forced to lay-up at the par 5.

EAGLE FOR THOR Wow, what a time for an eagle! Playing two stunning shots, Thorbjornsen's putt at the 15th never looks anywhere else, with it rolling end-over-end and into the center of the hole. The 24-year-old is 17-under!

GOTTERUP BIRDIES THE 17TH He's been under the radar today but, at the par 4 17th, Gotterup finds the middle of the green and then two putts for birdie. The Sony Open in Hawaii winner is now 15-under, just one shot shy of Matsuyama, who is teeing off on the 15th.

SCHEFFLER SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET What could have been for Scheffler... Following his two-over-par first round, the World No.1 is 17-under for the last three days, with a seven-under closing round of 64 giving him a 15-under tournament total. Scheffler sets the clubhouse target, but with Thorbjornsen and Matsuyama still on the course, you feel it's a few shots shy.

SUBLIME FROM THOR (Image credit: Getty Images) Following on from a 366-yard tee shot at the par 5 15th, Thorbjornsen plays a delightful approach to eight-feet and will have that to take the lead.

BIRDIE PUTT INCOMING FOR HIDEKI It's not his best, but Matsuyama finds the green safely at the par 4 14th, leaving a mid-range putt for birdie. Up ahead, Scheffer smashes his tee shot over 350 yards at the 18th and leaves a flick of a wedge in. Striking his approach, he knows he's chunked it and it comes up short, leaving a 20-footer for birdie. That to share the lead...

FAIRWAYS FOUND Scheffler is playing the final hole, with his tee shot finishing on the right-side of the fairway. He leaves himself a perfect angle in to attack the flag. Back at the par 5 15th, Thorbjornsen pounds his tee shot miles down the fairway, while Kim follows him, albeit further back than his playing partner. If anyone is to challenge Matsuyama, you feel it'll come from these three.

SCOTTIE BIRDIES (Image credit: Getty Images) His eagle putt was poor, but Scheffler makes no mistake with the birdie attempt at the 17th, with it rolling into the middle of the cup. Scheffler is now one back of Matsuyama, with the World No.1 sat at 15-under as he plays the last.

EAGLE FOR NICOLAI He's been very quiet today but, at the par 5 13th, Nicolai Hojgaard holes an eagle putt to jump to 14-under. He's not out of it, but has played a poor tee shot at the 14th, which has gone left. Playing alongside Matsuyama, the Japanese player has struggled with the big stick today, but finds just his second fairway of the day, with it finishing on the right-side.

BIRDIE FOR HIDEKI He's been so solid with the flatstick today and, following an incredible fairway wood approach, Matsuyama two putts from distance at the 13th to get to 16-under and retakes the lead.

BIRDIE CHANCE FOR THOR The 14th has been playing tough today but, at the par 4, Thorbjornsen finds the green safely and leaves 25-feet for a birdie to take the lead. At the 16th, Gotterup plays a delightful approach at the par 3, but his attempt is weak and never scares the hole. He remains at 14-under, one back of the leaders.

SCOTTIE FINDS THE GREEN AT 17 Pounding his driver, Scheffler finds the green at the 330 yard 17th, leaving himself 70-foot for an eagle. He's made a putt of similar distance today, with a two putt guaranteeing the birdie. Behind the World No.1, Knapp drops a shot at the par 4 14th after missing a five-footer for par. He drops back to 13-under and is two back of Matsuyama.

INCREDIBLE FROM HIDEKI He's missed yet another fairway but, from the rough, Matsuyama plays a stunning fairway wood that carves 20-yards left-to-right and finds the green at the par 5 13th. He's left a difficult two putt for birdie but, given his putting today, he has a great chance to re-take the lead, with the two-time WM Phoenix Open winner 15-under.

BIRDIES BEING MADE Well, this is getting even more interesting! Chris Gotterup has already won this season and, at the par 5 15th, he finds the front edge with his second and two putts for birdie. The American is now 14-under. On the par 5 13th, Kim makes a scrappy par after his four-foot birdie putt lips out. He remains at 14-under, while Thorbjornsen plays a gorgeous third and rolls in a three-footer for birdie. The young American is tied for the lead with Matsuyama, who is back in the rough and about to play his second.

BIRDIE AT THE 15TH Here. He. Comes.Scottie is one back @WMPhoenixOpen with three holes to play!📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/7444amwvoxFebruary 8, 2026 Following his birdie at the 15th, Scheffler finds the green at the 16th and two putts for par. He remains one back at 14-under as he makes his way to the drive-able 17th.

LEFT AGAIN FOR KNAPP He's just birdied the par 5 13th to jump to 14-under and into a four-way share of the second, but Knapp has gone left off the tee at the 14th and leaves a tough second into the green at the par 4.

HIDEKI MAKES PAR AT THE 12TH That's another dangerous hole out the way for Hideki, who plays a great tee shot at the 12th and narrowly misses his birdie attempt. It's a par for the Japanese star, who is 15-under and one clear of Thorbjornsen, Kim and Scheffler, who has found the green at the par 3 16th, leaving 20-foot for the birdie.

SCHEFFLER WITHIN ONE Here he comes... the World No.1 is short of the green at the par 5 15th, but plays a great chip and holes his birdie attempt to get to 14-under. He's now one back of Matsuyama and heading to the iconic 16th hole.

BIG PAR SAVES Thorbjornsen makes the most of the luck he received off the tee, with the American playing a decent chip and rolling in a seven-footer for par at the 11th. He remains 14-under and one back of Matsuyama, who finds the green with his tee shot at the par 3.

ROUND OF THE DAY (Image credit: Getty Images) The round of the day belongs to Zecheng Dou, who cards an eight-under 63 to currently jump 36 spots up the leaderboard. Eight birdies and 10 pars means the 29-year-old is on-course for a very strong finish and just his second top 10 result on the PGA Tour.