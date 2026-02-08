WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Hideki Matsuyama Maintains Slim Lead In Thrilling Final Stages

Matsuyama leads by one stroke going into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, with the Japanese star searching for a hat-trick of WM Phoenix Open victories

The WM Phoenix Open trophy

Two-time WM Phoenix Open winner, Hideki Matsuyama, is on-course to make it a three-peat in Scottsdale, as he leads going into the final round.

Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below...

WM Phoenix Open Leaderboard

  • -17 Hideki Matsuyama
  • -16 Chris Gotterup (64)
  • -15 Scottie Scheffler (64)
  • -15 Akshay Bhatia (67)
  • -15 Si Woo Kim
  • -15 Michael Thorbjornsen

A close up of Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
NEAR MISS OFF THE TEE

CHIP SHOTS ON THE 17TH

SCOTTIE SPEAKS FOLLOWING HIS ROUND

AND BREATHE...

LONG WAIT FOR THE FINAL GROUP

SI WOO NEARLY PUTTS INTO THE WATER

A BIG SWING IN PHOENIX

BIG MISTAKE FOR THORBJORNSEN

GOTTERUP FINISHES AT 16-UNDER

Chris Gotteup hits an iron off the tee

It's yet another strong week for Chris Gotterup, who birdies the last to match Scheffler with a seven-under 64.

The American sets the target at 16-under-par, which is currently one back of Matsuyama, who finds the green at the par 3 16th.

TWO SHOT SWING

EXCELLENT FROM GOTTERUP

EAGLE PUTT

SO GOOD FROM HIDEKI

HIDEKI FORCED TO LAY-UP

EAGLE FOR THOR

GOTTERUP BIRDIES THE 17TH

SCHEFFLER SETS THE CLUBHOUSE TARGET

SUBLIME FROM THOR

Michael Thorbjornsen stares on

Following on from a 366-yard tee shot at the par 5 15th, Thorbjornsen plays a delightful approach to eight-feet and will have that to take the lead.

BIRDIE PUTT INCOMING FOR HIDEKI

FAIRWAYS FOUND

SCOTTIE BIRDIES

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt

His eagle putt was poor, but Scheffler makes no mistake with the birdie attempt at the 17th, with it rolling into the middle of the cup.

Scheffler is now one back of Matsuyama, with the World No.1 sat at 15-under as he plays the last.

EAGLE FOR NICOLAI

BIRDIE FOR HIDEKI

BIRDIE CHANCE FOR THOR

SCOTTIE FINDS THE GREEN AT 17

INCREDIBLE FROM HIDEKI

BIRDIES BEING MADE

BIRDIE AT THE 15TH

Following his birdie at the 15th, Scheffler finds the green at the 16th and two putts for par. He remains one back at 14-under as he makes his way to the drive-able 17th.

LEFT AGAIN FOR KNAPP

HIDEKI MAKES PAR AT THE 12TH

SCHEFFLER WITHIN ONE

BIG PAR SAVES

ROUND OF THE DAY

Zecheng Dou hits an iron

The round of the day belongs to Zecheng Dou, who cards an eight-under 63 to currently jump 36 spots up the leaderboard.

Eight birdies and 10 pars means the 29-year-old is on-course for a very strong finish and just his second top 10 result on the PGA Tour.

PAR AT THE 11TH FOR THE LEADER