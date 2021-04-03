Take a look at the equipment used by Russell Henley

Russell Henley What’s In The Bag?

Henley is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. His first came in 2013 at the Sony Open in Hawaii after shooting three rounds of 63 during the week. Then a year later he managed to beat Russell Knox, Ryan Palmer and Rory McIlroy in a playoff to win the Honda Classic. He then had to wait over three years before getting back into the winner’s circle at the 2017 Shell Houston Open.

Since then he has been a regular feature of the world’s top-100.

But what clubs does he put into his bag? Below we have taken a look.

Henley is a Titleist staff player and plays a full bag of clubs from the brand, starting with a Titleist TSi4 driver with 10 degrees of loft.

He then has a Titleist TSi2 three-wood and instead of a five-wood he carries a hybrid with 21 degrees. This has recently changed from an 818H2 model to a TSi2.

Moving to the irons Henley uses a set of the T100’s and they are all fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts. We believe they go from four-iron down to nine-iron.

When it comes to wedges Henley uses four of them. They are all Titleist Vokey SM8‘s and have 48, 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X Tour T12 Prototype.

He also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and wears FootJoy Tour X golf shoes.

Russell Henley What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi4, 10 degrees, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80TX

3 wood: Titleist TSi2 15 degrees, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80TX

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 21 degrees, Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage S Tini 100TX

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100 all fitted with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, (48, 50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X Tour T12 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Tour X