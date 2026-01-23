Which Big Names Aren’t In The PGA Tour Signature Events Yet?

Although there are still ways to sneak into the fields throughout the season, there are some big names who are currently not in the field for the Signature Events on the PGA Tour this season.

And that means the thorny issue of sponsor invites is sure to be raised again, especially with big names like Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth currently on the outside looking in.

Both men finished outside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings last season, which gains automatic entry into every Signature Event for the 2026 season.

Playing well in upcoming PGA Tour events to get into the Aon Swing 5 or top 30 in the OWGR are both ways into the opening Signature Event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

But for big names like Scott and Spieth, sponsor invites will likely be waiting as a safety net.

With $20m prize pots up for grabs in the limited field tournaments, invites into Signature Events are huge deals - and they've cause controversy before for how they're distributed.

When Scott last missed out in 2024 he received five sponsor invites, the same number as Spieth had last year, while Rickie Fowler picked up six last season but made the top 50 this time around.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I think sponsor invites are for purely who they think they want there, and I’m fine with that,” said Scott, who returned to action at the Sony Open and is playing at The American Express in a bid to play his way into the Pebble Beach field.

Scott will happily take a sponsor invite if it comes his way this year, but although he's applied for one for the Genesis Invitational he won't be seeking a free pass to every Signature Event.

“I didn’t apply for them all the last time, and I won’t be applying for them all this time. It’s not that I’m trying to share the love or expect to get them all, but I’ve got to make some plans. It was hard waiting around to see.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players who just miss out on qualifying often complain about sponsor exemptions, but as Scott points out they're down to tournament organisers to hand out.

Four spots in Signature Event fields are available to sponsors to dish out, and no doubt former World No.1 and Masters champion Scott or one of the biggest draws in the game Spieth will be high on the list again.

You'd imagine Brooks Koepka would be a huge draw, but under the terms of his return he is not eligible to receive a sponsor's invite - although he can play his way in.

Among other big names who are not currently in the Signature Events is 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark, who'll also no doubt be in line for an invite should he not qualify beforehand.

Tony Finau is another crowd favourite who is currently not in the Signature Event fields for the year, along with Max Homa who is looking to climb his way back up the rankings after his troubled spell.

Both Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard are outside the qualification spots as it stands while Michael Thorbjornsen's standing will have increased after appearing in TGL.

Gary Woodland has received seven sponsor invites over the last two seasons while another fan favorite currently not involved is Min Woo Lee, who would be a popular choice for an invite.

Big names not in Signature Events