PGA Tour Signature Events 2026: Schedule, Prize Money And Formats

As with recent seasons, 2026 will see several Signature Events on the PGA Tour.

The tournaments were introduced in 2023, originally known as 'designated events', in response to the emergence of LIV Golf, promising fields of world-class players and offering prize money comparable to events on the rival circuit.

Sure enough, they became an established part of the PGA Tour schedule, with the limited field events playing an integral role in it AND qualifying criteria including the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedExCup standings and PGA Tour winners from the preceding season.

Despite that, it has been reported that the Signature Events could soon become a thing of the past, with suggestions that new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp could oversee some seismic changes from as early as the 2027 season, including the big tournaments making way.

For 2026, though, they remain in place, albeit without the planned first of the year, The Sentry, which was cancelled because of drought concerns and failing to find an alternative venue.

That means there are eight to look forward to over the coming months. Here’s what’s at stake in each, and their formats.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 12-15)

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am first joined the Signature Event roster in 2024, when Wyndham Clark won the weather-affected tournament after it was reduced to 54 holes.

A year later, Rory McIlroy claimed the title for the first time, after getting the better of his friend Shane Lowry by two.

That, of course, was just the first victory of an unforgettable season for McIlroy, which included further wins at The Players Championship and The Masters to complete his career Grand Slam.

Like 2025, the tournament will be a no-cut event featuring 72 holes of strokeplay, with the action taking place at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

In 2026, the purse will be $20m, with $3.6m going to the winner.

Genesis Invitational (February 19-22)

The Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational has been one of the big Signature events since their inception three years ago.

Jon Rahm took the honors in 2023 in a dominant start to the season, before Hideki Matsuyama won the 2024 event, beating Luke List and Will Zalatoris by three.

Both those editions were played at its traditional home of Riviera Country Club, but it was moved to Torrey Pines in 2025 following the LA wildfires. Ludvig Aberg won on that occasion, beating Maverick McNealy by one.

It returns to Riviera for the 2026 edition where, as one of three player-hosted Signature Events, it will feature a cut at the halfway stage to the top 50 and ties

The prize money distribution is also different to most other Signature Events, with a familiar purse of $20m, but $4m (20%) going to the winner, rather than $3.6m (18%).

Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 5-8)

Hot on the heels of the Genesis Invitational comes the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida.

Like the Riviera Country Club contest, it’s another Signature Event with a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, while it’s been one of the elevated events since 2023.

That year, it was won by Kurt Kitayama, with Scottie Scheffler beating Wydham Clark by five a year later. The current champion is Russell Henley, who edged out Collin Morikawa by one a year ago.

As the second of the three player-hosted Signature Events, the winner again receives $4m of the $20m prize money.

RBC Heritage (April 16-19)

Just one week after The Masters comes the RBC Heritage from Harbour Town.

There was controversy before the 2023 edition, when it was first played as a Signature Event, as Rory McIlroy withdrew despite having already missed one of the big tournaments earlier in the season. The big names were only allowed to skip one of them so he was fined $3m.

Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth in a playoff that year, with Scottie Scheffler beating Sahith Theegala by three in 2024. Last year, Justin Thomas won his first event since 2022, beating Andrew Novak in a playoff.

Like the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the limited field event takes place over 72 holes of strokeplay with no cut.

The prize money will be $20m with $3.6m heading to the victor.

Cadillac Championship (April 30-May 3)

For the first time since 2016, Cadillac is the title sponsor of a PGA Tour tournament, and it’s one of the eight Signature Events.

The brand new Cadillac Championship comes from Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster Course, which had been a LIV Golf venue since 2022.

Not to be confused with the previous WGC-Cadillac Championship, which was held at the same venue between 2011 and 2016, the Cadillac Championship will, like most other Signature Events, be a limited field, no-cut contest.

It will be held over 72 holes of strokeplay with prize money of $20m and $3.6m to the winner.

Truist Championship (May 7-10)

Until 2025, the event was named the Wells Fargo Championship, but a deal with Truist saw the commercial bank become the title sponsor from 2025.

That wasn’t the only change to the tournament last year, with the event moving to Philadelphia Cricket Club while the regular venue, Quail Hollow, was prepared for the PGA Championship.

On that occasion, Sepp Straka took the title, beating Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas by two.

In 2023, when the Wells Fargo Championship was first played as a designated event, it was won by Wyndham Clark, who saw off the challenge of Xander Schauffele, and he was again on the receiving end in 2024, when Rory McIlroy beat him by five.

Another regular Signature Event, it has a limited field, no-cut and offers a $20m purse with $3.6m going to the winner.

The Memorial Tournament (June 4-7)

The last of the player-hosted Signature Events is Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament from Muirfield Village in Ohio.

It’s been one of the elevated PGA Tour events their inception, with Viktor Hovland beating Denny McCarthy in a playoff three years ago, and Scottie Scheffler winning for the last two years, first by beating Collin Morikawa by one, before getting the better of Ben Griffin by four in 2025.

Like the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational, there will be a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties, while the winner will bank $4m of the $20m purse.

Travelers Championship (June 25-28)

For the fourth successive season, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut is a Signature Event.

Local favorite Keegan Bradley delighted fans in 2023 with victory by three over Zac Blair and Brian Harman.

A year later, Scottie Scheffler beat Tom Kim in a playoff, while in 2025, Bradley picked up a second win at the event, denying Tommy Fleetwood a maiden PGA Tour win, with the Englishman and Russell Henley finishing one shot behind.

Once again, it will be a limited field, no cut event, with prize money of $20m and $3.6m to the winner.

PGA Tour Signature Events Schedule: At A Glance