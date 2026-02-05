Golf Ball Compression Explained: What Should You Be Using?

The golf ball is the only piece of equipment we use on every shot we hit and so it’s still a little crazy to me that golf ball compression flies under the radar for most golfers. This vital yet often misunderstood aspect of our ball's design has a big impact on its suitability to our game, so let's explore it in more detail.

(Image credit: Carly Cummins)

From the ultra-soft balata balls of years past to firmer, premium golf balls, understanding compression can be the difference between gaining those extra few yards off the tee and hitting it past your friends or actually losing distance with the driver due to a lack of compression.

I’m a golf equipment expert who’s been testing golf balls for over three years, and below I’m going to explain exactly what golf ball compression is, how it works, and most importantly, help you can determine with a high level of certainty the type of ball that will suit your game the best.

What Is Golf Ball Compression?

In its simplest terms, compression is a measure of just how much a golf ball deforms (or squashes). The compression rating is a numerical value ranging from around 30 to 120. A lower number indicates a softer ball that compresses easily against the clubface, while a higher number represents a firmer ball that resists deformation.

I think this is where golfers usually get confused when learning about ball compression. You would think a high compression ball would be a softer ball that deforms the most, but it’s actually the opposite. While the cover and mantle layers play a role, it is the density and hardness of the core - the ball’s engine, that largely determines its compression.

Using a Rimac Golf Ball Compression Device will give you accurate compression readings (Image credit: Future)

To get accurate reading’s on golf ball compression, major manufacturers will use some very fancy and expensive machinery, but if you’re extremely curious, you can purchase a compression device such as the Rimac Golf Ball Compression Testing Device like we did, which gives you a precise reading and will provide you with a clear understanding of what ball you should play and what balls you may want to stay away from.

What ball compression is right for my game?

The relationship between your swing speed and the ball’s compression is all about energy transfer, and that equates to distance. A lower compression golf ball will have a compression reading of around 65 and under, while a high compression golf ball will usually have a measurement of 90 or above.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Low compression balls are easier for players with slower swing speeds (typically under 85mph with driver) to gain distance, as the softer construction requires less speed to compress the core of the ball and have it rebound off the club face. A low-compression ball allows them to activate the core without needing excessive force, maximizing energy transfer, and producing higher ball speed.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

High-compression balls require more speed and force to deform and showcase the ball's true ability. If a player with a fast swing speed (105mph+ with a driver) hits a soft (low compression) ball, they risk over-compressing it, which can also lead to inefficient energy return, excessive spin rates, and a loss of distance.

High vs Low Compression: The Numbers

To gain a true understanding of how different compression balls would compromise performance, I tested a low compression ball (Srixon AD333) up against a Titleist Pro V1x, a high compression ball, using a Foresight Sports GC3 launch monitor to see where the performance really differed when hitting a 56° wedge, 7-iron, and driver.

The feel is one of the first things you’ll notice with low and high compression golf balls, and immediately when clipping wedges, the AD333 (65 compression) felt considerably softer than the Pro V1x (100 compression).

Sam De'Ath testing both high and low compression golf balls (Image credit: Future)

While not swinging a wedge overly fast, the Srixon actually produced more ball speed (83.6 mph) than the Titleist (81.3 mph) and a slightly higher launch. I saw around three yards extra carry with the Srixon due to the ball popping up higher with around 1000 rpm less spin and an extra 15ft of peak height.

I swing a 7-iron around the 93 mph mark, and it’s with this club that the numbers were far more comparable. The ball speed remained nearly identical, as did the launch, and the peak height only had a 2ft difference. Because of all of these minuscule differences in each perimeter, I saw just a 2-yard difference in total carry, as you can see in the data below.

The data comparing a low compression ball (Srixon AD333) and a high compression golf ball (Titleist Pro V1x) (Image credit: Future)

It was with the driver (club speed of 116 mph) that these balls and the data really started to separate themselves. There was an instant jump of 3mph ball speed, although the launch and spin really were not too far apart. The marginally higher launch and 150 rpm less spin, combined with the added ball speed, resulted in a 10-yard difference in carry.

There is also a school of thought that low-compression balls can offer a slight advantage in cold weather. As temperatures drop, golf balls, like a lot of materials, tend to harden. A softer ball could help counteract this, retaining a responsive feel when the air (and the ball) gets chilly. If you’re playing in much cooler temperatures, you’ll likely be bundled up in layers and swinging it slightly slower, which is another reason as to why dropping to a lower compression ball could help you maintain your carry distances.

Where Does Your Swing Stand?

You shouldn't obsess over a specific compression number - partly because there is no industry standard for measuring it and also because some manufacturers don't advertise the compression of their golf balls. That said, matching your ball to your driver swing speed is a solid starting point if you want to maximise distance off the tee. Of course, factors such as what feel you prefer and what ball flight and spin you want to create also come into play.

If you’re under 85 mph, look for low compression (30–60). These balls (often 2-piece construction) are easy to load and help preserve ball speed. You'll find these among the best soft feel balls.

If you’re around the average swing speed of (85–105 mph), a good starting point would be mid compression (60–90). This is the sweet spot for the vast majority of golfers, balancing distance with manageable feel. Examples we like are the TaylorMade Tour Response, Titleist Tour Soft and the Srixon Q-Star Tour as well many of the best mid-price balls.

If you’re a faster swinger of the club (over 105 mph), then a high Compression (90+) ball will likely see you get the best performance. These firmer balls prevent over-deformation and are often tuned for high spin and control, you'll find them among the best premium balls.

(Image credit: Titleist)

How important is compression when choosing a ball?

Compression is simply a piece of the puzzle, but it isn't the whole picture. A ball's performance is a matchup of its core, casing, cover, and aerodynamics. A soft ball might fly straight, but if it lacks a urethane cover, it won't spin as much around the greens, regardless of its compression rating.

One thing that often gets overlooked when talking about compression is putting. Soft and firmer balls naturally feel very different off the putter face, and this can have a big impact on speed control. When the flatstick makes up nearly 50 percent of the shots we hit in a round of golf, taking the control and feeling off the putter face into account shouldn’t be passed by.

Choose your golf ball based on a number of performances and always conduct your own testing (Image credit: Future)

Don't buy a ball solely because a chart says it matches your swing speed, yet use this as a guide. Test a firm tour ball against a softer distance ball like I did and see what numbers your clubhead speed and strike generate. If the distance numbers are similar, choose the one that feels best off your putter and gives you the confidence to attack the pin.

Was this useful? Let me know down in the comments.