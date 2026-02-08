WM Phoenix Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour continues its run of increased prize purses compared to last year with another impressive payout at TPC Scottsdale for 'The People's Open'
One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the PGA Tour season is, remarkably, almost over already following three days of pulsating action at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tens of thousands of fans have walked through the gates to catch a glimpse of their favorite players and the pros involved have responded by producing some world-class golf.
With the temperatures as high as expected for this time of year, the action has been equally hot with those who made the cut desperately trying to etch their name into the history books 12 months on from Thomas Detry's fantastic victory.
But, given the Belgian left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf during the off-season, we know for certain that a fresh face (or perhaps a former winner) will go on to lift the trophy later today.
When they do, not only with they lift the iconic trophy and slip into the winner's jacket but the champion will also pocket an increased check compared to this time last year.
In 2025, Detry banked $1.65 million from a total of $9.2 million. However, 2026's total has gone up by $400,000 overall, therefore the winner will collect a payout of nearly $1.73 million before taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount they really see.
The $9.6 million overall payout has plenty of change left for everyone else who makes the cut, too, with just over $1 million heading the way of the runner-up if they manage to end the tournament in second place alone.
Everyone in the top-10 should see a payday of more than $250,000 each while even the back-markers are likely to collect a prize of roughly $20,000 or so.
As usual, there are 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner as well as the guarantee of a spot at The Masters - should they not already be exempt otherwise.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut at TPC Scottsdale.
WM PHOENIX OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,728,000
2nd
$1,046,400
3rd
$662,400
4th
$470,400
5th
$393,600
6th
$348,000
7th
$324,000
8th
$300,000
9th
$280,800
10th
$261,600
11th
$242,400
12th
$223,200
13th
$204,000
14th
$184,800
15th
$175,200
16th
$165,600
17th
$156,000
18th
$146,400
19th
$136,800
20th
$127,200
21st
$117,600
22nd
$108,000
23rd
$100,320
24th
$92,640
25th
$84,960
26th
$77,280
27th
$74,400
28th
$71,520
29th
$68,640
30th
$65,760
31st
$62,880
32nd
$60,000
33rd
$57,120
34th
$54,720
35th
$52,320
36th
$49,920
37th
$47,520
38th
$45,600
39th
$43,680
40th
$41,760
41st
$39,840
42nd
$37,920
43rd
$36,000
44th
$34,080
45th
$32,160
46th
$30,240
47th
$28,320
48th
$26,784
49th
$25,440
50th
$24,672
51st
$24,096
52nd
$23,520
53rd
$23,136
54th
$22,752
55th
$22,560
56th
$22,368
57th
$22,176
58th
$21,984
59th
$21,792
60th
$21,600
61st
$21,408
62nd
$21,216
63rd
$21,024
64th
$20,832
65th
$20,640
