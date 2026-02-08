WM Phoenix Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the PGA Tour season is, remarkably, almost over already following three days of pulsating action at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix, Arizona.

Tens of thousands of fans have walked through the gates to catch a glimpse of their favorite players and the pros involved have responded by producing some world-class golf.

With the temperatures as high as expected for this time of year, the action has been equally hot with those who made the cut desperately trying to etch their name into the history books 12 months on from Thomas Detry's fantastic victory.

But, given the Belgian left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf during the off-season, we know for certain that a fresh face (or perhaps a former winner) will go on to lift the trophy later today.

When they do, not only with they lift the iconic trophy and slip into the winner's jacket but the champion will also pocket an increased check compared to this time last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2025, Detry banked $1.65 million from a total of $9.2 million. However, 2026's total has gone up by $400,000 overall, therefore the winner will collect a payout of nearly $1.73 million before taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount they really see.

The $9.6 million overall payout has plenty of change left for everyone else who makes the cut, too, with just over $1 million heading the way of the runner-up if they manage to end the tournament in second place alone.

Everyone in the top-10 should see a payday of more than $250,000 each while even the back-markers are likely to collect a prize of roughly $20,000 or so.

As usual, there are 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner as well as the guarantee of a spot at The Masters - should they not already be exempt otherwise.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut at TPC Scottsdale.

WM PHOENIX OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN