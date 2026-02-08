WM Phoenix Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour continues its run of increased prize purses compared to last year with another impressive payout at TPC Scottsdale for 'The People's Open'

Thomas Detry poses with the WM Phoenix Open trophy after winning in 2025
One of the most eagerly anticipated tournaments of the PGA Tour season is, remarkably, almost over already following three days of pulsating action at TPC Scottsdale in Phoenix, Arizona.

With the temperatures as high as expected for this time of year, the action has been equally hot with those who made the cut desperately trying to etch their name into the history books 12 months on from Thomas Detry's fantastic victory.

But, given the Belgian left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf during the off-season, we know for certain that a fresh face (or perhaps a former winner) will go on to lift the trophy later today.

When they do, not only with they lift the iconic trophy and slip into the winner's jacket but the champion will also pocket an increased check compared to this time last year.

Thomas Detry walks off the green next to his caddie

In 2025, Detry banked $1.65 million from a total of $9.2 million. However, 2026's total has gone up by $400,000 overall, therefore the winner will collect a payout of nearly $1.73 million before taxes and other takeaways reduce the amount they really see.

The $9.6 million overall payout has plenty of change left for everyone else who makes the cut, too, with just over $1 million heading the way of the runner-up if they manage to end the tournament in second place alone.

Everyone in the top-10 should see a payday of more than $250,000 each while even the back-markers are likely to collect a prize of roughly $20,000 or so.

As usual, there are 500 FedEx Cup points for the winner as well as the guarantee of a spot at The Masters - should they not already be exempt otherwise.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut at TPC Scottsdale.

WM PHOENIX OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,728,000

2nd

$1,046,400

3rd

$662,400

4th

$470,400

5th

$393,600

6th

$348,000

7th

$324,000

8th

$300,000

9th

$280,800

10th

$261,600

11th

$242,400

12th

$223,200

13th

$204,000

14th

$184,800

15th

$175,200

16th

$165,600

17th

$156,000

18th

$146,400

19th

$136,800

20th

$127,200

21st

$117,600

22nd

$108,000

23rd

$100,320

24th

$92,640

25th

$84,960

26th

$77,280

27th

$74,400

28th

$71,520

29th

$68,640

30th

$65,760

31st

$62,880

32nd

$60,000

33rd

$57,120

34th

$54,720

35th

$52,320

36th

$49,920

37th

$47,520

38th

$45,600

39th

$43,680

40th

$41,760

41st

$39,840

42nd

$37,920

43rd

$36,000

44th

$34,080

45th

$32,160

46th

$30,240

47th

$28,320

48th

$26,784

49th

$25,440

50th

$24,672

51st

$24,096

52nd

$23,520

53rd

$23,136

54th

$22,752

55th

$22,560

56th

$22,368

57th

$22,176

58th

$21,984

59th

$21,792

60th

$21,600

61st

$21,408

62nd

$21,216

63rd

$21,024

64th

$20,832

65th

$20,640

