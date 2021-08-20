We look at the clubs and ball currently used by American Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment used by Justin Thomas.

The American has used Titleist clubs his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products including ball.

Interestingly his driver slot has changed a number of times recently. He had been using a TS3 driver, before switching to a TSi3 model. He then switched back before then putting a TSi2 in the bag as well. It will be fascinating to see which model stays in the bag permanently.

He then has a TS3 three-wood in the bag alongside his 915Fd 5 wood.

He has also been seen testing Titleist’s U500 utility iron but at the moment doesn’t have it in the bag. We can assume it will go in and out of his setup dependent on the course, weather conditions and other factors.

The 2017 USPGA Champion uses a Titleist T100 4-iron and 620 MB blades from 5-9 iron.

Thomas carries four wedges in 46, 52, 56 and 60. The first two are Titleist Vokey SM7’s, his 56 degree is an SM8 and finally his 60 degree is a Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks model.

His putter situation appears to have recently changed.

Thomas was using a Phantom X 5 Tour prototype featuring what the company calls a “knuckle neck.”

However he has gone back to a his trusty X 5.5 Tour model right now.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and wears FootJoy shoes too.

*The U500 utility goes in and out of the bag dependent on different factors.

Driver: Titleist TSi2 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX shaft

5-wood: Titleist 915Fd (18 degrees at 19.5, B3 setting) with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

*Utility: Titleist U500 (2-iron) with KBS Tour Hybrid Proto 95X shaft

Irons: Titleist T100 (4-iron), Titleist 620 MB (5-9 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F at 47.5 degrees, 52-12F), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F at 57 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T at 60.5 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron X 5.5 Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch