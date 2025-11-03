New TaylorMade Drivers Spotted On USGA Conforming List

Three new TaylorMade drivers have been spotted on the USGA conforming list ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The heads all come under the Qi4D name and are expected to be the follow-up to this year's Qi35 drivers.

The timing of the heads being added to the conforming list suggest that one or multiple players may put a version of these new drivers in play this week on the DP World Tour - with staff players including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the field at Yas Links.

Tommy Fleetwood currently uses a TaylorMade Qi35 driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Following ongoing testing, our athletes have expressed a strong desire to play these products," TaylorMade told Golf Monthly in a statement.

"In order for them to use this in tournament play, we have added them to the USGA conforming list.”

The three heads that have appeared on the list are the Qi4D, Qi4D LS and Qi4D Max.

While we do not know what '4D' stands for or the technology inside the drivers, we know that Qi stands for 'Quest for Inertia', which originated in the Qi10 drivers from 2024.

TaylorMade completed its 'quest' for 10,000 inertia, which exceeded the previous industry standard numbers set around 8,500. Moment of Inertia measures a golf club's stability and resistance to twisting.

Like each TaylorMade driver since the Stealth in 2022, these new Qi4D models list carbon as the face material and also look to feature the brand's 'Speed Pocket' technology, which helps increase ball speed.

Here's a look at the three new Qi4D drivers spotted on the USGA Conforming List:

TaylorMade Qi4D drivers

TaylorMade Qi4D

(Image credit: USGA)

Lofts: 8°, 9°, 10.5°, 12°

The Qi4D comes in four different lofts ranging from 8-12 degrees with two 4g weights in the heel and toe of the sole. There is also said to be two back weight ports, although we cannot see them in the image shown.

It features in both right-hand and left-hand on the USGA conforming list.

TaylorMade Qi4D LS

(Image credit: USGA)

Lofts: 8°, 9°, 10.5°

The Qi4D LS will likely be the low-spin option, which we can see features a 15g forward weight positioned forward and center.

There is also a back weight port, but images do not show how heavy the weight is.

There is a right-handed and left-handed version on the USGA conforming list.

TaylorMade Qi4D Max

(Image credit: USGA)

Lofts: 9°, 10.5°, 12°

We expect the Qi4D Max driver to be the most forgiving of the range based on previous models.

This is the most rounded of the three drivers spotted on the list, and we can see it has a 4g weight fitted front and center of the sole with a back weight not visible in the image.

While we do not know much at this stage, stay tuned to the Golf Monthly website as we learn more on the new Qi4D drivers and to see which players put them in the bag.