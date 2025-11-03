New TaylorMade Drivers Spotted On USGA Conforming List
Three TaylorMade Qi4D drivers have appeared on the USGA conforming list - here's what we know so far
Three new TaylorMade drivers have been spotted on the USGA conforming list ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The heads all come under the Qi4D name and are expected to be the follow-up to this year's Qi35 drivers.
The timing of the heads being added to the conforming list suggest that one or multiple players may put a version of these new drivers in play this week on the DP World Tour - with staff players including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the field at Yas Links.
“Following ongoing testing, our athletes have expressed a strong desire to play these products," TaylorMade told Golf Monthly in a statement.
"In order for them to use this in tournament play, we have added them to the USGA conforming list.”
The three heads that have appeared on the list are the Qi4D, Qi4D LS and Qi4D Max.
While we do not know what '4D' stands for or the technology inside the drivers, we know that Qi stands for 'Quest for Inertia', which originated in the Qi10 drivers from 2024.
TaylorMade completed its 'quest' for 10,000 inertia, which exceeded the previous industry standard numbers set around 8,500. Moment of Inertia measures a golf club's stability and resistance to twisting.
Like each TaylorMade driver since the Stealth in 2022, these new Qi4D models list carbon as the face material and also look to feature the brand's 'Speed Pocket' technology, which helps increase ball speed.
Here's a look at the three new Qi4D drivers spotted on the USGA Conforming List:
TaylorMade Qi4D drivers
TaylorMade Qi4D
- Lofts: 8°, 9°, 10.5°, 12°
The Qi4D comes in four different lofts ranging from 8-12 degrees with two 4g weights in the heel and toe of the sole. There is also said to be two back weight ports, although we cannot see them in the image shown.
It features in both right-hand and left-hand on the USGA conforming list.
TaylorMade Qi4D LS
- Lofts: 8°, 9°, 10.5°
The Qi4D LS will likely be the low-spin option, which we can see features a 15g forward weight positioned forward and center.
There is also a back weight port, but images do not show how heavy the weight is.
There is a right-handed and left-handed version on the USGA conforming list.
TaylorMade Qi4D Max
- Lofts: 9°, 10.5°, 12°
We expect the Qi4D Max driver to be the most forgiving of the range based on previous models.
This is the most rounded of the three drivers spotted on the list, and we can see it has a 4g weight fitted front and center of the sole with a back weight not visible in the image.
While we do not know much at this stage, stay tuned to the Golf Monthly website as we learn more on the new Qi4D drivers and to see which players put them in the bag.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
