Who Is Sami Valimaki's Wife?

Sami Valimaki has enjoyed a rapid rise in the professional game.

The Finnish player left the amateur game behind in 2019, initially joining the Pro Golf Tour.

Fast-forward to 2023 and, helped by victory at that year’s Qatar Masters, Valimaki was packing his bags for the US after earning his PGA Tour card.

After retaining his card for the 2025 season via the FedEx Cup rankings, Valimaki was even more assured in his second season, with several top 10 finishes as he established himself on the circuit.

Throughout Valimaki’s impressive professional career, he has had the support of his wife, Emilia Valimaki.

In fact, the pair began dating years before Valimaki turned pro, with the couple becoming an item in 2015.

Six years later, the couple got engaged, with Sami and Emilia tying the knot in December 2023.

Less than a year after the wedding, there was another milestone moment in the couple’s private life, with Emilia giving birth to their baby son, Max, on November 7th 2024.

Little is known about Emilia’s professional life, although she reportedly graduated in media.

What is clear is her support for her husband, with Emilia spotted at his events, including his victory Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour in 2023, where she was there to embrace her husband after he holed the decisive putt in the playoff.

Emilia has regularly supported her husband at tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilia later revealed to Golfpiste that the win ensured their lives changed very quickly, with a move to America and the PGA Tour suddenly becoming a real possibility.

She said: "Sami made it clear right away that playing here was his goal. I had high hopes that he would get here one day. But when the win came, things changed practically in a day."

Given how Sami has taken to the PGA Tour, there is little doubt the move has been beneficial, as his career continues to go from strength to strength, and all with Emilia by his side.