Three Different Sets Of Titleist Irons And A Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter: Michael Brennan's Bank of Utah Championship Winning WITB

On Sunday at the Bank of Utah Championship, Michael Brennan cruised to a first PGA Tour victory, securing a four shot win at the Black Desert Resort.

Looking in control in Utah, the 23-year-old became the first sponsor exemption to win on the PGA Tour since Nick Dunlap in 2024, as Brennan also wrapped up membership on the circuit, bypassing the Korn Ferry Tour in the process.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning in his first PGA Tour start as a professional, the future looks bright for Brennan, who used a full bag set-up of Titleist clubs and golf ball to wrap up the win.

In fact, Brennan recently put a new fairway wood in the bag and uses three different sets of Titleist irons. He also has a Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype putter in play, which worked well for all four days of action.

It's an eye-catching bag and, below, we have taken a look at his full set-up for his dominant victory.

Driver

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The Titleist GT3 driver has won several times on the PGA Tour in 2025 and, at the Bank of Utah Championship, it delivered once again as Brennan had it in the bag for his win.

Ranked as one of the best golf drivers on the market, the American's has a 9° head which is set at the B2 setting. This means it is standard loft and 0.75° upright.

In terms of the driver, which has a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX shaft in it, Brennan ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, averaging 351 yards and missing just six fairways.

Fairway Wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the fairway wood, with Brennan using the Titleist GT1, which is set at 14.5° and has a Project X HZRDUS Yellow 80 TX shaft.

Ranked among the best Titleist fairway woods, the GT1 is regarded as the more forgiving model in the GT range, as it offers a shallower face profile and is designed to produce a higher flight.

Irons

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Arguably the most interesting section of his bag, Brennan uses three different Titleist irons, specifically a T150 3-iron, a T100 4 and 5-iron, as well as 620 CBs from 6-iron to 9-iron.

The T150 sits between the T100 and T200, as it features a compact yet inspiring aesthetic. What's more, from our testing, we found that the sole and topline are noticeably wider than the T100, and the blade length is also more generous.

Rounding out the set-up with the 620 CBs, these irons are a cavity-back model that have reduced offset and a thin topline. In terms of shafts, the 3-iron possesses a Project X HZRDUS Black 105 HY, while the remaining irons have Project X 6.5s.

Wedges

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Titleist)

Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges are regarded as some of the best money can buy and, in the last 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour, they have been in the bag of 10 winners.

Brennan has the Vokey Design SM10 in 46°, 50° and 54°, while the 60° is the WedgeWorks model. Like so many professionals, he has the Project X 6.5 in the 46°, but True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400s in the other three wedges.

Putter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are several prototype Scotty Cameron models on the PGA Tour and, in the case of Brennan, he too has a proto model in the bag, specifically the Scotty Cameron Phantom 7.2 Tour.

A mallet-design putter, it has the same outline as the popular Phantom 7 and 7.5 models, with Brennan's putter featuring a unique alignment aid on the top of the putter.

Congratulations to Michael Brennan, who earned his first PGA TOUR title at the Bank of Utah Championship. Making his first start as a professional, Brennan trusted his Phantom 7.2 Tour Prototype to secure a four-shot victory. pic.twitter.com/1rBq0IUnUSOctober 27, 2025

Golf Ball

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Rounding out the last aspect in his golf bag is the golf ball, specifically the Titleist Pro V1, which has had the most victories on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.

Regarded as the best golf ball money can buy, Brennan has played this model for a number of years, with the three-piece construction designed to provide a more penetrating ball flight with long, consistent distance and lower spin.

Michael Brennan Bank Of Utah Championship Winning WITB