Who Is Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Caddie?

Rasmus Neergard-Petersen is one of the most promising players on the DP World Tour.

The Dane earned his DP World Tour card in 2024 after three victories on the Challenge Tour, and he has settled into the next stage of his career well, even remaining in with a chance of earning one of 10 PGA Tour cards with just one round to play of the season at the DP World Tour Championship.

During that tournament, like the rest of the season, Neergaard-Petersen had a vastly experienced caddie alongside him – Brian Nilsson. Here’s what we know about him.

Australian Nilsson is a former golfer, having turned professional in 1991. However, he moved into caddying when he was asked to give it a go by Jon Senden.

Since then, he has worked alongside the likes of Peter O'Malley, Adam Scott, Brett Rumford, Anders Hampson and Marcel Siem.

He also had a spell caddying in the women’s game with Su Oh, but for much of his career he was alongside Nicolas Colsaerts.

With Nilsson’s help, the big-hitting Colsaerts broke into the world’s top 50, won three times on the DP World Tour and represented Team Europe at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

In a Golfing World interview from 2014, Colsaerts explained that one of the qualities of Nilsson that appealed to him was that he is “a pretty laid back dude.” He added: “You spend a lot of time together and I realised quite quickly that I could spend a lot of time with Brian.”

While Nilsson was undoubtedly a huge help to Colsaerts during a working relationship that lasted over a decade, he has also proved to be a force for good away from the course.

Brian Nilsson caddied for Nicolas Colsaerts for more than a decade, including the Belgian's Ryder Cup appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Thailand-based caddie and his wife dedicated themselves to feeding impoverished and hungry locals after they became victims of a tourism industry decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eventually, golf resumed and so did Nilsson and Colsaerts’ partnership. However, after parting ways in 2022 and following a stint with Richard Mansell, Nilsson linked up with Neergaard-Petersen.

With some eye-catching performances in 2025, including runner-up finishes at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters and the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour, Neergaard-Petersen’s career is going from strength to strength, and that’s in no small part to the help of his vastly experienced caddie.