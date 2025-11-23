Who Is Sami Valimaki's Caddie?
Sami Valimaki is making a name for himself on the PGA Tour, but who is his caddie?
Sami Valimaki’s profile has never been higher.
The Finnish player was in the second year of his PGA Tour career in 2025, having earned his card for the US-based circuit via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.
Early in his second season, he gave notice of his abilities, placing fourth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Later in the season, he finished T7 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, with another impressive performance coming at the World Wide Technology Championship, finishing as runner-up.
In the last of the year's FedEx Cup Fall events, Valimaki was once again threatening to claim his maiden PGA Tour win, with a lead in the RSM Classic deep into the final round.
Helping Valimaki establish himself on the PGA Tour is his caddie, Dominic Bott.
The Yorkshireman brings vast experience to the role, with the 52-year-old having begun his caddying career part-time on the Challenge Tour with Steven Bottomley in 1992 before linking up with Paul Eales on the European Tour the following year.
Among the other players Bott has caddied for during the early part of his career were Howard Clark, Raymond Russell and Gary Evans. Notably, the latter placed runner-up at the 2002 Open with Bott on his bag.
Speaking to Hazzad Golf, Bott admitted his advice to Evans to take iron instead of driver off the 72nd tee is the one moment in his career he would give anything to change.
Despite that blip, Bott’s caddying career continued to go from strength to strength, with further spells alongside Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Graeme Storm, Lee Westwood and Thomas Bjorn before embarking on a long-term partnership with Thorbjorn Olesen in 2015, albeit with a spell alongside Sean Crocker between 2019 and 2021.
Bott went on to help Olesen win eight tournaments, while he was also his caddie at the 2018 Ryder Cup, underlining his credentials.
The pair went their separate ways in early 2025, with Bott joining forces with Valimaki, with whom he is clearly working his magic again as he continues to establish himself on the PGA Tour.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
