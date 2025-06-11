‘I’m Certain They Wouldn’t Finish’ - US Open Stars Predict How An 18-Handicapper Would Fare Around Oakmont

The 2025 US Open is set to be a true Major test, thanks in no small part to its treacherously tough host venue, the apparently 'unplayable' Oakmont Country Club.

I was very interested to find out my course handicap at Oakmont, using the USGA's handy calculator, but I must admit I felt it was a little stingy based on how the course looks to be playing in practice for the best players in the world.

The best way to truly understand how I might fare if given the chance to grapple with Oakmont for myself, without actually playing the course, would be to ask the experts on the ground.

Fortunately, the DP World Tour's social media team did just that - asking a selection of the world's best players how many shots it would take an 18-handicapper to tackle the brutal Oakmont test...

How Many Shots Would An 18-Handicapper Take Playing Oakmont?

As someone who plays off a handicap in the low 20s, I was under no illusion about just how hard it would be to navigate my way around a course with Major-length long rough and lightning fast greens - and it appears many of the US Open stars agree with that sentiment.

In fact, I'm not sure I was fully prepared for their brutal honesty - but I must say I am inclined to agree with them...

What would an 18 handicap shoot this week at the US Open? 👀#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aiG8x2O7ONJune 10, 2025

With some of the greatest names in the game battling (and in some cases struggling) to acclimatise to this test before the US Open gets underway on Thursday, you can understand why they would be concerned for the chances of the average 18-handicapper.

Of course, Tommy Fleetwood once again showed all his class as he did his best to protect our feelings, but Justin Thomas went one step further and suggested the only true way to find out for sure is to set it up... unleash the amateur golfer on Oakmont!

So much talk about “what would X handicap shoot at Oakmont”… Why don’t we find a way to make it happen? Have a 5, 10, 18 whatever handicap play Monday after the @usopengolf. Back tees full rules of golf, and see what happens? May have to let a few groups thru and allow for 6-7…June 10, 2025

The distinction in the question is interesting.

The number of shots an 18-handicapper would take to play Oakmont Country Club would be significantly different if playing off the front tees outside of regular US Open conditions, as opposed to the Monday after the championship off the back tees.

The number will be ridiculously high either way, but in the scenario of playing the US Open setup I must say I actually feel Laurie Canter got it spot on in that earlier video - I'm not sure many would finish the round.

As someone who plays off a handicap only slightly higher than this hypothetical amateur, I would need another golf bag full of the best value golf balls to prevent an early (and very deflated) trip to the clubhouse.

The rough at Oakmont for The US Open is monstrous, but how would the average 18-handicapper fare when attempting to navigate it? (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Do You Think?

The US Open stars have had their say and the USGA have predicted your target score, but what do you think you could shoot around the US Open setup at Oakmont?

As a realist who is perhaps on the pessimistic side of the line when it comes to making predictions about my golf game, I'm not massively ambitious about my chances, but am I being to harsh?

Let me know in the comments section below. I'll be here to get back to you, while I wait for a call up to participate in Justin Thomas' little Oakmont experiment...