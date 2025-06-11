'That's Hard To Take' - Shane Lowry Opens Up On Disappointment Of Near-Misses

One of the most entertaining players on tour, Shane Lowry's energy, charisma and competitiveness are just a few of the things that make him such a fierce competitor.

The only thing lacking from his repertoire is the ability to get over the finish line more often.

Lowry has only won three times on the PGA Tour since gaining his card in the 2015-16 season. The most recent success came at the Zurich Classic where he partnered fellow European and best friend Rory McIlroy.

The most significant though came back in 2019 when he won the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Heading into the US Open this week at Oakmont Country Club where he is among the betting favorites, Lowry opened up about his disappointment over not being able to get over the line as much as he'd hoped to in recent times.

Speaking to the Irish Times, the World No. 12 said: “I think it’s the best I’ve ever been, but I don’t feel like I’m getting rewards, to be honest, because every Sunday I come off the golf course, I feel like I’m after getting punched in the gut.

“It’s been a very consistent, very good year, but I can’t remember the last time I walked off the 18th green on the Sunday afternoon happy with myself.

"So that’s hard to take. But there will be some Sunday soon, hopefully, where I’m walking off that 18th green, pretty happy and pretty proud of myself. Hopefully it’ll be this week.”

The Irishman has already had a few near-misses this year coming second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T2 at the Truist Championship.

“Some people would say ‘you’re having a great year’, and I am, there’s no doubt about that, I’m playing great golf this year, but there’s one thing missing. I don’t want to win every tournament, just want to win one or two," he said.

The last time the US Open was held at Oakmont, Lowry held a four shot lead going into the final day. But, after a disappointing 76, he finished three shots off the eventual winner Dustin Johnson.

“I had an unbelievable chance (to) win the US Open that year. But if I didn’t experience that, would (I) have done what I did in Portrush in 2019? I wouldn’t give that up for anything. You live and you learn. I think I learned a lot from that day, and I think it stood to me over the last nine years," he told the Irish Times.

"Obviously I would love to have a US Open along beside my Claret Jug and, you never know, this could be the week that I do".

If this is the week that he finally gets his hands on the US Open trophy, then he we will have to overturn a fairly frank run of form in the Major, having not finished in the top 10 since that week nine years ago at Oakmont.

Shane Lowry's Last 10 US Open Finishes

2024 - T19

2023 - T20

2022 - MC

2021 - T65

2020 - T43

2019 - T28

2018 - MC

2017 - T46

2016 - T2

2015 - T9