Let Him Cook! Min Woo Lee's Special Edition Golf Ball Now At Cheapest Ever Price To Celebrate Houston Open Victory

Let him cook!

After securing his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open Min Woo Lee is riding the biggest wave of his career. The Ozzie held off World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and former major champion Gary Woodland to earn the win, by far the biggest of his career.

The eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Min Woo uses a rather unique golf ball during tournaments - his own exclusively branded 'Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Let Him Cook' golf ball. Sporting a bold red alignment aid on the golf ball as well as the unique cartoon logo of Min Woo's face wearing a chef hat, the 26-year-old uses these golf balls in each competition week to week. To celebrate his breakthrough win on American soil, Callaway have decided to slap a discount on this limited edition item so fans can rep Min Woo's golf ball around the world.

If you look at the strong points of Min Woo Lee's game - ball speed, driving distance, short game and putting, it makes sense why he opts to use the Chrome Tour X golf ball.

Callaway achieved increased ball speeds thanks to the new Hyperfast Soft core which implements a new rubber system whereby a new base polymer has been combined with a mixture of other ingredients to create optimal compressions, leading to higher ball speeds and increased distance off the tee.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Its slightly firmer and livelier feel gives it more life, and the extra spin it produces promotes more creativity and flight options. We noted the stability and consistency of the ball flight to be one of the major positives during our testing of this golf ball and although the firmer feel may not be to everyone's taste, we didn't feel like we lost any touch with the short game as a result.

With the Min Woo Lee edition of the ball, a thicker, longer red arrow is included to help with alignment on the greens. Lee finished second in stroked gains in putting for the week in Houston, no doubt thanks in part to this alignment aid which can prove beneficial to those who like to fully line up their putts to help visualize the shot before the hit it.

Of course, we must mention the unique cartoon drawing of 'Chef Lee' on the top of the ball. I personally love it - it adds a bit of flair to your golf ball which otherwise will likely look bland. When paired with the longer red alignment aid, it means you won't have to draw any lines or logos on your golf ball before the round to help differentiate your ball from your playing partners - unless they've seen the same deal as yourself and decided to stock up!

(Image credit: Callaway)

At just £44 for a dozen of one of the best golf balls available to buy, this is an excellent deal that players should take advantage of ahead of what we hope will be a busy 2025 golf season for you.