Let Him Cook! Min Woo Lee's Special Edition Golf Ball Now At Cheapest Ever Price To Celebrate Houston Open Victory

Callaway have marked Min Woo Lee's breakthrough win on the PGA Tour by discounting his limited edition Chrome Tour X golf ball

Min Woo Lee Golf Ball
Conor Keenan's avatar
By
published

Let him cook!

After securing his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open Min Woo Lee is riding the biggest wave of his career. The Ozzie held off World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and former major champion Gary Woodland to earn the win, by far the biggest of his career.

The eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Min Woo uses a rather unique golf ball during tournaments - his own exclusively branded 'Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Let Him Cook' golf ball. Sporting a bold red alignment aid on the golf ball as well as the unique cartoon logo of Min Woo's face wearing a chef hat, the 26-year-old uses these golf balls in each competition week to week. To celebrate his breakthrough win on American soil, Callaway have decided to slap a discount on this limited edition item so fans can rep Min Woo's golf ball around the world.

Callaway Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Let Him Cook Golf Ball
Callaway Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Let Him Cook Golf Ball: was £55 now £44 at Callaway Golf

The Chrome Tour X is one of the best premium golf balls on the market, delivering exceptional ball speeds, high levels of spin and control as well as plenty of workability for the more skilled players, just like Min Woo Lee!

Read our full Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Ball Review

View Deal

If you look at the strong points of Min Woo Lee's game - ball speed, driving distance, short game and putting, it makes sense why he opts to use the Chrome Tour X golf ball.

Callaway achieved increased ball speeds thanks to the new Hyperfast Soft core which implements a new rubber system whereby a new base polymer has been combined with a mixture of other ingredients to create optimal compressions, leading to higher ball speeds and increased distance off the tee.

Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Let Him Cook Golf Balls

Its slightly firmer and livelier feel gives it more life, and the extra spin it produces promotes more creativity and flight options. We noted the stability and consistency of the ball flight to be one of the major positives during our testing of this golf ball and although the firmer feel may not be to everyone's taste, we didn't feel like we lost any touch with the short game as a result.

With the Min Woo Lee edition of the ball, a thicker, longer red arrow is included to help with alignment on the greens. Lee finished second in stroked gains in putting for the week in Houston, no doubt thanks in part to this alignment aid which can prove beneficial to those who like to fully line up their putts to help visualize the shot before the hit it.

Of course, we must mention the unique cartoon drawing of 'Chef Lee' on the top of the ball. I personally love it - it adds a bit of flair to your golf ball which otherwise will likely look bland. When paired with the longer red alignment aid, it means you won't have to draw any lines or logos on your golf ball before the round to help differentiate your ball from your playing partners - unless they've seen the same deal as yourself and decided to stock up!

Min Woo Lee Golf Ball

At just £44 for a dozen of one of the best golf balls available to buy, this is an excellent deal that players should take advantage of ahead of what we hope will be a busy 2025 golf season for you.

Conor Keenan
Conor Keenan
Ecommerce Writer

Conor joined Golf Monthly on a permanent basis in late 2024 after joining their freelance pool in spring of the same year. He graduated with a Masters degree in Sports Journalism from St Marys University, Twickenham in 2023 and focuses on the reviews and Ecommerce side of proceedings. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

In the bag:

Driver: Ping G

3 wood: Callaway Epic

Hybrid: Ping G425

Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour

Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom x9.5

More about Callaway Chrome Tour X Golf Ball
