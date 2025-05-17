The prize money for the 2025 PGA Championship has been confirmed, with players competing for a record $19m.

The figure is $500,000 more than the 2024 event at Valhalla, when $18.5m was available, with Xander Schauffele claiming the first prize of $3.3m when he beat Bryson DeChambeau by one. Helping to soften the blow of that near miss for the LIV Golfer was the consolation of a $1.998m payout. This year, thanks to the increase, the winner at Quail Hollow will bank $3.42m while the runner-up is in line for $2.052m.

Xander Schauffele won $3.3m at the Valhalla tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The increased prize money in 2025 continues a trend of bettering the previous year’s total and means that there is $8m more to play for than just five years ago at TPC Harding Park, when winner Collin Morikawa won $1.98m.

Like the other three Majors, it’s not just the players who complete the tournament who receive payment for their participation. Everyone who failed to make it to the weekend also receives $4,000, the same amoung handed to anyone who made the cut but fails to finish the tournament.

Winner Collin Morikawa won $1.98m at the tournament five years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the prize money for the winner is potentially life changing, depending on who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy, it is nothing particularly out of the ordinary in today’s game, where the signature PGA Tour events regularly award $20m with LIV Golf League events distributing $25m between individuals and teams in each of its 13 regular events.

While eye-catching, the figure is also some way lower than the payout for the first Major of the year, The Masters, where winner Rory McIlroy claimed $4.2m of the $21m purse and runner-up Justin Rose scooped $2.268m.

Below is the prize-money payout for the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025