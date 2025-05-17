PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details

The Wanamaker Trophy at the 17th hole at Quail Hollow
There's a record purse at the PGA Championship
The prize money for the 2025 PGA Championship has been confirmed, with players competing for a record $19m.

The figure is $500,000 more than the 2024 event at Valhalla, when $18.5m was available, with Xander Schauffele claiming the first prize of $3.3m when he beat Bryson DeChambeau by one. Helping to soften the blow of that near miss for the LIV Golfer was the consolation of a $1.998m payout. This year, thanks to the increase, the winner at Quail Hollow will bank $3.42m while the runner-up is in line for $2.052m.

Xander Schauffele reacts after winning the PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele won $3.3m at the Valhalla tournament

The increased prize money in 2025 continues a trend of bettering the previous year’s total and means that there is $8m more to play for than just five years ago at TPC Harding Park, when winner Collin Morikawa won $1.98m.

Like the other three Majors, it’s not just the players who complete the tournament who receive payment for their participation. Everyone who failed to make it to the weekend also receives $4,000, the same amoung handed to anyone who made the cut but fails to finish the tournament.

Collin Morikawa with the Wanamaker Trophy

Winner Collin Morikawa won $1.98m at the tournament five years ago

While the prize money for the winner is potentially life changing, depending on who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy, it is nothing particularly out of the ordinary in today’s game, where the signature PGA Tour events regularly award $20m with LIV Golf League events distributing $25m between individuals and teams in each of its 13 regular events.

While eye-catching, the figure is also some way lower than the payout for the first Major of the year, The Masters, where winner Rory McIlroy claimed $4.2m of the $21m purse and runner-up Justin Rose scooped $2.268m.

Below is the prize-money payout for the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,420,000

2nd

$2,052,000

3rd

$1,292,000

4th

$912,000

5th

$760,000

6th

$683,880

7th

$640,220

8th

$598,270

9th

$558,140

10th

$519,830

11th

$483,360

12th

$448,700

13th

$415,870

14th

$384,860

15th

$355,680

16th

$328,320

17th

$302,780

18th

$279,070

19th

$257,180

20th

$237,120

21st

$218,880

22nd

$202,460

23rd

$187,870

24th

$176,010

25th

$164,610

26th

$153,670

27th

$143,180

28th

$133,150

29th

$123,570

30th

$114,450

31st

$107,160

32nd

$100,770

33rd

$95,300

34th

$90,740

35th

$87,100

36th

$83,630

37th

$80,260

38th

$76,970

39th

$73,780

40th

$70,680

41st

$67,670

42nd

$64,750

43rd

$61,920

44th

$59,190

45th

$56,540

46th

$53,990

47th

$51,530

48th

$49,160

49th

$46,880

50th

$44,690

51st

$42,590

52nd

$40,580

53rd

$38,670

54th

$36,840

55th

$35,110

56th

$33,470

57th

$31,920

58th

$30,640

59th

$29,550

60th

$28,640

61st

$27,910

62nd

$27,380

63rd

$26,920

64th

$26,490

65th

$26,080

66th

$25,680

67th

$25,290

68th

$24,920

69th

$24,570

70th

$24,240

71st

$23,940

72nd

$23,740

73rd

$23,570

74th

$23,420

