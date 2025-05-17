PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
There’s a record purse to play for at the 2025 PGA Championship – here are the details
The prize money for the 2025 PGA Championship has been confirmed, with players competing for a record $19m.
The figure is $500,000 more than the 2024 event at Valhalla, when $18.5m was available, with Xander Schauffele claiming the first prize of $3.3m when he beat Bryson DeChambeau by one. Helping to soften the blow of that near miss for the LIV Golfer was the consolation of a $1.998m payout. This year, thanks to the increase, the winner at Quail Hollow will bank $3.42m while the runner-up is in line for $2.052m.
The increased prize money in 2025 continues a trend of bettering the previous year’s total and means that there is $8m more to play for than just five years ago at TPC Harding Park, when winner Collin Morikawa won $1.98m.
Like the other three Majors, it’s not just the players who complete the tournament who receive payment for their participation. Everyone who failed to make it to the weekend also receives $4,000, the same amoung handed to anyone who made the cut but fails to finish the tournament.
While the prize money for the winner is potentially life changing, depending on who lifts the Wanamaker Trophy, it is nothing particularly out of the ordinary in today’s game, where the signature PGA Tour events regularly award $20m with LIV Golf League events distributing $25m between individuals and teams in each of its 13 regular events.
While eye-catching, the figure is also some way lower than the payout for the first Major of the year, The Masters, where winner Rory McIlroy claimed $4.2m of the $21m purse and runner-up Justin Rose scooped $2.268m.
Below is the prize-money payout for the PGA Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,420,000
2nd
$2,052,000
3rd
$1,292,000
4th
$912,000
5th
$760,000
6th
$683,880
7th
$640,220
8th
$598,270
9th
$558,140
10th
$519,830
11th
$483,360
12th
$448,700
13th
$415,870
14th
$384,860
15th
$355,680
16th
$328,320
17th
$302,780
18th
$279,070
19th
$257,180
20th
$237,120
21st
$218,880
22nd
$202,460
23rd
$187,870
24th
$176,010
25th
$164,610
26th
$153,670
27th
$143,180
28th
$133,150
29th
$123,570
30th
$114,450
31st
$107,160
32nd
$100,770
33rd
$95,300
34th
$90,740
35th
$87,100
36th
$83,630
37th
$80,260
38th
$76,970
39th
$73,780
40th
$70,680
41st
$67,670
42nd
$64,750
43rd
$61,920
44th
$59,190
45th
$56,540
46th
$53,990
47th
$51,530
48th
$49,160
49th
$46,880
50th
$44,690
51st
$42,590
52nd
$40,580
53rd
$38,670
54th
$36,840
55th
$35,110
56th
$33,470
57th
$31,920
58th
$30,640
59th
$29,550
60th
$28,640
61st
$27,910
62nd
$27,380
63rd
$26,920
64th
$26,490
65th
$26,080
66th
$25,680
67th
$25,290
68th
$24,920
69th
$24,570
70th
$24,240
71st
$23,940
72nd
$23,740
73rd
$23,570
74th
$23,420
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?
The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday
-
Under Armour Phantom Fore Women’s Golf Shoe Review
We put Under Armour's Phantom Fore golf shoe to the test to see if comfort is backed up by performance
-
How Much Does The Winning Caddie Earn At The PGA Championship?
The second men's Major of 2025 has released its prize money breakdown and, in terms of paychecks, it won't just be the players securing a handy payday
-
PGA Of America Issues Statement After Rory McIlroy's Non-Conforming Driver Report
The PGA of America has released a statement confirming some players' drivers were tested by the USGA before the PGA Championship
-
The Former College Prospect Who's Contending At The PGA Championship With Tiger Woods' Former Caddie
Michael Thorbjornsen is in contention going into the weekend at Quail Hollow, with his veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, playing a big part in the strong showing
-
'Replace It With A Non-US-Based World PGA Event' - Golf Fans Suggest How To Improve PGA Championship
A new format? A new location? Better courses? Move it around the world? Just a few of your comments as to what could make the PGA Championship a better event
-
The English Pro Leading Bryson In Strokes Gained Off The Tee And Outdriving Rory McIlroy
No one has driven the ball better than Marco Penge after the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Follow
-
'The ESPN Guy Was A Bit Too In There Involved' - Shane Lowry Reveals Frustration At Reporter Over Rules Incident At PGA Championship
The Irishman suffered a bad break en route to missing the cut at Quail Hollow - but his real issue was with an ESPN reporter
-
'When There’s No One Around Is When I Hit My Worst Shots' - Michael Block Reacts To Missed Cut At PGA Championship
The club pro missed the cut by 14 strokes at Quail Hollow and said after that he wished more people were following him to inspire some better play
-
The Monstrous Driving Distance Numbers Bryson DeChambeau Is Recording At The PGA Championship
The US Open champion is a full 18 yards clear of the field in the driving distance category