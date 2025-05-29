Spotted: Nike's Special Edition US Open Shoes Celebrate The Steel City
The 3rd Major special edition Nike shoe of 2025 has been spotted and it is sure to turn some heads at Oakmont...
Nike has been unveiling special edition golf shoes for each men's Major Championship in 2025. First we saw the 'Pink Bloom' shoes in which Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at The Masters, and then Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship in some 'GOLFAST' Victory Pro 4 shoes which annoyingly were the only model not to hit retail.
We now have spotted the US Open special edition shoes as images have surfaced online, and it appears the shoes pay homage to Pittsburgh, otherwise known as the Steel City, which is close to Oakmont Country Club, the host course. It appears there will be four shoes in the pack, three of which are the same models we saw in the previous two Majors, the Victory Tour 4, Infinity Tour, and Air Max Plus. The 4th model is the Jordan 14 G shoe which is very unexpected, given the calls for Scheffler's Pro 4's to get to retail, but we aren't sure if the 14 G will come to retail either.
Atop the tree in the range is Rory McIlroy's Victory Tour 4 shoe. It will feature the usual excellent performance because this is a shoe I tested very recently, but the aesthetic will pay homage to steel with the silver finish, anvil tag and orange sole.
Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review
The silver color becomes more prominent on the Infinity Tour 2 shoes with almost half of the upper in the finish, and there is an almost gold color swoosh as well. Of course you also get one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the game thanks to the Air Zoom unit, cushioned insole and updated midsole foam. Don't worry about the Flyweave either, it is 100% waterproof as well.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Finally we have the Air Max Plus G shoes. The silver finish features throughout and combines with a fiery outsole. My colleague Barry Plummer tested this shoe recently and loved it so I imagine he will try and get a pair of these special editions!
Read our full Nike Air Max Plus G Golf Shoe Review
As we have mentioned all of the shoes pay homage to the Steel industry that Pittsburgh is celebrated for thanks to the silver and orange/pink finish. Other details include the little anvil tags and either feature the tagline 'Forged for Victory', or 'Nike Forged Beaverton OR'.
The former, again, references the city's steel manufacturing, but the latter ties in with Nike's home base.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
