Spotted: Nike's Special Edition US Open Shoes Celebrate The Steel City

Nike has been unveiling special edition golf shoes for each men's Major Championship in 2025. First we saw the 'Pink Bloom' shoes in which Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at The Masters, and then Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship in some 'GOLFAST' Victory Pro 4 shoes which annoyingly were the only model not to hit retail.

We now have spotted the US Open special edition shoes as images have surfaced online, and it appears the shoes pay homage to Pittsburgh, otherwise known as the Steel City, which is close to Oakmont Country Club, the host course. It appears there will be four shoes in the pack, three of which are the same models we saw in the previous two Majors, the Victory Tour 4, Infinity Tour, and Air Max Plus. The 4th model is the Jordan 14 G shoe which is very unexpected, given the calls for Scheffler's Pro 4's to get to retail, but we aren't sure if the 14 G will come to retail either.

The silver color becomes more prominent on the Infinity Tour 2 shoes with almost half of the upper in the finish, and there is an almost gold color swoosh as well. Of course you also get one of the most comfortable golf shoes in the game thanks to the Air Zoom unit, cushioned insole and updated midsole foam. Don't worry about the Flyweave either, it is 100% waterproof as well.

As we have mentioned all of the shoes pay homage to the Steel industry that Pittsburgh is celebrated for thanks to the silver and orange/pink finish. Other details include the little anvil tags and either feature the tagline 'Forged for Victory', or 'Nike Forged Beaverton OR'.

The former, again, references the city's steel manufacturing, but the latter ties in with Nike's home base.

