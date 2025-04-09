Spotted At The Masters: Nike's Limited Edition Shoes At Augusta National
Nike athletes were spotted wearing some rather loud pink golf shoes at The Masters in 2025...
It is officially Masters week and that means we are close to starting the best tournament of the year (in my opinion), and it also means most brands unveil their special edition collections which pay homage to the April Major Championship. Nike is no different and is a brand that usually releases special edition gear and shoes in particular, for every Major tournament. At The Masters over the last couple of years we had the 'Always Fresh' line which used the Georgia Peach as inspiration, and then we saw a more subtle line last year with iridescent swoosh's.
This year we have spotted that Nike have gone outside the box a bit more, and are clearly seeking to stand out with the 'Pink Bloom' range of shoes. At the time of writing there are three models in the line that are on sale, the Victory Tour 4, which Rory McIlroy has already been spotted in, the Infinity Tour 2 which we expect Brooks Koepka to play in, and the Air Max Plus G shoes. Whilst it appears Scottie Scheffler is also wearing a 'Pink Bloom' version of his brand new Victory Pro 4 shoes.
A paisley pattern and floral accents adorn The Masters special edition of the Nike Victory Tour 4 golf shoes ahead of the first major of the 2025 season. They will certainly divide opinion but I must admit the design is growing on me and at the end of the day The Masters is a one of a kind tournament so why not have a one of a kind shoe? The standard shoe certainly tested outstandingly well for me recently, offering top of the range comfort, grip, and stability in a refined aesthetic package.
Read our full Nike Victory Tour 4 Golf Shoe Review
The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 golf shoe is one of the best all-round golf shoes you'll find. The comfort and stability on offer out of the box is outstanding and the fresh, modern styling really caught our eye, especially in the new 2025 Masters-inspired pink finish pictured here.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% 2 Golf Shoe Review
Finally we have the Air Max Plus G shoes which are not my cup of tea but the standard colors of this shoe seem to be very popular right now hence why Nike have decided to put a special edition out there. It is worth acknowledging we have not reviewed this shoe yet but it is coming soon.
Two of these shoes we have tested and enjoyed the performance. I myself got my hands on the new Victory Tour 4 shoes and gave them five stars, whilst Rory has already been spotted putting the limited edition shoes into play during one of his practice rounds, as you can see below.
Additionally my colleague Sam De'Ath tested Brooks Koepka's shoe, the Infinity Tour 2 and that received a 95% grade with the only slight negative being the sporty look which will divide opinion. To be honest, looks are subjective anyway so to many people it will be a five star shoe. Brooks has not been seen at Augusta in the shoes yet but we expect him during competition to use them.
Finally as mentioned the Air Max Plus G shoes seemed to have caused quite the stir in golf of late with Nike releasing several standard colors ranging from bright orange to blue, and then releasing a special edition Players Championship version as well. Given how it seems to be popular, we will be doing a review soon and it comes as no surprise the brand has done a Masters-themed color as well. Although we don't expect any players to put these into play this week.
As mentioned, it seems Scheffler is also wearing a special edition version of the Victory Pro 4, or at least played in practice rounds wearing them as you can see above. This is another shoe we expect to get out hands on soon so we can give you a very clear idea on how they perform.
