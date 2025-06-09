US Open 2025 Expert Picks, Odds And All You Need To Know
Check out our expert picks, sleeper choices and the odds for the leading players at Oakmont Country Club as the third men's Major of the year takes place
It's time for the 125th US Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club, with over 150 golfers vying for one of the most prestigious titles in the sport.
As well as multiple high-quality amateurs going for their own place in the history books, nearly all of the best professionals on the planet have descended on Pennsylvania in the hopes of taking home this iconic trophy.
World No.1 and three-time Major winner, Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite with bookmakers following his PGA Championship success, with defending US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau and the most recent owner of the Masters' Green Jacket, Rory McIlroy trailing behind.
The list of other fancied professionals is heavily populated by a multitude of other Major champions, suggesting anyone watching the action at Oakmont this year is sure to be richly entertained.
Below, we've listed all of the outright odds for the leading claims as well as our favorite and sleeper picks to win the 2025 US Open Championship.
US Open Course Guide: Oakmont Country Club
Established in 1903 after being designed by Henry Fownes, Oakmont Country Club is hosting its 10th US Open Championship in 2025. Initially built without trees, Oakmont later saw an influx during the 1950s and '60s before nearly all of the plants were removed to restore the layout to its former glory.
One of the other key features of Oakmont is the Pennsylvania Turnpike that splits the course in two. Built long after the course was established, drivers have a view of one of the hardest golf courses in the USA from the road.
With large and lightning fast greens as its primary defence, this circa-7,500-yard par 71 has never seen a US Open champion post lower than five-under over four days. Another iconic part of the layout is the Church Pews bunkers that guard the side of the third and fourth holes.
The course record at Oakmont remains 63 - a score that was generated by the legendary Johnny Miller on his route to victory at the 1973 US Open. With green speeds closing in on 15 this year, it would be quite surprising if anyone got anywhere near that in 2025.
US Open Previous Winners
Year
Player
Score
Course
2024
Bryson DeChambeau
-6 (one stroke)
Pinehurst No.2
2023
Wyndham Clark
-10 (one stroke)
Los Angeles Country Club
2022
Matt Fitzpatrick
-6 (one stroke)
The Country Club (Composite Course)
2021
Jon Rahm
-6 (one stroke)
Torrey Pines (South Course)
2020
Bryson DeChambeau
-6 (six strokes)
Winged Foot (West Course)
2019
Gary Woodland
-13 (three strokes)
Pebble Beach
2018
Brooks Koepka
+1 (one stroke)
Shinnecock Hills
2017
Brooks Koepka
-16 (four strokes)
Erin Hills
2016
Dustin Johnson
-4 (three strokes)
Oakmont Country Club
2015
Jordan Spieth
-5 (one stroke)
Chambers Bay
US Open Tournament Betting Odds
Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Scottie Scheffler (+280)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+800)
- Rory McIlroy (+1100)
- Jon Rahm (+1200)
- Xander Schauffele (+1800)
- Collin Morikawa (+2200)
- Joaquin Niemann (+3000)
- Ludvig Aberg (+3000)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
- Justin Thomas (+4000)
- Shane Lowry (+4000)
- Patrick Cantlay (+4500)
- Sepp Straka (+4500)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+5000)
- Brooks Koepka (+5000)
- Viktor Hovland (+5500)
- Jordan Spieth (+5500)
- Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)
- Corey Conners (+6500)
- Russell Henley (+6500)
- Ben Griffin (+7000)
- Sam Burns (+8000)
- All other players priced at +10000 or higher
US Open Betting Picks
Favorite: Xander Schauffele (+1800)
The World No.3 won two Majors last year but is already somewhat of a forgotten man with Scheffler and McIlroy winning six times already this year between them. Don’t forget that Xander has a streak of 65 consecutive cuts going right now even after injuring his rib at the start of the year and struggling to return to last year’s greatness.
Schauffele has been solid if unspectacular so far in 2025 but he has a phenomenal US Open record with a worst finish of T14th from eight appearances. I would not put a third Major beyond him this week as it’s about time that his game clicks back into place.
Sleeper: Thorbjorn Olesen (+17000)
The eight-time DP World Tour winner has taken well to life on the PGA Tour and has an incredibly well-rounded game. The 2018 Ryder Cupper has gained strokes in every category this year on the US circuit and has made ten of 13 cuts across both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour so far in 2025, including six consecutive cuts on the PGA Tour in a run that includes two top-seven finishes.
Olesen has never made the cut in a US Open, though, but I feel that is surely going to change this week. He was brilliant on Golf’s Longest Day to make it through and I’m confident he has what it takes to challenge the top 10 come the end of the week.
Favorite: Scottie Scheffler (+280)
Oakmont is a course that demands the best and, as of now, there's no one better in the world than Scottie Scheffler. I know he's the favorite, but aside from Bryson DeChambeau, I can't see anyone challenging the World No.1 this week.
Having won the PGA Championship, CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Memorial Tournament, Scheffler comes into the US Open in red hot form and, with the American leading all of the Strokes Gained categories in terms of long game, as well as enjoying a semi-warm putter, I think it'll be the case of how many Scheffler wins by at Oakmont Country Club.
Sleeper: Keegan Bradley (+10000)
The Ryder Cup is on the horizon and, despite being the US captain, Bradley will no doubt want to make the team for Bethpage Black. Certainly, on current form, the former Major winner is one to keep an eye on ahead of this week's championship at Oakmont.
Ranking inside the top-30 for all Strokes Gained metrics in terms of the long game, if Bradley can find some consistency with the putter, I expect him to have a strong US Open week at very eye-catching odds. A T8th at the PGA Championship and a T7th at the Memorial Tournament shows he's in a good wave of form and definitely one to watch.
Favorite: Shane Lowry (+4000)
While Scottie Scheffler is most likely to win this week, I don't feel there is enough value in picking him at that short a price. I'd prefer to select Shane Lowry each way and hope the Irishman can reproduce the near-heroics of 2016.
Lowry finished T2nd at Oakmont nine years ago after leading going into the final round so has mostly fond memories of the Pennsylvania layout. His US Open record is not that special overall, but he has two top-20 finishes in the past two editions, and his form this year encourages me that he might be able to feature on the front page of the leaderboard at Oakmont.
Lowry is fifth SG: Total on the PGA Tour this term, second on SG: Approach and 24th in scrambling - all positive signs that he should do well. However, his putting has been quite inconsistent so that is one area of concern. But if that holds up under the scrutiny of lightning-fast Oakmont greens, Lowry surely has to be a contender.
Sleeper: Ben Griffin (+7000)
Griffin may be the definition of a true sleeper pick, and this is a case of just feeding the hot hand. Griffin has been playing lights out over the past month, racking up a T8th finish at the PGA Championship and then going on to win his first solo title.
A second place at the Memorial not only tells me he's not afraid of the big moment, but it proves he can also go head to head with Scheffler on a brutally tough course. Forget the stats. Stats tell you what you want to see sometimes. Ben Griffin is playing really good golf right now and could easily compete on his US Open debut.
Favorite: Joaquin Niemann (+3000)
Looking at the top of the odds board this week, I couldn't ignore someone that I deem to be the most in-form golfer on the planet... Joaquin Niemann. The LIV Golf star has accumulated four wins already this season, despite only making eight starts on LIV, and he even posted a top-10 finish at the PGA Championship on his last Major outing.
That's one of the first times we have really seen him demonstrate his full potential on the Major stage, and I believe the US Open it set up perfectly for him to follow up. The Chilean ranks first for birdies, second for GIR and third for driving distance this season - so I am optimistic about his chances for a maiden Major title.
Sleeper: Harris English (+10000)
Harris English loves tough golf courses... and Oakmont is certainly that. The five-time PGA Tour winner took the title at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, at the famously difficult Torrey Pines, and was runner-up at the PGA Championship last month. He also has top-12 finishes at Augusta National and Muirfield Village this season, adding weight to the theory that he loves to grind when the going gets tough. A top-10 and a top-5 finish in two of his last four US Open appearances makes this price look huge, so I am getting involved with an optimistic each-way flutter.
How To Watch The US Open
US/ET
- Monday, June 9 - Build-Up: 3:00pm - 5:00pm & 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Tuesday, June 10 - Build-Up: 9:00am - 5:00pm & 7:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Wednesday, June 11 - Build-Up: 9:00am - 5:00pm & 6:00pm - 9:00pm (Golf Channel)
- Thursday, June 12 - Round One: 6:30am - 5:00pm (USA Network), 5:00pm - 8:00pm (Peacock)
- Friday, June 13 - Round Two: 6:30am - 5:00pm (Peacock), 5:00pm - 8:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Saturday, June 14 - Round Three: 10:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network), 12:00pm - 8:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday, June 15 - Round Four: 9:00am - 12:00pm (USA Network), 12:00pm - 7:00pm (NBC/Peacock)
UK/BST
- Tuesday, June 10 - Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Wednesday, June 11 - Build-Up: 2:00pm - 10:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Thursday, June 12 - Round One: 12:30pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, June 13 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, June 14 - Round Three: 4:00pm - 1:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, June 15 - Round Four: 4:00pm - 12:00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Win
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
T2nd
Bryson DeChambeau
PGA Championship
+1100
Barry Plummer
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Sepp Straka
The Memorial Tournament
+3500
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
