The Best Limited Edition Shoes Yet? FootJoy Unveils 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship

It is PGA Championship week and that means there is a fresh wave of special edition gear hitting our social media feeds and news boxes right now. As a self-confessed gear-nerd, I love it, and I think one brand that has hit it right out of the park is FootJoy with the second special edition shoe of 2025, the 'Carolina Blue' Field. It is part of the Legends Series and might be the best looking golf shoe on the market. I have asked Dan Parker, Golf Monthly's shoe expert, for his thoughts and whilst his favorites include the G/FORE Gallivan2r and Sun Day Red Cypress Pioneer shoes, the PGA Championship special edition has them licked in my opinion.

FootJoy Premiere Series Field 'Carolina' Shoes: $245 at FootJoy Right now the shoe is available at FootJoy but given the popularity of the previous shoe I don't expect them to be on sale very long. Speaking of which it does appear the limited edition design is also available at other retailers so be sure to have a good look around for it. Sizes go from 8 to 15, and the shoe comes in medium and wide feet designs.

The first special edition shoes in the series worked with the Premiere Series Packard shoe and featured a pink, floral accent, along with a pink finish on the outsole which really stood out. I loved it but I think the PGA Championship version brings a bit more subtlety to the overall design.

The silhouette used is the Premiere Series Field shoe which is an outstanding model in its own right. The aesthetic is elevated further with blue accents paying homage to the state of North Carolina, which is where PGA Championship host course Quail Hollow Golf Club is situated. These blue accents feature on the outsole of the shoe and have a neat strip on the top which really looks smart in my opinion.

Of course I would be remiss if I didn't discuss the overall performance of the Field shoe as well because it does an excellent job in combining a stunning, traditional look with modern technology. Taking them out of the box it became immediately apparent how lightweight they were, and yet weren't flimsy either. Comfort was outstanding thanks to design elements like the collar padding and lambskin lining, and it is worth acknowledging FootJoy offer the Field in medium and wide designs so those with wider feet are catered for.

In this shoe you also get traction and stability thanks to the VersaTrax+ outsole and nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats too. Finally the shoes are 100% waterproof because of the premium full-grain leather used in the construction. As you can see, the shoe itself is the total package, and when you combine the 'Carolina Blue' look, you have a shoe that you will want to use over and over.