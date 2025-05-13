The Best Limited Edition Shoes Yet? FootJoy Unveils 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship

As part of the Legends Series of shoes, the latest version pays homage to North Carolina.

(Image credit: FootJoy)
It is PGA Championship week and that means there is a fresh wave of special edition gear hitting our social media feeds and news boxes right now. As a self-confessed gear-nerd, I love it, and I think one brand that has hit it right out of the park is FootJoy with the second special edition shoe of 2025, the 'Carolina Blue' Field. It is part of the Legends Series and might be the best looking golf shoe on the market. I have asked Dan Parker, Golf Monthly's shoe expert, for his thoughts and whilst his favorites include the G/FORE Gallivan2r and Sun Day Red Cypress Pioneer shoes, the PGA Championship special edition has them licked in my opinion.

FootJoy Premiere Series Field 'Carolina' Shoes
FootJoy Premiere Series Field 'Carolina' Shoes: $245 at FootJoy

Right now the shoe is available at FootJoy but given the popularity of the previous shoe I don't expect them to be on sale very long. Speaking of which it does appear the limited edition design is also available at other retailers so be sure to have a good look around for it.

Sizes go from 8 to 15, and the shoe comes in medium and wide feet designs.

The first special edition shoes in the series worked with the Premiere Series Packard shoe and featured a pink, floral accent, along with a pink finish on the outsole which really stood out. I loved it but I think the PGA Championship version brings a bit more subtlety to the overall design.

The silhouette used is the Premiere Series Field shoe which is an outstanding model in its own right. The aesthetic is elevated further with blue accents paying homage to the state of North Carolina, which is where PGA Championship host course Quail Hollow Golf Club is situated. These blue accents feature on the outsole of the shoe and have a neat strip on the top which really looks smart in my opinion.

Image 1 of 5
footjoy carolina golf shoes
(Image credit: FootJoy)

Of course I would be remiss if I didn't discuss the overall performance of the Field shoe as well because it does an excellent job in combining a stunning, traditional look with modern technology. Taking them out of the box it became immediately apparent how lightweight they were, and yet weren't flimsy either. Comfort was outstanding thanks to design elements like the collar padding and lambskin lining, and it is worth acknowledging FootJoy offer the Field in medium and wide designs so those with wider feet are catered for.

In this shoe you also get traction and stability thanks to the VersaTrax+ outsole and nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats too. Finally the shoes are 100% waterproof because of the premium full-grain leather used in the construction. As you can see, the shoe itself is the total package, and when you combine the 'Carolina Blue' look, you have a shoe that you will want to use over and over.

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett
Senior E-commerce Editor

Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.

This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.

Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.

He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.

Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.

