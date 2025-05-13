The Best Limited Edition Shoes Yet? FootJoy Unveils 'Carolina Blue' Premiere Series Shoes For The PGA Championship
As part of the Legends Series of shoes, the latest version pays homage to North Carolina.
It is PGA Championship week and that means there is a fresh wave of special edition gear hitting our social media feeds and news boxes right now. As a self-confessed gear-nerd, I love it, and I think one brand that has hit it right out of the park is FootJoy with the second special edition shoe of 2025, the 'Carolina Blue' Field. It is part of the Legends Series and might be the best looking golf shoe on the market. I have asked Dan Parker, Golf Monthly's shoe expert, for his thoughts and whilst his favorites include the G/FORE Gallivan2r and Sun Day Red Cypress Pioneer shoes, the PGA Championship special edition has them licked in my opinion.
Right now the shoe is available at FootJoy but given the popularity of the previous shoe I don't expect them to be on sale very long. Speaking of which it does appear the limited edition design is also available at other retailers so be sure to have a good look around for it.
Sizes go from 8 to 15, and the shoe comes in medium and wide feet designs.
The first special edition shoes in the series worked with the Premiere Series Packard shoe and featured a pink, floral accent, along with a pink finish on the outsole which really stood out. I loved it but I think the PGA Championship version brings a bit more subtlety to the overall design.
The silhouette used is the Premiere Series Field shoe which is an outstanding model in its own right. The aesthetic is elevated further with blue accents paying homage to the state of North Carolina, which is where PGA Championship host course Quail Hollow Golf Club is situated. These blue accents feature on the outsole of the shoe and have a neat strip on the top which really looks smart in my opinion.
Of course I would be remiss if I didn't discuss the overall performance of the Field shoe as well because it does an excellent job in combining a stunning, traditional look with modern technology. Taking them out of the box it became immediately apparent how lightweight they were, and yet weren't flimsy either. Comfort was outstanding thanks to design elements like the collar padding and lambskin lining, and it is worth acknowledging FootJoy offer the Field in medium and wide designs so those with wider feet are catered for.
In this shoe you also get traction and stability thanks to the VersaTrax+ outsole and nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats too. Finally the shoes are 100% waterproof because of the premium full-grain leather used in the construction. As you can see, the shoe itself is the total package, and when you combine the 'Carolina Blue' look, you have a shoe that you will want to use over and over.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
I Used A TaylorMade Vis-Tech Ball In Practice And Competition. Here’s What I Learned
TaylorMade Vis-Tech golf balls incorporate visual technology, designed to enhance alignment and improve visibility in different ways. Here's how it could help your game
-
Footage Shows Extent Of Quail Hollow Deluge On Opening PGA Championship Practice Day
There was a very wet scene at Quail Hollow on the first PGA Championship practice day, as footage from the venue shows
-
Wow! Callaway's Ai Irons Get A Stunning 'Black Shadow' Makeover
The Ai200 and Ai300 irons from Callaway have now been released all in black and I must say they look stunning.
-
Half-Price Oakleys? Protect Your Eyes In Style With A Pair Of Our Best-Rated Sunglasses For Golfing
Deals The best Oakley sunglasses can reduce glare, improve your depth perception and help you read the greens, all while protecting you from harmful UV rays
-
Up Your Golf Shoe Game With 5 Of The Best Deals From Puma's Sale Right Now
Deals Hit the fairways in style with a pair of the best golf shoes from Puma, these 5 golf shoe deals will have you looking pristine this summer
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Own A Piece Of History! Here's Where You Can Buy Rory McIlroy's Masters-Winning TaylorMade Prototype Irons
TaylorMade's impressive arsenal of irons just got bigger - McIlroy's custom prototype irons are on sale to celebrate his Masters victory
-
Only 1,981 Pairs! How You Can Get The Special Edition Nike x Justin Timberlake Golf Shoes
The limited edition shoe only has a small number of pairs so be ready when they go on sale today.
-
Don't Use That Old Bag Any Longer - Refresh Your Gear Setup With These 5 Excellent Golf Bag Deals
Deals Refresh your most essential item of golf kit with a new golf bag from some of the game's biggest brands including Titleist, TaylorMade, Callaway and Sun Mountain
-
I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...