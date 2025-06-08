Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf Virginia After Stunning Final Round Charge

Refresh

LAHIRI COMES UP SHORT WITH APPROACH Lahiri's approach into the 18th is right down the flag, but comes up a club shy. Finding the wrong side of the ridge, he will have to hole a lengthy birdie putt to force a playoff with Niemann, who is in the clubhouse at 15-under.

NIEMANN MISSES AT THE 18TH Niemann has a 14-foot putt for birdie at the last and, after watching McDowell's putt miss on the left, the Chilean follows him with his putt never looking in. He taps-in to finish 15-under. His nearest challenger is Lahiri who, at the 18th, finds the fairway with his tee shot. He will need to birdie to force a play-off

LAHIRI BIRDIES THE 17TH Overnight leader, Lahiri, isn't backing down and, at the 17th, he rolls in a great birdie putt from 18-feet to move to 14-under. He's one back of Niemann, who has a birdie look at the final hole.

NIEMANN ON COURSE FOR ANOTHER WIN After bombing his tee shot at the 18th, Niemann then produces an excellent wedge approach that spins to around 12-feet from the flag. If he holes that, he will remain in the lead and, with just a few groups on the course, be in pole position to pick up a fourth LIV title of 2025.

PHIL BIRDIES THE LAST What a final day from Phil Mickelson! The 54-year-old fires a final round 65 to finish at 13-under-par. That is some final round from Lefty, who could well finish on the podium once again in 2025!

EVEN BETTER FROM NIEMANN What a response from Joaquin! After watching McDowell put it close, the LIV Golf League individual leader then produces a shot that finishes inches away from the hole at the par 4 17th. That's a fourth straight birdie and puts him one shot clear after McDowell rolls in his birdie putt to get to 14-under.

EXCELLENT FROM McDOWELL Playing the par 4 17th, McDowell fires in an excellent wedge shot from 125-yards that finishes around seven-feet from the flag. He will have that for a birdie and a share of the lead.

HOW GOOD FROM LEFTY That is ridiculous Phil Mickelson!pic.twitter.com/3P9uiPP4NlJune 8, 2025

NIEMANN TAKES THE LEAD Niemann loves a Sunday charge and, at the par 3 16th, the Chilean makes a third straight birdie to take the solo lead at 14-under. The 26-year-old leads the individual standings and is on course to take a fourth LIV Golf title of 2025.

PAR FOR McDOWELL McDowell has a good chance to take the outright lead at the par 3 16th, but his attempt is always low and misses on the right side. He remains at 13-under.

BRYSON CHIPS IN Bryson DeChambeau chips it in for a share of the lead at #LIVGolfVirginia! pic.twitter.com/ipzoxeuXZYJune 8, 2025

SIX WAY SHARE FOR THE LEAD Wow! This is set up to be a thrilling finish! After going long at the par 3 16th, DeChambeau produces yet another chip in to move to 13-under and into a share of the lead. Behind the US Open winner, Watson and Lahiri find the green at the par 5 14th and, following two putts, move to 13-under and into a share of the lead with McDowell. Not to be outdone, Niemann birdies the par 4 15th to join those at 13-under, while the 4Aces GC's Thomas Pieters birdies the first, his 17th, to make it a six-way tie at 13-under.

LAHIRI FINDS THE GREEN AT THE 14TH Lahiri finds the green at the par 5 14th and leaves himself a tough two putt for birdie. If he were to make the two putt, he would share the lead with McDowell at 13-under. Up ahead, Mickelson's par putt at the 15th slides by and it's a first bogey of the day for the six-time Major winner. He's now solo seventh at 11-under.

McDOWELL PARS THE 14TH The US Open winner plays a decent wedge shot into the par 5 but, from 17-feet, McDowell's attempt is short and right of the hole. He taps in for par and remains at 13-under.

WATSON BIRDIES THE 13TH The Range Goats GC captain has made some great putts today and, at the par 4 13th, the two-time Major winner holes a delightful putt to get to 12-under, one back of McDowell, who has left himself a birdie attempt at the par 5 14th. Back at the par 4 13th, overnight leader Lahiri holes an excellent putt to remain at 12-under-par, one back of McDowell.

WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY After a lengthy delay, we are back underway in Virginia! There's around six holes remaining and, at the par 5 14th, DeChambeau rolls in his three-footer for birdie to move within one of leader, McDowell.

Play in Rd. 3 #LIVGolf Virginia presented by Maaden will restart at 2:15 p.m. ETJune 8, 2025

PLAY WILL BE UNDERWAY SOON Good news! Play is set to be underway soon and the players are back on the range warming up. The rain has stopped in Virginia and we should have a clear run-in for the remainder of the day. There's still water scattered around the course, so it's unclear whether any rules will be implemented for the standing water, but play will be starting again in the next 30 minutes.

McDOWELL'S LAST WIN (Image credit: Getty Images) McDowell currently leads by a single stroke and, if he were to win, it would be his first individual victory since the 2020 Saudi International. That week, he claimed a two shot victory over Dustin Johnson at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

WEATHER DELAY CONTINUES The rain has continued to pour in Virginia, with no further updates provided as of yet. What we do know is that the greens are waterlogged, so once it clears up the maintenance staff will be hard at work to get things clear and underway.

THE RAIN CONTINUES TO FALL (Image credit: Getty Images)

AWAY FROM LIV GOLF VIRGINIA It's not just LIV Golf Virginia where there's golf action, with the RBC Canadian Open also taking place. Currently, there's a number of players in contention but, thanks to a five-under start through four holes, it's Shane Lowry who leads! -5 thru 4 for @ShaneLowryGolf 🔥 You read that right. Lowry's the solo leader @RBCCanadianOpen on Golf Channel. pic.twitter.com/ujYaB9ilLkJune 8, 2025

FINAL ROUND UPDATE As the poor weather and rain continues, we thought it'd be worth an update on the final round's action, where McDowell leads at 13-under, following four birdies in six holes at the seventh, eighth, tenth and twelfth. McDowell, who claimed he struggled with LIV Golf's schedule when he first joined the circuit, has played superbly on Sunday, leading a number of big names with just six holes remaining. The 4Aces GC's Thomas Pieters has made the biggest move on Sunday, sitting seven-under through 15 holes. Phil Mickelson has also made a charge, sitting five-under for his final round and in a share of second place. Overnight leader, Lahiri, bogeyed the third, but then birdied three of his next four holes, before a bogey at the ninth meant he turned in one-under. He has parred the first three holes of the back nine to remain 12-under, one back of McDowell.

GO AWAY RAIN! 🌧️#LIVGolfVirginia pic.twitter.com/9sI3p0hAd5June 8, 2025 It looks like we may be in for a long delay here at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club...