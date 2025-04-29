I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes

FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...

FootJoy is a brand that has hit the ball out of the park when it comes to special edition shoes over the last few years. We have had collaborations with fashion designers Jon Buscemi and Todd Snyder which are truly stunning, and the brand also does special edition shoes for Majors too. Another personal favorite of mine is the Harris Tweed shoe which usually comes out around the time of The Open Championship.

Well in 2025 the brand has unveiled the Legends Series, a new collection designed to celebrate golf and all its most iconic moments. There will be a series of shoe drops throughout the year, all using the outstanding Premiere Series shoes as the canvas.

First up we have the 'Spring Bloom' design pictured above and below, which is a shoe I spotted at The Masters earlier this year. I loved the design then and I continue to love the shoe now.

FootJoy Legends Series 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy Legends Series 'Spring Bloom' Shoes: $245 at FootJoy

Available from the 29th April, the shoe is a limited edition so we expect it to sell out very quickly indeed. The additional drops for the Legends Series will take place in May, June and July 2025, I would imagine in line with each of the men's Majors taking place in those months. As you can see above the shoes retail for $245 and £200 in the UK.

Working with the Premiere Series Packard shoe, it features a pink, floral accent, along with a pink finish on the outsole which really stands out. Additionally you get pink laces and custom clear Pulsar cleats for traction and stability. I cannot stress enough how much I like the look of this golf shoe, it is the kind of shoe you get for truly special rounds of golf.

(Image credit: FootJoy)

Of course the performance is not just limited to the aesthetics. The Packard shoe adds a touch of class to your outfit partly thanks to the ultra-premium full-grain leather which feels amazingly soft, whilst the comfort was of note in our testing too. The grip and stability is noteworthy, whilst is felt noticeably lighter than we expected for a shoe of this type as well. Of course the shoe is completely waterproof as well, with a 2-year waterproof warranty to boot.

The Packard LX below is a shoe we also tested recently and our shoe guru Dan Parker couldn't stress enough how it is the best looking shoe in golf right now, but I will show him a picture of the 'Spring Bloom' shoes to see if that opinion has now been altered.

