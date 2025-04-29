I Need These Golf Shoes - FootJoy Unveils Legends Series With Stunning 'Spring Bloom' Shoes
FootJoy continues to raise the bar when it comes to special edition golf shoes...
FootJoy is a brand that has hit the ball out of the park when it comes to special edition shoes over the last few years. We have had collaborations with fashion designers Jon Buscemi and Todd Snyder which are truly stunning, and the brand also does special edition shoes for Majors too. Another personal favorite of mine is the Harris Tweed shoe which usually comes out around the time of The Open Championship.
Well in 2025 the brand has unveiled the Legends Series, a new collection designed to celebrate golf and all its most iconic moments. There will be a series of shoe drops throughout the year, all using the outstanding Premiere Series shoes as the canvas.
First up we have the 'Spring Bloom' design pictured above and below, which is a shoe I spotted at The Masters earlier this year. I loved the design then and I continue to love the shoe now.
Available from the 29th April, the shoe is a limited edition so we expect it to sell out very quickly indeed. The additional drops for the Legends Series will take place in May, June and July 2025, I would imagine in line with each of the men's Majors taking place in those months. As you can see above the shoes retail for $245 and £200 in the UK.
Working with the Premiere Series Packard shoe, it features a pink, floral accent, along with a pink finish on the outsole which really stands out. Additionally you get pink laces and custom clear Pulsar cleats for traction and stability. I cannot stress enough how much I like the look of this golf shoe, it is the kind of shoe you get for truly special rounds of golf.
Of course the performance is not just limited to the aesthetics. The Packard shoe adds a touch of class to your outfit partly thanks to the ultra-premium full-grain leather which feels amazingly soft, whilst the comfort was of note in our testing too. The grip and stability is noteworthy, whilst is felt noticeably lighter than we expected for a shoe of this type as well. Of course the shoe is completely waterproof as well, with a 2-year waterproof warranty to boot.
The Packard LX below is a shoe we also tested recently and our shoe guru Dan Parker couldn't stress enough how it is the best looking shoe in golf right now, but I will show him a picture of the 'Spring Bloom' shoes to see if that opinion has now been altered.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Garmin Approach S44 Golf Watch Review
How does the latest installment in Garmin's golf smartwatch range perform both on and off the golf course?
By Conor Keenan
-
LIV Golf Korea 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
As the LIV Golf League arrives in Korea for the first time, check out the odds for the leading players and our picks to win this week
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Just In Time For The 2025 NFL Draft, TaylorMade Has Launched NFL Branded Golf Balls – With All 32 Teams Logos Featured, Who Are You Rooting For Out On The Course?
Deals TaylorMade has expanded its officially licensed sports teams golf range with its TP5, TP5x and SpeedSoft Ink balls now featuring NFL team branding
By Paul Brett
-
The Mizuno Pro X Is One Of The Best Golf Balls Of 2025 And A Worthy Challenger To The Titleist Pro V1 – With A 33% Discount You Won't Regret Trying It
Deals Mizuno's Pro X ball impressed us from tee to green delivering impressive numbers on par with its far more expensive market rivals
By Paul Brett
-
If You Need A New Driver, Here Are 5 Excellent Models Under $300
Want a new driver but the high prices are putting you off? Here are five great value options from the PGA TOUR Superstore sale!
By Sam Tremlett
-
Right Now We Can All Experience The Most Premium Bags In Golf With Vessel's Anniversary Sale
Premium golf brand Vessel is now offering an anniversary sale for a limited time only.
By Sam Tremlett
-
Celebrate Rory McIlroy’s Masters Win With Limited Edition TaylorMade Golf Ball
Celebrate McIlroy's career grand slam with his special edition TaylorMade golf ball - available for a limited time only!
By Conor Keenan
-
Rory McIlroy's Masters Winning Golf Shoes Are Sold Out Everywhere But Here Is How You Can Get A Pair
The image of Rory falling to his knees in celebration at Augusta will live forever, but how can fans buy his limited edition shoes if they're sold out almost everywhere?
By Conor Keenan
-
Will This $10 Training Aid Propel Scottie Scheffler To Masters Glory?
Going for his 3rd Green Jacket in 2025, is this cheap training aid the secret to Scheffler's success?
By Joe Ferguson
-
Is Ludvig Aberg The Most Stylish Golfer At The Masters?
Ludvig Aberg is the face of the latest adidas Originals Golf collection this week at Augusta but what other golfers are catching the eye fashion-wise?
By Conor Keenan