US Women's Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Maja Stark Maintains Slim Lead As Nelly Korda Sits One Back

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the final round of the US Women's Open, it's Maja Stark who led by a single stroke at Erin Hills.

Midway through the front nine, the Swede has remained in front, but the likes of Nelly Korda, Mao Saigo and Hyejin Choi are in pursuit.

If Stark were to win, she would become the third player from Sweden to claim the US Women's Open, with the 25-year-old also wrapping up a ninth professional title in the process.

US Women's Open Leaderboard

-7 Maja Stark

Maja Stark -6 Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda -5 Hinako Shibuno

Hinako Shibuno -5 Hyejin Choi

Hyejin Choi -5 Mao Saigo

Updates from...