US Women's Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Maja Stark Maintains Slim Lead As Nelly Korda Sits One Back

Going into the final round of the US Women's Open, it's Maja Stark who led by a single stroke at Erin Hills.
Midway through the front nine, the Swede has remained in front, but the likes of Nelly Korda, Mao Saigo and Hyejin Choi are in pursuit.
If Stark were to win, she would become the third player from Sweden to claim the US Women's Open, with the 25-year-old also wrapping up a ninth professional title in the process.
US Women's Open Leaderboard
- -7 Maja Stark
- -6 Nelly Korda
- -5 Hinako Shibuno
- -5 Hyejin Choi
- -5 Mao Saigo
Updates from...
GREAT SHOT AT THE NINTH
The ninth hole was a big-talking point at the 2017 US Open and, in the final group, Stark plays a great wedge shot to the right of the flag. She will have around 19-feet for birdie coming up.
In terms of Stark's playing partner, Julia Lopez Ramirez, the Spaniard has struggled today, making one birdie and four bogeys to be three-over-par for the round and three-under for the championship.
KORDA AND STARK MAKE PAR
At the par 4 eighth, Stark finds the center of the green with a wedge and, from 25-feet, her uphill putt finishes to the right of the hole. It's a tap-in par for the Swede, who remains one shot clear at seven-under-par.
Up at the 10th, Nelly Korda, who has hit every fairway today, puts an approach to 18-foot but, with the putt, it's always going left. It's a par for the World No.1, who remains six-under, one back of Stark.
LOTTIE WOAD WINS LOW AMATEUR HONORS
Lottie Woad's incredible amateur career continues, with the Englishwoman claiming the low amateur honors and the gold medal.
The World No.1 amateur fired a five-over-par tournament total to claim victory by two shots from amateurs Farah O'Keefe and Carolina Lopez-Chacarra.
HELLO ALL
Good morning, afternoon and evening to you all, and welcome to Golf Monthly's final round coverage of the US Women's Open where, just now, Maja Stark has bogeyed the par 5 seventh to drop back to seven-under, just one shot clear.
In terms of her nearest challenger, that would be World No.1 Nelly Korda, who has just made back-to-back birdies at the seventh and eighth. The momentum is in her favor but, after an excellent shot at the par 3 ninth, she is unable to convert, remaining at six-under.