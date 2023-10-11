Forget Amazon Prime, These 17 Deals At PGA Tour Superstore Are Not To Be Missed

It's not just Amazon providing some incredible deals, with the PGA TOUR Superstore also providing offers on an array of golfing items

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Although Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is providing consumers with plenty of money-saving deals on golf equipment, it's also worth noting that other outlets are also offering incredible deals on various items.

One of the main retailers is the PGA TOUR Superstore, who have some incredible deals on golf gear that are ready to be snapped up. It's no secret that golf is an expensive sport but, with these offers, it is certainly a great time grab some cut down priced golf gear.

Below, we have listed just some of the best ones currently available, with hundreds of dollars waiting to be saved on the best golf drivers, best golf putters and best golf shoes.

PING G425 Max Driver | 27% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $549.99 Now $399.98

Ping make some of the most forgiving drivers on the market, with their G425 Max offering incredible value for money at under $400!

Read our full Ping G425 Max Driver Review

View Deal
TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver | 34% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $529.99 Now $349.98

Despite being an older model, the SIM2 Max is still used by a number of pros on the Tour circuit, with the versatility being one of the main standouts. 

Read our full TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver Review

View Deal
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Fairway Wood | 22% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $229.99 Now $179.98

Cleveland already make some of the best budget golf clubs on the market, with their Launcher XL range designed for ultimate forgiveness. The forgiveness comes in the form of low-and-deep weighting in the clubhead.

View Deal
Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron | 28% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $689.99 Now $499.98 

Tour Edge clubs tend to offer great value for money, with these irons being no exception. Designed for higher handicappers seeking something beyond a starter set, these irons are a no-brainer purchase.

Read our full Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron Review

View Deal
Wilson D9 Irons | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $749.99 Now $599.98

If you want one of the most forgiving irons on the market that won't break the bank then look no further than the D9 irons, which range from 5-iron to gap wedge. That's seven clubs for under £400!

Read our full Wilson D9 Iron Review

View Deal
Cleveland RTX ZipCore Tour Satin Wedge | 20% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $149.99 Now $119.98

One of the best Cleveland wedges on the market is now under $120, with the RTZ ZipCore a surprisingly user-friendly muscleback wedge that puts control at the heart of the performance.

Read our full Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

View Deal
PING Glide 4.0 Wedge | Save 35% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $219.99 Now $143.98

The Glide 4.0 is one of the best golf wedges on the market and, at 35% off, it is the cheapest we have seen it at $144.

Read our full PING Glide 4.0 Wedge Review

View Deal
Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $139.99 Now $99.98

Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players.

View Deal
Taylormade Spider GT Silver #3 Putter | 43% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $349.99 Now $199.98

One of the best TaylorMade putters on the market has a huge 43% discount, with the high MOI in a compact head making way for excellent visuals and an excellent insert sound and feel.

Read our full TaylorMade Spider GT Putter Review

View Deal
Evnroll ER7v Short Plumber FullMallet Putter | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $419.99 Now $249.98

It's rare to see one of the best Evnroll putters at such a low price and, with the ER7v, you will be getting a putter constructed of 303 stainless steel, as well as a model crammed with technology!

View Deal
Cobra Air-X 12-Piece Set | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $1,499.99 Now $999.98

Save a mega $500 on this Cobra Air-X package set! Having tested the irons, we know that you will be getting an easy to launch and forgiving set up, with 11 clubs and a cart bag completing the ensemble. 

View Deal
Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set | 7% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $429.99 Now $399.98

Although not the largest discount, this is still a very good value for option, with the SGI set featuring 10 clubs, bag and three headcovers. This is one of the best golf club sets on the market, with the distribution of the forgiving clubs the stand out.

Read our full Wilson Prostaff SGI Golf Package Set Review

View Deal
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 38% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $209.99 Now $129.97

A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

View Deal
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Next% | 18% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $160 Now $129.98

At just under $130, you will struggle to find these at a lower price. What's more, they are also available in the UK at a reduced rate, with the Infinity Tour's now £111.97 and 29% off!

Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shoes Review

View Deal
Puma Pro Adapt AlphaCat Golf Shoes | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $159.99 Now $119.99

One of the best Puma golf shoes on the market, the Pro Adapt AlphaCat has a trainer-like aesthetic with excellent support, especially around the ankle.

Read our full Puma Pro Adapt Alphacat Shoe Review

View Deal
Adidas Codechaos Spikeless Golf Shoe | 38% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $159.99 Now $99.97

We loved the bold style and comfort of these spikeless adidas golf shoes during testing and, with this great discount, we feel like it is a deal definitely worth looking at! 

Read our full Adidas Codechaos 22 Golf Shoe Review

View Deal
Nike Jordan Retro 6 G NRG Golf Shoes | 32% off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $220 Now $149.97

Providing a spiked design for stability and grip, the design of the shoe takes inspiration from Jordan's German sports car. Now, at under $150, it offers incredible value for money.

View Deal
