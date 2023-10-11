Forget Amazon Prime, These 17 Deals At PGA Tour Superstore Are Not To Be Missed

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Although Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is providing consumers with plenty of money-saving deals on golf equipment, it's also worth noting that other outlets are also offering incredible deals on various items.

One of the main retailers is the PGA TOUR Superstore, who have some incredible deals on golf gear that are ready to be snapped up. It's no secret that golf is an expensive sport but, with these offers, it is certainly a great time grab some cut down priced golf gear.

Below, we have listed just some of the best ones currently available, with hundreds of dollars waiting to be saved on the best golf drivers, best golf putters and best golf shoes.

Wilson Staff Model Wedge | 29% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $139.99 Now $99.98 Save 29% on this Wilson Staff Model Wedge, which has been designed with direct input from Wilson's Tour players.

Evnroll ER7v Short Plumber FullMallet Putter | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $419.99 Now $249.98 It's rare to see one of the best Evnroll putters at such a low price and, with the ER7v, you will be getting a putter constructed of 303 stainless steel, as well as a model crammed with technology!

Cobra Air-X 12-Piece Set | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $1,499.99 Now $999.98 Save a mega $500 on this Cobra Air-X package set! Having tested the irons, we know that you will be getting an easy to launch and forgiving set up, with 11 clubs and a cart bag completing the ensemble.