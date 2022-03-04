Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron Review

This large muscle cavity back appears to be for mid-to-high handicappers, due to its thick top line and noticeable offset. It also has a higher launch profile and expanded sweet spot than its sister C722 iron. Thus, the company calls it an extreme distance and forgiveness game-improvement iron that’s loaded with technology. Much like the Tour Edge Exotics E722 driver, this is the more forgiving iron in the Exotics range.

That starts with Vibrcor, a high-grade TPU that’s strategically placed in the deep 360-degree undercut pocket to induce ball speed, enhance feel, dampen sound and shock, and create perimeter weighting around the entire clubhead for maximum forgiveness and power. Simultaneously, Diamond Face VFT (variable face thickness) technology spans the clubface, meaning 103 different diamond shapes behind the face function as mini trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot all the way to the edges.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

We deliberately tested this by making impact on the heel, toe, low and high – and can confirm shots still seemed to travel close to where intended on the misses without any severe consequences. The heads also sport dual toe weighting high on the toe in the rear and in a toe weighting pocket. That elongates the sweet spot to raise MOI and position CG directly behind the center face.

Finally, the heads are lofted strongly – making for a long-distance design that gives you the length but with the same apex height you expect from any given iron. We tried the irons only with steel shafts, and found the feel and performance to be competitive. Ball flight was generally as you would expect with steel – nice and straight. The standard grips – made by Lamkin – also felt nice in the hands. And consistency was also pleasant – with no fliers or ballooned shots during our testing. For what it’s worth, we thought the shorter irons carried the ball very well and performed slightly better for their respective lofts than the longer ones. But we’d be perfectly happy playing the entire set.

(Image credit: Scott Kramer)

As we’ve often said about Tour Edge, you get quality clubs with outstanding value. These irons are no exception. Exotics is the brand’s top-line model and this comes shining through in the quality of the E722. For higher handicappers seeking something beyond a starter set, these irons make a no-brainer purchase.