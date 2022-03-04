Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron Review
In this Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron review, Scott Kramer takes this game improvement iron out on course
Tour Edge clubs tend to offer great value for money - these irons are no exception. Quality comes shining through in the E722. For higher handicappers seeking something beyond a starter set, these irons make a no-brainer purchase.
-
+
Non-glare satin finish is smart
-
+
Solid feel
-
+
Competitive distance
-
-
Slightly clunky look at address
Tour Edge Exotics E722 Iron Review
This large muscle cavity back appears to be for mid-to-high handicappers, due to its thick top line and noticeable offset. It also has a higher launch profile and expanded sweet spot than its sister C722 iron. Thus, the company calls it an extreme distance and forgiveness game-improvement iron that’s loaded with technology. Much like the Tour Edge Exotics E722 driver, this is the more forgiving iron in the Exotics range.
That starts with Vibrcor, a high-grade TPU that’s strategically placed in the deep 360-degree undercut pocket to induce ball speed, enhance feel, dampen sound and shock, and create perimeter weighting around the entire clubhead for maximum forgiveness and power. Simultaneously, Diamond Face VFT (variable face thickness) technology spans the clubface, meaning 103 different diamond shapes behind the face function as mini trampolines to create faster ball speeds and expand the sweet spot all the way to the edges.
We deliberately tested this by making impact on the heel, toe, low and high – and can confirm shots still seemed to travel close to where intended on the misses without any severe consequences. The heads also sport dual toe weighting high on the toe in the rear and in a toe weighting pocket. That elongates the sweet spot to raise MOI and position CG directly behind the center face.
Finally, the heads are lofted strongly – making for a long-distance design that gives you the length but with the same apex height you expect from any given iron. We tried the irons only with steel shafts, and found the feel and performance to be competitive. Ball flight was generally as you would expect with steel – nice and straight. The standard grips – made by Lamkin – also felt nice in the hands. And consistency was also pleasant – with no fliers or ballooned shots during our testing. For what it’s worth, we thought the shorter irons carried the ball very well and performed slightly better for their respective lofts than the longer ones. But we’d be perfectly happy playing the entire set.
As we’ve often said about Tour Edge, you get quality clubs with outstanding value. These irons are no exception. Exotics is the brand’s top-line model and this comes shining through in the quality of the E722. For higher handicappers seeking something beyond a starter set, these irons make a no-brainer purchase.
Scott Kramer is a freelance writer based in Southern California. He carries a 5.2 index, along with a hacker's short game. Yet the former Senior Editor of GOLF Magazine always tries to bring his "A" game to his writing.
Here's what's in Scott's golf bag: Driver: Callaway Epic Speed driver Fairway wood: Titleist TSi2 4-wood Hybrid: Titleist H1 hybrid Irons: Titleist AP1 irons Wedges: Vokey wedges Putter: An old Odyssey Versa putter that's been refurbished twice!
-
How Bad Weather Is Affecting The 2022 Players Championship
The heavens have opened over TPC Sawgrass, but how is it affecting this year's Players Championship?
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Has Your Club's Greenkeeper Been Chosen To Work At St Andrews During The 150th Open?
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I'd Have Had A Heart Attack' - Pat Perez Thanks Ian Poulter For Racing Finish
The American was delighted to get round one finished as darkness fell on TPC Sawgrass
By Andrew Wright • Published