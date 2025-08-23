Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three
Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood lead going into the weekend of the Tour Championship, where the Englishman is looking to finally get over the line in the US
At the halfway stage of the Tour Championship, it's Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley who share the lead, with the duo sitting at 13-under-par.
Henley, who was the first round leader, carding a nine-under 61 on Thursday, followed it up with a four-under 66, while Fleetwood, who is looking to finally win in the States, carded a six-under 64 and seven-under 63.
Although Fleetwood carded a stunning 63, it wasn't the lowest round of the day, as recent Wyndham Championship winner, Cameron Young, produced an eight-under 62 to sit solo third at 11-under.
Among the chasing pack are Robert MacIntyre and Patrick Cantlay at 10-under, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is eight-under and solo sixth, five back of Henley and Fleetwood.
In terms of tee times, the final pair tee off much later than Friday, with the weather set to be clear for the third round on Moving Day.
Henley and Fleetwood get their rounds underway at 3.00pm local time (EDT), while several notable pairings will be looking to make charges on Saturday.
Tour Championship tee times
Round Three - Saturday. All times EDT
- 12.16pm: JJ Spaun, Viktor Hovland
- 12.27pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
- 12.38pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman
- 12.49pm: Corey Conners, Andrew Novak
- 1.00pm: Harry Hall, Sungjae Im
- 1.16pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy
- 1.27pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Ludvig Aberg
- 1.38pm: Harris English, Nick Taylor
- 1.49pm: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
- 2.00pm: Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia
- 2.16pm: Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy
- 2.27pm: Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup
- 2.38pm: Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler
- 2.49pm: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre
- 3.00pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley
How to watch the Tour Championship
Round Three: 12.00 - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 2.30pm (NBC Sports App), 2.30 - 7.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
