Tour Championship Tee Times 2025: Round Three

At the halfway stage of the Tour Championship, it's Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley who share the lead, with the duo sitting at 13-under-par.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Henley, who was the first round leader, carding a nine-under 61 on Thursday, followed it up with a four-under 66, while Fleetwood, who is looking to finally win in the States, carded a six-under 64 and seven-under 63.

Although Fleetwood carded a stunning 63, it wasn't the lowest round of the day, as recent Wyndham Championship winner, Cameron Young, produced an eight-under 62 to sit solo third at 11-under.

Among the chasing pack are Robert MacIntyre and Patrick Cantlay at 10-under, while World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is eight-under and solo sixth, five back of Henley and Fleetwood.

Fleetwood has registered seven top 10s on the PGA Tour this season, coming agonizingly close to a win on numerous occasions (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of tee times, the final pair tee off much later than Friday, with the weather set to be clear for the third round on Moving Day.

Henley and Fleetwood get their rounds underway at 3.00pm local time (EDT), while several notable pairings will be looking to make charges on Saturday.

Tour Championship tee times

Round Three - Saturday. All times EDT

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

12.16pm: JJ Spaun, Viktor Hovland

JJ Spaun, Viktor Hovland 12.27pm: Sepp Straka, Justin Rose

Sepp Straka, Justin Rose 12.38pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman

Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman 12.49pm: Corey Conners, Andrew Novak

Corey Conners, Andrew Novak 1.00pm: Harry Hall, Sungjae Im

Harry Hall, Sungjae Im 1.16pm: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy 1.27pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Ludvig Aberg

Jacob Bridgeman, Ludvig Aberg 1.38pm: Harris English, Nick Taylor

Harris English, Nick Taylor 1.49pm: Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley

Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley 2.00pm: Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 2.16pm: Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy

Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy 2.27pm: Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup

Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup 2.38pm: Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler

Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler 2.49pm: Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre

Cameron Young, Robert MacIntyre 3.00pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley

How to watch the Tour Championship

Round Three: 12.00 - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 2.30pm (NBC Sports App), 2.30 - 7.00pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)