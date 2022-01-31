Srixon Q-Star Tour 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Srixon Q-Star Tour 2022 golf ball review, we see what this mid-priced urethane-covered model has to offer
With a short game feel and control to rival many premium models, the Srixon Q-Star Tour is a hugely impressive performer in the increasingly competitive mid-priced urethane-covered golf ball category.
Impressive short game spin
High launch, low spin long game performance delivers good height and distance
Soft feel off the putter
Minimal price difference with Srixon’s tour level balls
Over the last few years, we have seen an interesting trend in the golf ball market towards more affordable, urethane-covered models aimed at regular golfers. The Q-Star Tour is Srixon’s offering in this department and it comes in with a recommended retail price of $34.99 (£34.99) per dozen.
We wanted to see whether this was one of the best mid price golf balls on the market so we tested it on a launch SkyTrak monitor, comparing the performance to a similar 3-piece design in the Wilson Triad, and out on the golf course.
The first thing to talk about here is the short game spin. Any golfer investing in a urethane ball - whether it is one of the best golf balls used on Tour like the Srixon Z Star or not - will want high levels of control as they pitch and chip. Make no mistake, the Srixon Q-Star Tour is a hugely impressive performer in this department. In our testing, it delivered an average of 5141rpm of spin on a 50 yard pitch. This is up there with what we’d expect from a more expensive Tour-played ball. It also launched and flew fairly high (30˚ and 8 yards respectively) offering superb stopping power.
The Q-Star Tour also excelled as we pitched from 100 yards. It offered over 1000rpm more spin than the Wilson Triad, although the latter did launch a little higher and offered a peak height of 2 yards more.
When you combine this short game spin performance with the soft feel - something we really noticed out on the course, especially off the putter face - it is clear the Srixon Q-Star Tour delivers excellent control in and around the greens. So, that begs the question, how does it perform in the long game?
Well, Srixon has introduced its’ FasterLayer Core here that has a gentle transition from soft inner core towards a firmer outer edge. As our swing speed increased as we hit 7-irons and drivers, so the spin dropped. With a 7-iron (and a relatively high) clubhead speed of 116mph, the spin dropped to 4133. It is worth saying that this is fairly low for a mid-iron but as the ball was launching at 22˚, it offered the sort of peak height we would expect to see.
Likewise, with the driver the Q-Star Tour delivered low spin (2061) and high launch (14.6). It is worth saying the Wilson Triad launched a little lower (12.6˚) and spun a little more (2305) so the overall flight was very similar, as were the total distance numbers.
If you are a relatively slow swinger, these low spin rates might create a lower flight than you are expecting - so it could be something to keep an eye on. Having said that, Srixon says the Q-Star Tour 2022 is “calibrated to fit moderate swing speed players that seek the distance and spin of a tour-calibre ball”.
All in all, the new generation Srixon Q-Star Tour delivers plenty of bang for its buck. If you don’t want to stretch your wallet to the premium price of a Tour ball, this offers the sort of control that could really help your scoring potential.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talk about ball speeds (the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
