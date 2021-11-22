Best Low Spin Golf Balls

Things could get very technical here but we’re going to steer away from going too in-depth and rather focus on some of the basic principles and benefits of low spin. Many modern golf balls have been engineered to address some of the design problems in the golf balls of yesteryear – namely, that they often spun too much off the driver and longer clubs, costing golfers distance.

Today, the multi-layer construction of some of the very best golf balls on the market seeks to address that issue by offering a blend of high launch and low spin – particularly off the driver - that will keep the ball up there for longer and get you further down the fairway.

That said, this chart from Ping highlights the optimal launch angle and spin rates off the driver at a variety of different swing speeds and angles of attack. It shows clearly that there is an optimum launch/spin combo for swings of all speeds and types, so a low-spinning ball off the tee may not be right for all golfers.

(Image credit: Ping)

You will need to do a little research on that yourself, and perhaps even consider a golf ball fitting to help you find the right model for your game and swing. But here, our focus is on highlighting some of the best low-spinning options available whether you’re looking at the best premium ball models or the best mid-price ball options.

These are aimed at both good golfers looking to optimise flight and therefore distance, as well as other golfers who tend to spin the ball a little too much, losing control of their flight and often coming up short of where they would otherwise be. So, keep an eye on your ball flight - if you feel like it is ballooning and coming up short, it’s possible that you are creating too much spin

And it’s worth stressing that, while much R&D in recent years has focused on trying to also build as much approach play and greenside spin as possible into balls that offer low spin off the driver, even Titleist's ball fitting guide (available online) says that “it is also important to remember that low-spin distance golf balls are typically low spin on all shots. This can have a detrimental impact on scoring shot performance.”

In other words, there are compromises to be made and only you can decide on the best course of action for your overall game! Finally, an added benefit of low-spin balls is that they not only reduce backspin but also sidespin, so there is some scope for slices and hooks to be a little less destructive… but please don’t expect miracles!

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The Titleist AVX is an alternative premium ball to the ever-popular Pro V1 models. Its core, cover and unique catenary aerodynamic dimple design (the dimples do look very different) generates a piercing, low trajectory and a consistent flight on all shots along with a very soft feel.

Its lower spin and launch makes it an ideal option for those who launch it a little too high, or who perhaps spin iron and wedge shots too much. In Trackman testing at King’s Golf Studio in East Grinstead, one of Golf Monthly’s stronger players (Neil Tappin) generated an average of 2,300rpm of spin off the driver at 110.5mph of club speed - around 500rpm lower than with a Titleist Pro V1x - leading to an average carry of 274 yards.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS golf ball Lower-spinning version for faster driver swing speeds Specifications RRP: £39.99 Construction: Four-piece Colours: 2 (white, yellow) plus Triple Track options Reasons to buy + Excellent low spin option for golfers with swing speeds of 105mph or higher + Thin cover promotes low spin on full shots but higher spin around the greens Reasons to avoid - Reduced spin fairly minimal over the Chrome Soft X TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at Amazon

Callaway extended its ball range in 2021 with this LS – low spin - version of the Chrome Soft X model. The Chrome Soft X LS is a four-piece ball in which the SoftFast Core, Dual Mantle System and refined urethane cover generate more ball speed and overall distance.

Greenside, its thin yet durable urethane cover promotes high spin with a lower launch for added control. It spins less than the standard X model, with driver swing speeds in excess of 105mph reaping the full benefits. At a swing speed of 110.5mph, Neil Tappin generated 2,227rpm of spin in testing and carried the ball 268.5 yards.

(Image credit: Srixon)

Srixon Q-Star Tour golf ball Great mid-price low-spin option with a soft feel Specifications RRP: £34.99 Construction: Three-piece Coloures: 2 (white, yellow) + two-tone Divide version Reasons to buy + Offers near tour-calibre performance with a softer feel at a great price + New stamp design provides a strong alignment aid Reasons to avoid - It does feel very soft and some golfers won’t be keen on that on full shots TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at DICK'S Sporting Goods

The beauty of the Srixon Q-Star is that it promises near tour-calibre performance with a very soft feel at a much friendlier price! That soft feel comes primarily via its low 72-compression FastLayer Core. This gradually transitions from a soft inner core to a firmer outer edge, delivering high levels of both distance and feel.

Srixon's Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating also helps the Q Star’s cover dig deep into the grooves of wedges and irons, boosting friction and therefore spin and control. In Trackman testing, Neil Tappin generated 2,383rpm of driver spin at an average club speed of 111mph and carried this ball 268.5 yards.

(Image credit: Martin Hopley)

TaylorMade 2021 TP5x golf ball Excellent low-spinning option for faster swing speeds Specifications RRP: £49.99/$47.99 Construction: Five-piece Colours: 2 (white, yellow) - also available in Pix design Reasons to buy + New softer cover promotes increased wedge spin and lower launch + 'Speed-Layer System’ boosts ball speed via improved energy conversion Reasons to avoid - Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at DICK'S Sporting Goods

The new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern on the latest TaylorMade TP5x brings improved aerodynamics. New ‘dual-radius’ dimples help to optimise airflow around the ball to reduce drag and promote greater distance. But its new, slightly softer urethane cover also provides better wedge-groove grip too for added greenside spin with a lower launch.

The five-piece TP5x also uses the High-Flex Material (HFM) as part of a ‘Speed-Layer System’ to deliver added ball speed via optimal energy conversion. TP5x is firmer than TP5 and is faster, longer and higher-launching in the hands of faster swingers. Neil Tappin’s driver spin with this one was 2,150rpm at 112mph, leading to an impressive average carry of 282 yards on Trackman.

(Image credit: Honma)

Honma TW-X golf ball Represents excellent value for a good all-round performer Specifications RRP: £26 Construction: Three-piece Colourse: 2 (white, yellow) Reasons to buy + Great all-round performance on offer here for the money + Good greenside spin and control courtesy of a soft urethane cover Reasons to avoid - Low penetrating flight means it won’t suit all TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon

The high-velocity core in the Honma TW-X ball generates high ball speeds with good short-game control, with the mid-layer acting to keep driver spin low. The 326 dimples have been designed and positioned to promote a low penetrating ball flight so this ball is a good performer in the wind.

Overall, the TW-X feels more premium than the price suggests and is a great value ball for faster-swinging golfers looking for good greenside control too. Of the selection of balls Neil Tappin was able to test on Trackman, this was the lowest-spinning of all – 2,133rpm of driver spin at 112mph with a carry distance of 271.9 yards.

(Image credit: Vice Golf)

Vice Drive golf ball Lower driver spin but higher wedge spin than previous model Specifications RRP: Varies by quantity (e.g. £17.88 a dozen or £71.40 for 5 dozen + shipping) Construction: Two-piece Colours: 1 (white) Reasons to buy + One of the lowest-priced balls on the market with the price reducing for bulk purchases + The durable cover is extremely cut-resistant Reasons to avoid - Not the right Vice ball for those with faster swings TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Amazon

The Vice Drive’s soft Energy Speed Core is a real distance generator for those with low to medium swing speeds, promising lower spin off the driver than the previous model. It has a durable Surlyn cover, which is highly cut-resistant on mishits and has fewer dimples than most other balls.

Those 312 large dimples keep air resistance to a minimum for a more stable ball flight, while wedge spin rates are higher in this latest version for greater greenside control. If you’re happy to buy in bulk, this already inexpensive ball comes down to as low as just £14.28 a dozen plus shipping.

(Image credit: Mizuno)

Mizuno RB566V golf ball Launches a little higher than sister RB566 model Specifications RRP: £35 Construction: Three-piece Colours: 1 (white) Reasons to buy + Micro-dimples help to keep the ball in the air for longer as it descends + A good option for mid to low swing speeds in warmer conditions Reasons to avoid - Not the softest of covers for shots on and around the greens TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at TGW - The Golf Warehouse

This soft-compression three-piece ball is designed to improve ball speeds off the face. Once airborne, the ball’s unique micro-dimples work with the larger, standard-sized dimples to help delay the rate of descent once the ball has passed its flight apex for more distance overall.

The reformulated core helps to add a softer feel for greenside work. This RB566V model may help slower swingers launch the ball a little higher than the sister RB566 model. In terms of spin, expect low spin off the driver with mid to high spin closer to the greens.

How we test golf balls

The test team at Golf Monthly is highly experienced. All of them either play a lot of golf or have worked in the golf industry for many years. In many cases, it’s both! Some are more proficient at getting the ball out there off the tee; some excel playing into the greens; others have a sometimes irritating habit of getting up and down far too often around the greens; and others still are dab-hands with the flatstick.

We aim to test every ball model on the market as soon as it become available to us, putting in many hours out on the golf course, the practice ground, the short-game area and the putting green so we can get a feel for every ball's strengths and weaknesses from tee to green. Whenever possible, we will also seek to acquire launch monitor data for a more detailed analysis of each ball model's performance.

Factors to consider when buying golf balls

Durability – Sometimes cheaper balls don't last as long because they cut up, or the cover isn't of a high quality. If durability, and therefore value, is a key factor, stick to models with firmer, cut-resistant covers. If feel is more important, go for models with softer covers.

Long game or short game? – Do you want as much distance as possible from your golf ball or one that allows your short game to shine thanks to improved feel? If the former then check out our guide to the best distance golf balls. If short-game feel is your thing, check out our best soft feel golf balls guide.

Spin - Many balls now promise low spin off the driver and longer clubs, which, in conjunction with a high launch, will help some golfers generate more distance. But this can come at the expense of short-game spin and control, so you will typically need to find the best overall package that lets your play to your key strengths. A compromise may be required!

Colour – Almost anything goes now when it comes to golf balls, with many models available in three or more colours, with 11 the widest colour palette we’ve seen!

Bulk buying – Sometimes buying in bulk will get you an even better price, and this is particularly the case with the Vice Golf ball range. Committing to five dozen at a time brings the price per ball down by 30p a ball or 20%.